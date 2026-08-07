أعلن نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني، اليوم (الجمعة)، انتقال لاعبه الأرجنتيني فرانكو ماستانتونو إلى فيورنتينا الإيطالي لمدة موسم واحد على سبيل الإعارة.

وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الرسمي: «يُعلن نادي ريال مدريد لكرة القدم ونادي إيه سي فيورنتينا التوصل إلى اتفاق لإعارة اللاعب فرانكو ماستانتونو حتى نهاية الموسم القادم، في 30 يونيو 2027».

تقاسم راتب اللاعب بين الناديين

وسيتحمل الناديان راتب اللاعب، البالغ 3.5 مليون دولار، بالتساوي بينهما، وتأتي الإعارة من دون خيار للشراء، ما يمنح اللاعب فرصة الحصول على دقائق لعب منتظمة في ظل صعوبة المشاركة أساسياً مع ريال مدريد.

الريال يثق في تطور ماستانتونو

وبحسب صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية، يثق ريال مدريد تماماً في ماستانتونو، رغم موسمه الأول غير المستقر، ويعتقد أن مشاركته بانتظام لمدة عام ستُسرع من تأقلمه مع كرة القدم الأوروبية، كما كان اللاعب حراً في اختيار وجهته، وفضل الانضمام إلى نادٍ يضمن له المشاركة بصورة منتظمة.