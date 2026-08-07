Real Madrid Club de Fútbol announced today (Friday) the transfer of its Argentine player Franco Mastantuono to Fiorentina in Italy on a one-season loan.

The club stated in a statement on its official website: "Real Madrid Football Club and ACF Fiorentina announce that they have reached an agreement to loan player Franco Mastantuono until the end of the next season, on June 30, 2027."

Salary Split Between the Two Clubs

Both clubs will share the player's salary, which amounts to $3.5 million, equally between them. The loan comes without an option to buy, giving the player the opportunity to gain regular playing minutes amid the difficulty of being a starter with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid Trusts in Mastantuono's Development

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS," Real Madrid is fully confident in Mastantuono, despite his unstable first season, and believes that regular participation for a year will accelerate his adaptation to European football. The player was free to choose his destination and preferred to join a club that guarantees him regular playing time.