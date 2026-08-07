The Saudi Artificial Intelligence team, overseen by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity "Mawhiba," in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education and KAUST Academy, achieved 3 international awards at the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI 2026), which was hosted in the Kazakh capital, Astana, from August 2 to 8, with the participation of 108 countries.

Student Youssef Farid Al-Khalawi from the General Administration of Education in Jeddah won a silver medal, student Ali Ayman Al-Khabaz from the General Administration of Education in the Eastern Province won a bronze medal, and student Qusai Imad Jadallah from the General Administration of Education in Jeddah also won a bronze medal.

This achievement raised the Kingdom's tally in the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence to 7 international awards, including one silver medal and 6 bronze medals.

This excellence is the culmination of a specialized preparation and qualification journey within the Mawhiba program for international Olympiads, implemented by "Mawhiba" in partnership with the Ministry of Education, and included intensive training programs in artificial intelligence concepts and applications, supervised by a select group of experts and academics; to prepare students to compete in the most prominent global scientific forums.

The International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence is one of the most prominent global competitions for high school students in the field of artificial intelligence, aiming to develop participants' skills in machine learning, data analysis, algorithms, and programming, and to enhance scientific collaboration and exchange of experiences among young talents from various countries around the world.

This achievement embodies the Kingdom's growing status in international scientific competitions and reflects the impact of the national system in discovering, nurturing, and empowering talented individuals, and preparing generations to lead the future of science and technology.