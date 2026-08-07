حقق المنتخب السعودي للذكاء الاصطناعي، الذي تشرف عليه مؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع «موهبة»، بالشراكة الإستراتيجية مع وزارة التعليم وأكاديمية كاوست، 3 جوائز دولية في الأولمبياد الدولي للذكاء الاصطناعي (IOAI 2026)، الذي استضافته العاصمة الكازاخستانية أستانا خلال الفترة من 2 إلى 8 أغسطس، بمشاركة 108 دول.
وحصد الطالب يوسف فريد الخلاوي من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمحافظة جدة ميدالية فضية، والطالب علي أيمن الخباز من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية ميدالية برونزية، والطالب قصي عماد جادالله من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمحافظة جدة ميدالية برونزية.
ورفع هذا الإنجاز رصيد المملكة في الأولمبياد الدولي للذكاء الاصطناعي إلى 7 جوائز دولية، تشمل ميدالية فضية و6 ميداليات برونزية.
وجاء هذا التميز تتويجاً لرحلة إعداد وتأهيل متخصصة ضمن برنامج موهبة للأولمبيادات الدولية، نفذتها «موهبة» بالشراكة مع وزارة التعليم، واشتملت على برامج تدريبية مكثفة في مفاهيم الذكاء الاصطناعي وتطبيقاته، بإشراف نخبة من الخبراء والأكاديميين؛ لتأهيل الطلبة للمنافسة في أبرز المحافل العلمية العالمية.
ويُعد الأولمبياد الدولي للذكاء الاصطناعي من أبرز المنافسات العالمية لطلبة المرحلة الثانوية في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي، ويهدف إلى تنمية مهارات المشاركين في تعلم الآلة، وتحليل البيانات، والخوارزميات، والبرمجة، وتعزيز التعاون العلمي وتبادل الخبرات بين المواهب الشابة من مختلف دول العالم.
ويجسد هذا الإنجاز المكانة المتنامية للمملكة في المنافسات العلمية الدولية، ويعكس أثر المنظومة الوطنية في اكتشاف الموهوبين ورعايتهم وتمكينهم، وإعداد أجيال تقود مستقبل العلوم والتقنية.
The Saudi Artificial Intelligence team, overseen by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity "Mawhiba," in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education and KAUST Academy, achieved 3 international awards at the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI 2026), which was hosted in the Kazakh capital, Astana, from August 2 to 8, with the participation of 108 countries.
Student Youssef Farid Al-Khalawi from the General Administration of Education in Jeddah won a silver medal, student Ali Ayman Al-Khabaz from the General Administration of Education in the Eastern Province won a bronze medal, and student Qusai Imad Jadallah from the General Administration of Education in Jeddah also won a bronze medal.
This achievement raised the Kingdom's tally in the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence to 7 international awards, including one silver medal and 6 bronze medals.
This excellence is the culmination of a specialized preparation and qualification journey within the Mawhiba program for international Olympiads, implemented by "Mawhiba" in partnership with the Ministry of Education, and included intensive training programs in artificial intelligence concepts and applications, supervised by a select group of experts and academics; to prepare students to compete in the most prominent global scientific forums.
The International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence is one of the most prominent global competitions for high school students in the field of artificial intelligence, aiming to develop participants' skills in machine learning, data analysis, algorithms, and programming, and to enhance scientific collaboration and exchange of experiences among young talents from various countries around the world.
This achievement embodies the Kingdom's growing status in international scientific competitions and reflects the impact of the national system in discovering, nurturing, and empowering talented individuals, and preparing generations to lead the future of science and technology.