حقق المنتخب السعودي للذكاء الاصطناعي، الذي تشرف عليه مؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع «موهبة»، بالشراكة الإستراتيجية مع وزارة التعليم وأكاديمية كاوست، 3 جوائز دولية في الأولمبياد الدولي للذكاء الاصطناعي (IOAI 2026)، الذي استضافته العاصمة الكازاخستانية أستانا خلال الفترة من 2 إلى 8 أغسطس، بمشاركة 108 دول.

وحصد الطالب يوسف فريد الخلاوي من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمحافظة جدة ميدالية فضية، والطالب علي أيمن الخباز من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية ميدالية برونزية، والطالب قصي عماد جادالله من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمحافظة جدة ميدالية برونزية.

ورفع هذا الإنجاز رصيد المملكة في الأولمبياد الدولي للذكاء الاصطناعي إلى 7 جوائز دولية، تشمل ميدالية فضية و6 ميداليات برونزية.

وجاء هذا التميز تتويجاً لرحلة إعداد وتأهيل متخصصة ضمن برنامج موهبة للأولمبيادات الدولية، نفذتها «موهبة» بالشراكة مع وزارة التعليم، واشتملت على برامج تدريبية مكثفة في مفاهيم الذكاء الاصطناعي وتطبيقاته، بإشراف نخبة من الخبراء والأكاديميين؛ لتأهيل الطلبة للمنافسة في أبرز المحافل العلمية العالمية.

ويُعد الأولمبياد الدولي للذكاء الاصطناعي من أبرز المنافسات العالمية لطلبة المرحلة الثانوية في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي، ويهدف إلى تنمية مهارات المشاركين في تعلم الآلة، وتحليل البيانات، والخوارزميات، والبرمجة، وتعزيز التعاون العلمي وتبادل الخبرات بين المواهب الشابة من مختلف دول العالم.

ويجسد هذا الإنجاز المكانة المتنامية للمملكة في المنافسات العلمية الدولية، ويعكس أثر المنظومة الوطنية في اكتشاف الموهوبين ورعايتهم وتمكينهم، وإعداد أجيال تقود مستقبل العلوم والتقنية.