وقّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس، برنامجاً تنفيذياً مشتركاً مع إحدى منظمات المجتمع المدني، لإعادة تأهيل مبانٍ تعليمية ومجتمعية في محافظات حمص ودرعا ودير الزور في الجمهورية العربية السورية، يستفيد منها (4,941) فرداً بشكل مباشر و(21,515) فرداً بشكل غير مباشر.

ووقّع البرنامج مساعد المشرف العام على المركز للعمليات والبرامج المهندس أحمد بن علي البيز، ويشمل إعادة تأهيل شاملة لـ(4) مدارس و(3) مرافق اجتماعية، وتركيب أنظمة الطاقة الشمسية وتوفير الأثاث والتجهيزات الأساسية.

ويأتي هذا المشروع جزءاً من برنامج استعادة الأصول التعليمية في سورية، الذي يجري من خلاله حالياً إعادة تأهيل وبناء وتجهيز (53) مدرسة في عدد من المحافظات.

ويندرج البرنامج ضمن الجهود الإنسانية والإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، للإسهام في استعادة دور المؤسسات التعليمية والاجتماعية وتوفير بيئة آمنة وملائمة لأفراد المجتمع السوري.