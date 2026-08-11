The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center signed yesterday a joint executive program with a civil society organization to rehabilitate educational and community buildings in the provinces of Homs, Daraa, and Deir ez-Zor in the Syrian Arab Republic, benefiting (4,941) individuals directly and (21,515) individuals indirectly.

The program was signed by the Assistant General Supervisor of the Center for Operations and Programs, Engineer Ahmed bin Ali Al-Bayez, and includes comprehensive rehabilitation of (4) schools and (3) community facilities, installation of solar energy systems, and provision of essential furniture and equipment.

This project is part of the educational asset recovery program in Syria, through which (53) schools are currently being rehabilitated, built, and equipped in several provinces.

The program falls within the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to contribute to restoring the role of educational and social institutions and providing a safe and suitable environment for the Syrian community.