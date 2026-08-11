نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من هطول أمطار خفيفة على منطقة الرياض غداً، تصحبها رياح نشطة وتدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وصواعق رعدية.

وبيّن أن الحالة التي تبدأ من الساعة 12 صباحًا حتى 8 مساءً، تشمل محافظات (الأفلاج، والسليل، ووادي الدواسر، والرين، والقويعية، والحريق، والخرج، والدلم، والمزاحمية، وحوطة بني تميم).