The National Center of Meteorology has warned of light rain in the Riyadh region tomorrow, accompanied by active winds and reduced horizontal visibility, as well as thunderstorms.

It was indicated that the situation, which will start from 12 AM until 8 PM, includes the provinces of (Al-Aflaj, Al-Sulayyil, Wadi Al-Dawasir, Al-Rain, Al-Qwai'iyah, Al-Hariq, Al-Kharj, Al-Dilam, Al-Muzahimiyah, and Huta Bani Tamim).