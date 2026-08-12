بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، إلى الرئيس الدكتور أندراش باكا، بمناسبة انتخابه وأدائه اليمين الدستورية رئيساً للمجر.

وأعرب الملك سلمان عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لفخامته، ولشعب المجر الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، إلى الرئيس الدكتور أندراش باكا، بمناسبة انتخابه وأدائه اليمين الدستورية رئيساً للمجر.

وعبَّر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لفخامته، ولشعب المجر الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.