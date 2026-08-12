The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to President Dr. András Varga, on the occasion of his election and taking the constitutional oath as President of Hungary.

King Salman expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to His Excellency, and for the friendly people of Hungary, further progress and prosperity.

Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory cable to President Dr. András Varga, on the occasion of his election and taking the constitutional oath as President of Hungary.

The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to His Excellency, and for the friendly people of Hungary, further progress and elevation.