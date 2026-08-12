أكدت وزارة البلديات والإسكان أن المهلة التصحيحية الممنوحة لمُلّاك الأراضي الفضاء تنتهي بعد 45 يومًا، في 15 ربيع الآخر 1448هـ (26 سبتمبر 2026م)، داعيةً الملاك إلى المبادرة بتصحيح أوضاع أراضيهم والالتزام بالاشتراطات والضوابط البلدية المعتمدة قبل انتهاء المهلة.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن المهلة تستهدف تعزيز مستوى الامتثال في الأراضي الفضاء، ومعالجة الاستخدامات والممارسات المخالفة التي تؤثر في المظهر العام للمدن والمحافظات؛ ومن أبرزها تجميع مخلفات البناء ونواتج الحفر، واستغلال الأراضي بطرق غير نظامية.

وبيّنت أن الأمانات والبلديات تنفذ أعمال المتابعة والرقابة الميدانية على الأراضي الفضاء في مختلف مناطق المملكة، لرصد المخالفات ومعالجتها وفق الأنظمة والاشتراطات البلدية المعتمدة؛ بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الامتثال والحد من مظاهر التشوه البصري.

وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن الالتزام بالاشتراطات المنظمة للأراضي الفضاء يُسهم في تحسين المشهد الحضري، ورفع جودة البيئة العمرانية، وتعزيز جودة الحياة في المدن والمحافظات. ودعت ملاك الأراضي الفضاء إلى الاستفادة من الفترة المتبقية من المهلة، والمبادرة بمعالجة أوضاع أراضيهم قبل انتهائها؛ تجنبًا للإجراءات النظامية المترتبة على المخالفات.

وأكدت الوزارة استمرار الأمانات والبلديات في تنفيذ برامج ومبادرات تحسين المشهد الحضري في مختلف مناطق المملكة، بما يدعم مستهدفات جودة الحياة والتنمية الحضرية المستدامة.