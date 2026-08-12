The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has confirmed that the corrective period granted to owners of vacant land will end in 45 days, on the 15th of Rabee' Al-Thani 1448 AH (September 26, 2026 AD), urging owners to take the initiative to correct the status of their lands and comply with the approved municipal regulations and requirements before the deadline expires.

The ministry clarified that the deadline aims to enhance compliance levels in vacant lands and address the violations and practices that affect the overall appearance of cities and governorates; among the most notable are the accumulation of construction waste and excavation by-products, and the illegal use of lands.

It indicated that the municipalities and local authorities are carrying out field monitoring and oversight activities on vacant lands in various regions of the Kingdom to detect and address violations according to the approved municipal regulations and requirements; contributing to raising compliance levels and reducing visual distortion.

The ministry pointed out that adherence to the regulations governing vacant lands contributes to improving the urban landscape, enhancing the quality of the built environment, and promoting the quality of life in cities and governorates. It urged owners of vacant lands to take advantage of the remaining period of the deadline and to proactively address the status of their lands before it ends; in order to avoid the legal actions resulting from violations.

The ministry confirmed the ongoing efforts of municipalities and local authorities in implementing programs and initiatives to improve the urban landscape in various regions of the Kingdom, supporting the objectives of quality of life and sustainable urban development.