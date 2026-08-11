في محطة فارقة تعزز حضور الفن العربي في المحافل الدولية، أعلن قيصر الغناء العربي كاظم الساهر انضمامه رسمياً إلى عضوية أكاديمية التسجيل الأمريكية (Recording Academy)، وهي المؤسسة المرموقة المنظمة لجوائز «غرامي» العالمية، ليكون ضمن دفعة عام 2026.

جاء الإعلان عبر الحساب الرسمي للساهر على منصة «إنستغرام»، حيث شارك جمهوره صورة تؤكد انضمامه الرسمي بعد تلقيه دعوة خاصة من إدارة الأكاديمية قوبلت بترحاب وموافقة رسمية منه.

وعلق الساهر على هذه الخطوة، مؤكداً أنها «مبادرة تؤكد مكانته الفنية الاستثنائية لدى أعرق المؤسسات الفنية في العالم»، ليلبي الدعوة وينضم إلى كوكبة من ألمع صناع الموسيقى حول العالم.

ويمكن القول إن انضمام الساهر ليس مجرد لفتة رمزية، إذ تمنحه عضوية أكاديمية التسجيل حق المشاركة الفعلية في المجتمع المهني والتصويت والمساهمة في اختيار الفائزين بجوائز «غرامي» وفق تخصصه الفني، مما يضيف بعداً مهنياً رفيعاً لمسيرته وللموسيقى العربية بوجه عام.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن دفعة أعضاء جديدة وجهت فيها الأكاديمية أكثر من 4 آلاف دعوة لفنانين ومحترفين حول العالم لتعزيز التنوع الفني. ويعكس هذا الانضمام توجه الأكاديمية الأمريكية المتزايد نحو الانفتاح على المنطقة العربية ورعايتها للمواهب الشرقية، خصوصاً بعد إطلاق مبادرتها الشهيرة «بيت الغرامي» عند أهرامات الجيزة بمصر، بحضور رئيسها التنفيذي هارفي ماسون جونيور، مما يمهد الطريق لظهور المزيد من القامات الموسيقية العربية في هذا المحفل الموسيقي الأرفع عالمياً.