في محطة فارقة تعزز حضور الفن العربي في المحافل الدولية، أعلن قيصر الغناء العربي كاظم الساهر انضمامه رسمياً إلى عضوية أكاديمية التسجيل الأمريكية (Recording Academy)، وهي المؤسسة المرموقة المنظمة لجوائز «غرامي» العالمية، ليكون ضمن دفعة عام 2026.
جاء الإعلان عبر الحساب الرسمي للساهر على منصة «إنستغرام»، حيث شارك جمهوره صورة تؤكد انضمامه الرسمي بعد تلقيه دعوة خاصة من إدارة الأكاديمية قوبلت بترحاب وموافقة رسمية منه.
وعلق الساهر على هذه الخطوة، مؤكداً أنها «مبادرة تؤكد مكانته الفنية الاستثنائية لدى أعرق المؤسسات الفنية في العالم»، ليلبي الدعوة وينضم إلى كوكبة من ألمع صناع الموسيقى حول العالم.
ويمكن القول إن انضمام الساهر ليس مجرد لفتة رمزية، إذ تمنحه عضوية أكاديمية التسجيل حق المشاركة الفعلية في المجتمع المهني والتصويت والمساهمة في اختيار الفائزين بجوائز «غرامي» وفق تخصصه الفني، مما يضيف بعداً مهنياً رفيعاً لمسيرته وللموسيقى العربية بوجه عام.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن دفعة أعضاء جديدة وجهت فيها الأكاديمية أكثر من 4 آلاف دعوة لفنانين ومحترفين حول العالم لتعزيز التنوع الفني. ويعكس هذا الانضمام توجه الأكاديمية الأمريكية المتزايد نحو الانفتاح على المنطقة العربية ورعايتها للمواهب الشرقية، خصوصاً بعد إطلاق مبادرتها الشهيرة «بيت الغرامي» عند أهرامات الجيزة بمصر، بحضور رئيسها التنفيذي هارفي ماسون جونيور، مما يمهد الطريق لظهور المزيد من القامات الموسيقية العربية في هذا المحفل الموسيقي الأرفع عالمياً.
In a pivotal moment that enhances the presence of Arab art in international forums, the Caesar of Arab singing, Kazem El Saher, officially announced his membership in the Recording Academy, the prestigious organization that oversees the global Grammy Awards, making him part of the 2026 class.
The announcement came via El Saher's official account on the Instagram platform, where he shared a photo confirming his official membership after receiving a special invitation from the Academy's management, which was met with his warm welcome and official approval.
El Saher commented on this step, affirming that it is "an initiative that confirms his exceptional artistic status with the most prestigious artistic institutions in the world," as he accepts the invitation and joins a constellation of the brightest music creators around the globe.
It can be said that El Saher's membership is not just a symbolic gesture, as being a member of the Recording Academy grants him the right to actively participate in the professional community, vote, and contribute to selecting the winners of the Grammy Awards according to his artistic specialization, adding a high professional dimension to his career and to Arab music in general.
This step is part of a new class of members to whom the Academy has sent over 4,000 invitations to artists and professionals worldwide to enhance artistic diversity. This membership reflects the American Academy's increasing trend towards openness to the Arab region and its support for Eastern talents, especially after launching its famous initiative "Grammy House" at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, attended by its CEO Harvey Mason Jr., paving the way for more Arab musical figures to emerge in this globally prestigious musical event.