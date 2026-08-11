In a pivotal moment that enhances the presence of Arab art in international forums, the Caesar of Arab singing, Kazem El Saher, officially announced his membership in the Recording Academy, the prestigious organization that oversees the global Grammy Awards, making him part of the 2026 class.

The announcement came via El Saher's official account on the Instagram platform, where he shared a photo confirming his official membership after receiving a special invitation from the Academy's management, which was met with his warm welcome and official approval.

El Saher commented on this step, affirming that it is "an initiative that confirms his exceptional artistic status with the most prestigious artistic institutions in the world," as he accepts the invitation and joins a constellation of the brightest music creators around the globe.

It can be said that El Saher's membership is not just a symbolic gesture, as being a member of the Recording Academy grants him the right to actively participate in the professional community, vote, and contribute to selecting the winners of the Grammy Awards according to his artistic specialization, adding a high professional dimension to his career and to Arab music in general.

This step is part of a new class of members to whom the Academy has sent over 4,000 invitations to artists and professionals worldwide to enhance artistic diversity. This membership reflects the American Academy's increasing trend towards openness to the Arab region and its support for Eastern talents, especially after launching its famous initiative "Grammy House" at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, attended by its CEO Harvey Mason Jr., paving the way for more Arab musical figures to emerge in this globally prestigious musical event.