وجّه الأديب علي فايع، انتقاداً حاداً لما وصفه بكثرة الحديث عن أبها، وكأن حبّها عند بعضهم وظيفة لا تنتهي!. وقال:«عند البحث عن العمل الذي يُثبت هذا الحبّ، لا نجد الكثير».

وتساءل فايع عدة أسئلة «هل وجدنا كتاباً يوثّق أحياء أبها القديمة ؟»، وهل صدر لأحد عشّاق أبها، كتابٌ عن القصائد التي كُتبت فيها؟، هل وجدنا كتاباً يوثّق أحياء أبها القديمة، سكانها، مكتباتها، بيوتها، أبرز شخصياتها، ومن مرّوا بها وسكنوها؟، هل قرأنا كتاباً يحكي تفاصيل تشكّل المدينة: أول ساكن، أول متجر، أول مبنى، أول سيارة، أول مُعلّم، أول قاضٍ، أول شارع، أول مكتب عقار، أول تاجر، أول مدرسة، حكايات تُروى في المجالس وتُعاد في المنصات.

وأضاف: «كلّ هذا وأكثر، هو ما يجعل للمدينة ذاكرة يمكن أن تُقرأ، لا مجرد حكايات تُروى في المجالس وتُعاد في المنصات». واستغرب بقوله: «نسمع كثيراً عن«التاريخ العريق» لأبها، لكننا لا نرى بالقدر نفسه كتباً تحفظ هذا التاريخ، ولا مشاريع جادّة تجمعه وتوثّقه وتقدّمه للناس».

وأكد فايع، أن أبها لا تحتاج لمزيد من العشّاق الذين يتحدثون عنها بل تحتاج لمن يعمل لأجلها. وأشار قائلاً: «ياليت أن نقرأ عن أبها أكثر مما نسمع لأنها ليست مجرد غيم ومطر، بل تاريخ ونشاط وثقافة إنسان، ونقطة تجمّع صنعت الألفة، وقاربت الإنسان والمكان، وهي بحاجة لمن يلملم شتات تاريخها وثقافتها وإنسانها في كتاب يُقرأ».