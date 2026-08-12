وجّه الأديب علي فايع، انتقاداً حاداً لما وصفه بكثرة الحديث عن أبها، وكأن حبّها عند بعضهم وظيفة لا تنتهي!. وقال:«عند البحث عن العمل الذي يُثبت هذا الحبّ، لا نجد الكثير».
وتساءل فايع عدة أسئلة «هل وجدنا كتاباً يوثّق أحياء أبها القديمة ؟»، وهل صدر لأحد عشّاق أبها، كتابٌ عن القصائد التي كُتبت فيها؟، هل وجدنا كتاباً يوثّق أحياء أبها القديمة، سكانها، مكتباتها، بيوتها، أبرز شخصياتها، ومن مرّوا بها وسكنوها؟، هل قرأنا كتاباً يحكي تفاصيل تشكّل المدينة: أول ساكن، أول متجر، أول مبنى، أول سيارة، أول مُعلّم، أول قاضٍ، أول شارع، أول مكتب عقار، أول تاجر، أول مدرسة، حكايات تُروى في المجالس وتُعاد في المنصات.
وأضاف: «كلّ هذا وأكثر، هو ما يجعل للمدينة ذاكرة يمكن أن تُقرأ، لا مجرد حكايات تُروى في المجالس وتُعاد في المنصات». واستغرب بقوله: «نسمع كثيراً عن«التاريخ العريق» لأبها، لكننا لا نرى بالقدر نفسه كتباً تحفظ هذا التاريخ، ولا مشاريع جادّة تجمعه وتوثّقه وتقدّمه للناس».
وأكد فايع، أن أبها لا تحتاج لمزيد من العشّاق الذين يتحدثون عنها بل تحتاج لمن يعمل لأجلها. وأشار قائلاً: «ياليت أن نقرأ عن أبها أكثر مما نسمع لأنها ليست مجرد غيم ومطر، بل تاريخ ونشاط وثقافة إنسان، ونقطة تجمّع صنعت الألفة، وقاربت الإنسان والمكان، وهي بحاجة لمن يلملم شتات تاريخها وثقافتها وإنسانها في كتاب يُقرأ».
The writer Ali Fayeh directed a sharp criticism at what he described as the excessive talk about Abha, as if loving it for some is a never-ending job! He said: "When searching for the work that proves this love, we do not find much."
Fayeh asked several questions: "Have we found a book that documents the old neighborhoods of Abha?" And has a book been published by any of Abha's lovers about the poems written about it? Have we found a book that documents the old neighborhoods of Abha, its residents, libraries, houses, prominent figures, and those who passed through and lived there? Have we read a book that tells the details of the city's formation: the first resident, the first store, the first building, the first car, the first teacher, the first judge, the first street, the first real estate office, the first merchant, the first school, stories told in gatherings and repeated on platforms.
He added: "All of this and more is what gives the city a memory that can be read, not just stories told in gatherings and repeated on platforms." He expressed his astonishment by saying: "We hear a lot about the 'ancient history' of Abha, but we do not see the same amount of books preserving this history, nor serious projects that gather, document, and present it to the people."
Fayeh emphasized that Abha does not need more lovers who talk about it, but rather needs those who work for it. He pointed out: "I wish we read more about Abha than we hear, because it is not just clouds and rain, but a history, an activity, and a culture of a person, a gathering point that created familiarity, and brought together man and place. It needs someone to gather the fragments of its history, culture, and people into a book that can be read."