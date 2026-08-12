The writer Ali Fayeh directed a sharp criticism at what he described as the excessive talk about Abha, as if loving it for some is a never-ending job! He said: "When searching for the work that proves this love, we do not find much."

Fayeh asked several questions: "Have we found a book that documents the old neighborhoods of Abha?" And has a book been published by any of Abha's lovers about the poems written about it? Have we found a book that documents the old neighborhoods of Abha, its residents, libraries, houses, prominent figures, and those who passed through and lived there? Have we read a book that tells the details of the city's formation: the first resident, the first store, the first building, the first car, the first teacher, the first judge, the first street, the first real estate office, the first merchant, the first school, stories told in gatherings and repeated on platforms.

He added: "All of this and more is what gives the city a memory that can be read, not just stories told in gatherings and repeated on platforms." He expressed his astonishment by saying: "We hear a lot about the 'ancient history' of Abha, but we do not see the same amount of books preserving this history, nor serious projects that gather, document, and present it to the people."

Fayeh emphasized that Abha does not need more lovers who talk about it, but rather needs those who work for it. He pointed out: "I wish we read more about Abha than we hear, because it is not just clouds and rain, but a history, an activity, and a culture of a person, a gathering point that created familiarity, and brought together man and place. It needs someone to gather the fragments of its history, culture, and people into a book that can be read."