The emergency teams of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority in the Medina region successfully saved the life of a 40-year-old Nigerian pilgrim after he suffered a cardiac and respiratory arrest while in the courtyards of the Prophet's Mosque. This was due to a quick and professional response within 32 seconds yesterday evening (Thursday).

The Acting Director General of the Authority's branch in Medina, Dr. Omar bin Hussein Al-Attas, explained that the emergency teams attended to the case immediately upon their arrival at the site, where it became clear after medical evaluation that the individual was experiencing cardiac and respiratory arrest. The approved medical protocols were promptly applied, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation procedures were initiated, along with the dispatch of an additional support emergency team.

He added that the emergency teams took charge of transporting the patient after addressing the situation on-site, and the patient was transferred to the Al-Safiya Health Center, where he was handed over after successful resuscitation procedures and the return of his pulse.

Dr. Al-Attas confirmed that this success reflects the high level of readiness and integration between the medical evacuation center and the emergency teams, and it showcases the level of competence and training that the Authority's personnel possess. He urged everyone to cooperate and report emergency cases quickly, as this has a direct impact on saving lives.