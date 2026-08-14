نجحت الفرق الإسعافية التابعة لهيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي بمنطقة المدينة المنورة في إنقاذ حياة معتمر نيجيري يبلغ من العمر 40 عامًا، بعد تعرضه لتوقف في القلب والتنفس أثناء وجوده في ساحات المسجد النبوي الشريف، وذلك إثر استجابة سريعة واحترافية خلال 32 ثانية مساء أمس (الخميس).

وأوضح مدير عام فرع الهيئة بمنطقة المدينة المنورة بالإنابة الدكتور عمر بن حسين العطاس أن الفرق الإسعافية باشرت الحالة فور وصولها إلى الموقع، حيث تبيّن بعد التقييم الطبي أنها تعاني من توقف في القلب والتنفس، ليتم على الفور تطبيق البروتوكولات الطبية المعتمدة، والبدء بإجراءات الإنعاش القلبي الرئوي، مع توجيه فرقة دعم إسعافية إضافية.

وأضاف أن الفرق الإسعافية تولّت نقل الحالة بعد التعامل معها ميدانيًا، حيث نُقل المريض إلى مركز صحي الصافية، وسُلّم بعد نجاح إجراءات الإنعاش وعودة النبض.

وأكد الدكتور العطاس أن هذا النجاح يجسد الجاهزية العالية والتكامل بين مركز الترحيل الطبي والفرق الإسعافية، ويعكس مستوى الكفاءة والتأهيل الذي يحظى به منسوبو الهيئة، داعيًا الجميع إلى التعاون والإبلاغ السريع عن الحالات الطارئة؛ لما لذلك من أثر مباشر في إنقاذ الأرواح.