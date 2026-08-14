التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود اليوم قائد القيادة المركزية بالجيش الأمريكي الأدميرال براد كوبر.
وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث عدد من الموضوعات المتعلقة بالتعاون بين المملكة والولايات المتحدة في المجالات الدفاعية، إضافة إلى تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية، والجهود المبذولة لخفض التصعيد وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
Today, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met with the Commander of the U.S. Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper.
During the meeting, a number of topics related to cooperation between the Kingdom and the United States in defense areas were discussed, in addition to developments in the regional situation, and the efforts made to de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability in the region.