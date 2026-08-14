التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود اليوم قائد القيادة المركزية بالجيش الأمريكي الأدميرال براد كوبر.

وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث عدد من الموضوعات المتعلقة بالتعاون بين المملكة والولايات المتحدة في المجالات الدفاعية، إضافة إلى تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية، والجهود المبذولة لخفض التصعيد وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.