عُقد في قيادة الأسطول الغربي، بمدينة جدة اليوم، اجتماع التخطيط الثالث للتحالف البحري الدفاعي متعدد الجنسيات (MMDC)، بمشاركة ممثلين عن 39 دولة شقيقة وصديقة؛ في خطوة رئيسية نحو تفعيل التحالف.
وبلغ عدد الدول الموقعة على البيان المشترك (15) دولة، فيما استكملت (13) دولة إجراءاتها الوطنية ووقّعت على ميثاق التحالف وأعلنت انضمامها رسميًا، بما يمثل الانطلاقة الفعلية للتحالف نحو مرحلة التفعيل المؤسسي والعملياتي، فيما تواصل بقية الدول استكمال إجراءاتها الوطنية اللازمة للانضمام إلى التحالف.
ويأتي هذا التطور بالتوازي مع التقدم المتسارع في استكمال عناصر البناء المؤسسي للتحالف، بما في ذلك تعيين قائد التحالف من المملكة العربية السعودية، والتوافق على أن يكون نائب قائد التحالف في دورته الأولى من جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، وتحديد المقر المخصص لقيادة التحالف واعتماد شعاره، إلى جانب استكمال الأطر التنظيمية والتخطيطية والأدلة المرجعية اللازمة لبدء أعماله.
وأسهم اجتماع التخطيط الثالث في استكمال الترتيبات العملية لتفعيل أجهزة التحالف وقيادته متعددة الجنسيات، تمهيدًا لبدء استقبال الضباط والكوادر المشاركة من الدول الأعضاء ودمجهم ضمن هيكل القيادة والأركان المشتركة، ومركز العمليات والتنسيق البحري المشترك، ومركز استخبارات التحالف، بما يسرّع بناء قدراته العملياتية ويعزز جاهزيته للاضطلاع بمهماته الدفاعية ضمن قطاع مسؤوليته.
ويمثل الانتقال إلى هذه المرحلة خطوة متقدمة في بناء تحالف دفاعي بحري متعدد الجنسيات ومستدام، يهدف إلى ترسيخ مفهوم الأمن البحري الجماعي، وحماية حرية الملاحة والممرات والمضائق البحرية، ودعم استمرارية التجارة الدولية وسلاسل الإمداد العالمية.
ومع استكمال العديد من الدول إجراءاتها الوطنية وبدء تفعيل أجهزة التحالف وقيادته، يدخل التحالف مرحلة جديدة من العمل المشترك، تنتقل معها الجهود من بناء الأطر والهياكل إلى تفعيلها ودمج قدرات الدول الأعضاء، للوصول إلى الجاهزية التشغيلية وتنفيذ المهمات الموكلة إلى التحالف، بما يعكس عزم الدول المشاركة على بناء شراكة بحرية دفاعية قادرة على تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار البحري، وحماية حرية الملاحة والمصالح المشتركة، والإسهام في أمن واستقرار المنطقة والمجتمع الدولي، وفق ميثاق التحالف ووثائقه المرجعية وأحكام القانون الدولي.
The third planning meeting for the Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition (MMDC) was held today at the Western Fleet Command in Jeddah, with representatives from 39 brotherly and friendly countries participating; marking a key step towards activating the coalition.
A total of 15 countries signed the joint statement, while 13 countries completed their national procedures and signed the coalition charter, officially announcing their membership, which represents the actual launch of the coalition towards the phase of institutional and operational activation, while the remaining countries continue to complete their necessary national procedures to join the coalition.
This development comes in parallel with the accelerated progress in completing the institutional building elements of the coalition, including the appointment of a coalition commander from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, agreeing that the deputy commander in the first term will be from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, designating the headquarters for the coalition command, and adopting its logo, in addition to completing the necessary organizational, planning frameworks and reference guides to commence its operations.
The third planning meeting contributed to finalizing the practical arrangements for activating the coalition's multinational bodies and leadership, paving the way for the reception of participating officers and personnel from member countries and integrating them into the structure of the command and joint staff, the joint maritime operations and coordination center, and the coalition intelligence center, which accelerates the building of its operational capabilities and enhances its readiness to undertake its defensive missions within its area of responsibility.
The transition to this phase represents an advanced step in building a sustainable multinational maritime defense coalition aimed at establishing the concept of collective maritime security, protecting freedom of navigation and maritime routes and straits, and supporting the continuity of international trade and global supply chains.
With many countries completing their national procedures and beginning to activate the coalition's bodies and leadership, the coalition enters a new phase of joint work, shifting efforts from building frameworks and structures to activating them and integrating the capabilities of member states, to achieve operational readiness and execute the tasks assigned to the coalition, reflecting the determination of participating countries to build a maritime defense partnership capable of enhancing maritime security and stability, protecting freedom of navigation and common interests, and contributing to the security and stability of the region and the international community, in accordance with the coalition's charter and its reference documents and the provisions of international law.