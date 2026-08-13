The third planning meeting for the Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition (MMDC) was held today at the Western Fleet Command in Jeddah, with representatives from 39 brotherly and friendly countries participating; marking a key step towards activating the coalition.

A total of 15 countries signed the joint statement, while 13 countries completed their national procedures and signed the coalition charter, officially announcing their membership, which represents the actual launch of the coalition towards the phase of institutional and operational activation, while the remaining countries continue to complete their necessary national procedures to join the coalition.

This development comes in parallel with the accelerated progress in completing the institutional building elements of the coalition, including the appointment of a coalition commander from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, agreeing that the deputy commander in the first term will be from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, designating the headquarters for the coalition command, and adopting its logo, in addition to completing the necessary organizational, planning frameworks and reference guides to commence its operations.

The third planning meeting contributed to finalizing the practical arrangements for activating the coalition's multinational bodies and leadership, paving the way for the reception of participating officers and personnel from member countries and integrating them into the structure of the command and joint staff, the joint maritime operations and coordination center, and the coalition intelligence center, which accelerates the building of its operational capabilities and enhances its readiness to undertake its defensive missions within its area of responsibility.

The transition to this phase represents an advanced step in building a sustainable multinational maritime defense coalition aimed at establishing the concept of collective maritime security, protecting freedom of navigation and maritime routes and straits, and supporting the continuity of international trade and global supply chains.

With many countries completing their national procedures and beginning to activate the coalition's bodies and leadership, the coalition enters a new phase of joint work, shifting efforts from building frameworks and structures to activating them and integrating the capabilities of member states, to achieve operational readiness and execute the tasks assigned to the coalition, reflecting the determination of participating countries to build a maritime defense partnership capable of enhancing maritime security and stability, protecting freedom of navigation and common interests, and contributing to the security and stability of the region and the international community, in accordance with the coalition's charter and its reference documents and the provisions of international law.