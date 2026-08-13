قلب فريق القادسية تأخره أمام مضيفه الشباب إلى فوز بـ3 أهداف مقابل هدف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم على ملعب SHG Arena بمدينة الرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة الأولى من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن) للموسم الرياضي (2026-2027).


وتقدم الشباب أولًا عن طريق همام الهمامي عند الدقيقة (15)، قبل أن يدرك القادسية التعادل بواسطة محمد أبو الشامات في الدقيقة (36)، لينتهي الشوط الأول بالتعادل بهدف لمثله.


وفي الشوط الثاني، تمكن القادسية من تسجيل الهدف الثاني عن طريق خوليان كينيونيس عند الدقيقة (80)، قبل أن يعزز تركي العمار تقدم فريقه بالهدف الثالث في الدقيقة (90+4)، ليحسم القادسية المباراة لمصلحته بـ3 أهداف مقابل هدف.


وبهذه النتيجة، حصد القادسية أول 3 نقاط في مشواره بالدوري، فيما بقي الشباب دون نقاط بعد الجولة الافتتاحية.