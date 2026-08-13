Al-Qadisiyah turned their deficit against their host Al-Shabab into a victory with a score of 3 goals to 1 in the match that brought them together today at the SHG Arena in Riyadh, as part of the first round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League) for the sports season (2026-2027).



Al-Shabab took the lead first through Hammam Al-Hamami in the 15th minute, before Al-Qadisiyah equalized with a goal from Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat in the 36th minute, ending the first half in a 1-1 draw.



In the second half, Al-Qadisiyah managed to score their second goal through Julian Quinones in the 80th minute, before Turki Al-Amar strengthened his team's lead with the third goal in the 90+4th minute, securing the match for Al-Qadisiyah with a score of 3 goals to 1.



With this result, Al-Qadisiyah earned their first 3 points in their league journey, while Al-Shabab remained without points after the opening round.