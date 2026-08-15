شهد الحاجز المرجاني العظيم في أستراليا عودة أعداد كبيرة من الحيتان الحدباء، في مشهد يعكس التعافي الملحوظ لأعدادها بعد عقود من التراجع الذي سببه الصيد التجاري.

وتأتي هذه الحيتان ضمن نحو 50 ألف حوت تهاجر سنويًا بمحاذاة الساحل الشرقي لأستراليا، متنقلة بين مناطق التكاثر في المياه الشمالية ومناطق التغذية في الجنوب.

عقود من التعافي

جاء هذا التعافي بعد توقف صيد الحيتان في أستراليا عام 1978، وهو ما أسهم في استعادة أعدادها تدريجيًا وعودتها إلى مناطق انتشارها الطبيعية.

من مشاهدات نادرة إلى مئات الحيتان

وأوضح كبير العلماء في هيئة متنزه الحاجز المرجاني العظيم البحرية، روجر بيدن، أن تعافي أعداد الحيتان يمثل ثمرة عقود من جهود المحافظة على البيئة.

وأشار إلى أن مشاهدة حوت واحد في المنطقة كانت تُعد أمرًا نادرًا في السابق، في حين بات من الممكن اليوم مشاهدة المئات منها.