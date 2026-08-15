The Great Barrier Reef in Australia has witnessed a return of large numbers of humpback whales, in a scene that reflects the remarkable recovery of their population after decades of decline caused by commercial whaling.

These whales are part of around 50,000 whales that migrate annually along the eastern coast of Australia, moving between breeding areas in the northern waters and feeding grounds in the south.

Decades of Recovery

This recovery came after whaling was halted in Australia in 1978, which contributed to the gradual restoration of their numbers and their return to their natural distribution areas.

From Rare Sightings to Hundreds of Whales

Roger Beeden, the chief scientist at the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, explained that the recovery of whale numbers is the result of decades of environmental conservation efforts.

He noted that seeing a single whale in the area was considered a rare occurrence in the past, whereas today it is possible to see hundreds of them.