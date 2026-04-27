أصدرت لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق اليوم 27 أبريل 2026 حزمة من القرارات الانضباطية المرتبطة بعدد من أحداث ومباريات دوري روشن السعودي، تضمنت غرامات مالية، إيقافات، وتحذيرات، إضافة إلى رفض احتجاج رسمي.


ففي ما يخص مباراة الفيحاء والأهلي التي أُقيمت بتاريخ 8 أبريل 2026 ضمن منافسات دوري روشن السعودي للموسم الرياضي 2025-2026، ثبتت مخالفة لاعب النادي الأهلي إيفان توني للمادتين (50-2) و(50-4) من لائحة الانضباط والأخلاق، وذلك بعد تصريحاته عقب المباراة، إلى جانب نشره محتوى عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة «Instagram» تحت الاسم «ivantoney»، تضمّن إساءة إعلامية تجاه مسؤولي المباراة وإثارة للرأي العام. وقررت اللجنة إلزامه بدفع غرامة مالية قدرها 90 ألف ريال لحساب الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، مع توجيه تحذير له بعدم تكرار الإساءة أو إثارة الرأي العام، مع التأكيد على أن القرار قابل للاستئناف وفقاً للمادة (144) من اللائحة.


وفي السياق ذاته، ثبتت مخالفة لاعب النادي الأهلي وانديرسون رودريغيز غالينو للمادة (50-4) من اللائحة، بعد نشره منشورات عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة «X» تحت الاسم «W_galeno» والمعرف «W_galeno90» بتاريخ 8 أبريل 2026، تضمنت إثارة للرأي العام. وألزمت اللجنة اللاعب بدفع غرامة مالية قدرها 50 ألف ريال، مع تحذيره من تكرار المخالفة، مشيرة إلى أن القرار غير قابل للاستئناف وفقاً للمادة (144).


كما ثبتت مخالفة مدرب النادي الأهلي ماتياس يايسله للمادة (50-2) من اللائحة، نتيجة تصريحاته خلال المؤتمر الصحفي عقب مباراة الفيحاء، التي تضمنت إساءة إعلامية تجاه مسؤولي المباراة. وقررت اللجنة إلزامه بدفع غرامة مالية قدرها 40 ألف ريال، مع توجيه تحذير بعدم تكرار الإساءة، مؤكدة أن القرار غير قابل للاستئناف وفقاً للمادة (144).


وفي الإطار ذاته، ثبتت مخالفة مصور النادي الأهلي تاوا انتونيس غوميس للمادة (50-2)، بعد نشره محتوى عبر حسابه الرسمي في «Instagram» تحت الاسم «tauasag» بتاريخ 8 أبريل 2026، تضمّن إساءة تجاه مسؤولي المباراة. وقررت اللجنة تغريمه 50 ألف ريال، مع تحذيره من تكرار المخالفة، مؤكدة أن القرار غير قابل للاستئناف وفقاً للمادة (144).


وعلى صعيد الإجراءات، قررت اللجنة رفض الاحتجاج المقدم من النادي الأهلي بشأن قرارات حكم مباراة الفيحاء من الناحية الشكلية، مع مصادرة رسم الاحتجاج لمصلحة الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، مؤكدة أن القرار غير قابل للاستئناف وفقاً للمادتين (137-4) و(144-1-8) من لائحة الانضباط والأخلاق.


وفي مواجهة القادسية والشباب التي أقيمت بتاريخ 14 أبريل 2026، ثبتت مخالفة لاعب نادي الشباب ويسلي هوديت للمادة (48-1-2) من اللائحة، بعد حصوله على بطاقة حمراء مباشرة نتيجة قيامه بأفعال بذيئة ومهينة تجاه مقاعد بدلاء الفريق المنافس، وذلك وفقاً لما ورد في تقرير حكم المباراة. وقررت اللجنة إيقافه مباراتين، بما في ذلك الإيقاف التلقائي في جميع المباريات الرسمية التي يحق له المشاركة فيها ضمن منافسات الفريق الأول، إضافة إلى تغريمه 20 ألف ريال، مع التأكيد على أن القرار غير قابل للاستئناف وفقاً للمادة (144).


وفي مباراة النصر والاتفاق بتاريخ 15 أبريل 2026، ثبتت مخالفة لاعب نادي الاتفاق جاك هندري للمادة (48-1-2)، بعد طرده بالبطاقة الحمراء المباشرة نتيجة سلوك مشين تجاه لاعب الفريق المنافس، وفقاً لتقرير حكم المباراة. وقررت اللجنة إيقافه مباراتين، بما في ذلك الإيقاف التلقائي، وتغريمه 20 ألف ريال، مع الإشارة إلى أن القرار غير قابل للاستئناف وفقاً للمادة (144).


كما ثبتت مخالفة نادي الحزم للمادة (54-1) من اللائحة خلال مواجهته أمام الرياض بتاريخ 24 أبريل 2026، بعد حصول 6 من لاعبيه على إنذارات أثناء المباراة، وفقاً لما ورد في تقرير الحكم. وقررت اللجنة تغريم النادي 10 آلاف ريال، مؤكدة أن القرار غير قابل للاستئناف وفقاً للمادة (144).


وفي مباراة الفتح والخليج بتاريخ 24 أبريل 2026، ثبتت مخالفة نادي الفتح للمادة (51-2) من اللائحة، بعد قيام جماهيره برمي 3 علب مياه داخل أرضية الملعب دون إصابة أحد، وذلك بحسب تقرير مراقب المباراة. وألزمت اللجنة النادي بدفع غرامة مالية قدرها 10 آلاف ريال، مع التأكيد على أن القرار غير قابل للاستئناف وفقاً للمادة (144).