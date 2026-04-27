The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee issued a package of disciplinary decisions today, April 27, 2026, related to several events and matches in the Roshan Saudi League. These decisions included financial fines, suspensions, and warnings, in addition to rejecting an official protest.



Regarding the match between Al-Faihah and Al-Ahli, which took place on April 8, 2026, as part of the Roshan Saudi League for the 2025-2026 sports season, the violation of Al-Ahli player Ivan Toney was confirmed for articles (50-2) and (50-4) of the Disciplinary and Ethics Regulations, following his statements after the match, along with posting content on his official account on the "Instagram" platform under the name "ivantoney," which included media abuse towards the match officials and stirred public opinion. The committee decided to impose a financial fine of 90,000 riyals to be paid to the Saudi Football Federation, along with a warning not to repeat the abuse or stir public opinion, confirming that the decision is subject to appeal in accordance with article (144) of the regulations.



In the same context, the violation of Al-Ahli player Anderson Rodrigues Galeno was confirmed for article (50-4) of the regulations, after he posted messages on his official account on the "X" platform under the name "W_galeno" and the identifier "W_galeno90" on April 8, 2026, which included stirring public opinion. The committee obliged the player to pay a financial fine of 50,000 riyals, warning him against repeating the violation, noting that the decision is not subject to appeal according to article (144).



Similarly, the violation of Al-Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle was confirmed for article (50-2) of the regulations, due to his statements during the press conference following the Al-Faihah match, which included media abuse towards the match officials. The committee decided to impose a financial fine of 40,000 riyals, along with a warning not to repeat the abuse, confirming that the decision is not subject to appeal according to article (144).



In the same framework, the violation of Al-Ahli photographer Tawa Antonis Gomes was confirmed for article (50-2), after he posted content on his official account on "Instagram" under the name "tauasag" on April 8, 2026, which included abuse towards the match officials. The committee decided to fine him 50,000 riyals, warning him against repeating the violation, confirming that the decision is not subject to appeal according to article (144).



Regarding procedures, the committee decided to reject the protest submitted by Al-Ahli regarding the decisions of the referee of the Al-Faihah match on formal grounds, confiscating the protest fee in favor of the Saudi Football Federation, confirming that the decision is not subject to appeal according to articles (137-4) and (144-1-8) of the Disciplinary and Ethics Regulations.



In the match between Al-Qadisiyah and Al-Shabab held on April 14, 2026, the violation of Al-Shabab player Wesley Houdet was confirmed for article (48-1-2) of the regulations, after receiving a direct red card for committing obscene and insulting acts towards the opposing team's bench, according to the referee's report. The committee decided to suspend him for two matches, including the automatic suspension in all official matches in which he is eligible to participate as part of the first team, in addition to fining him 20,000 riyals, confirming that the decision is not subject to appeal according to article (144).



In the match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq on April 15, 2026, the violation of Al-Ettifaq player Jack Hendry was confirmed for article (48-1-2), after being sent off with a direct red card for misconduct towards an opposing player, according to the referee's report. The committee decided to suspend him for two matches, including the automatic suspension, and fined him 20,000 riyals, noting that the decision is not subject to appeal according to article (144).



Additionally, the violation of Al-Hazm Club was confirmed for article (54-1) of the regulations during their match against Al-Riyadh on April 24, 2026, after six of its players received yellow cards during the match, according to the referee's report. The committee decided to fine the club 10,000 riyals, confirming that the decision is not subject to appeal according to article (144).



In the match between Al-Fateh and Al-Khaleej on April 24, 2026, the violation of Al-Fateh Club was confirmed for article (51-2) of the regulations, after its fans threw three water bottles onto the field without injuring anyone, according to the match observer's report. The committee obliged the club to pay a financial fine of 10,000 riyals, confirming that the decision is not subject to appeal according to article (144).