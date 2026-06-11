The Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority announced the temporary closure of Kuwaiti airspace starting from this morning (Thursday), and the diversion of flights to alternative airports, as a precautionary measure to maintain the safety and security of air navigation and travelers.

The authority stated in a statement that the decision came in light of the Iranian attacks that Kuwait has been subjected to, and the potential risks that may arise for civil aviation in the region.

It confirmed that it is continuously monitoring developments in coordination with the relevant authorities in the country, noting that the reopening of airspace and the resumption of air traffic will occur as soon as it is confirmed that the situation has ended and the reasons for danger have been removed, based on the assessment of the concerned authorities.

The authority urged all travelers and airlines to follow the official updates issued by it and to adhere to the relevant instructions and guidelines.