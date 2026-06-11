أعلنت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني الكويتية إغلاق الأجواء الكويتية مؤقتًا اعتبارًا من صباح اليوم (الخميس)، وتحويل الرحلات الجوية إلى مطارات بديلة، إجراءً احترازيًا للمحافظة على سلامة وأمن الملاحة الجوية والمسافرين.

وأفادت الهيئة في بيان، أن القرار جاء على خلفية الاعتداءات الإيرانية التي تعرضت لها دولة الكويت، وما قد يترتب عليها من مخاطر محتملة على حركة الطيران المدني في المنطقة.

وأكّدت أنها تتابع التطورات بصورة مستمرة بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة في الدولة، مشيرة إلى أن إعادة فتح الأجواء واستئناف الحركة الجوية سيتمان فور التأكد من انتهاء الحالة وزوال أسباب الخطر، بناء على تقييم الجهات المعنية.

ودعت الهيئة جميع المسافرين وشركات الطيران إلى متابعة التحديثات الرسمية الصادرة عنها والالتزام بالتعليمات والإرشادات ذات الصلة.