أعلنت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني الكويتية إغلاق الأجواء الكويتية مؤقتًا اعتبارًا من صباح اليوم (الخميس)، وتحويل الرحلات الجوية إلى مطارات بديلة، إجراءً احترازيًا للمحافظة على سلامة وأمن الملاحة الجوية والمسافرين.
وأفادت الهيئة في بيان، أن القرار جاء على خلفية الاعتداءات الإيرانية التي تعرضت لها دولة الكويت، وما قد يترتب عليها من مخاطر محتملة على حركة الطيران المدني في المنطقة.
وأكّدت أنها تتابع التطورات بصورة مستمرة بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة في الدولة، مشيرة إلى أن إعادة فتح الأجواء واستئناف الحركة الجوية سيتمان فور التأكد من انتهاء الحالة وزوال أسباب الخطر، بناء على تقييم الجهات المعنية.
ودعت الهيئة جميع المسافرين وشركات الطيران إلى متابعة التحديثات الرسمية الصادرة عنها والالتزام بالتعليمات والإرشادات ذات الصلة.
The Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority announced the temporary closure of Kuwaiti airspace starting from this morning (Thursday), and the diversion of flights to alternative airports, as a precautionary measure to maintain the safety and security of air navigation and travelers.
The authority stated in a statement that the decision came in light of the Iranian attacks that Kuwait has been subjected to, and the potential risks that may arise for civil aviation in the region.
It confirmed that it is continuously monitoring developments in coordination with the relevant authorities in the country, noting that the reopening of airspace and the resumption of air traffic will occur as soon as it is confirmed that the situation has ended and the reasons for danger have been removed, based on the assessment of the concerned authorities.
The authority urged all travelers and airlines to follow the official updates issued by it and to adhere to the relevant instructions and guidelines.