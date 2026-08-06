أكد وزير الخارجية والمغتربين السوري أسعد حسن الشيباني، اليوم (الخميس)، أن العمل جارٍ لإنجاز مشروع الربط السككي بين سورية وتركيا والسعودية والأردن، مشدداً على ضرورة وقف الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية على بلاده واحترام سيادتها ووحدة أراضيها.


وقال الشيباني خلال مؤتمر صحفي مع وزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان في أنقرة، إن سورية وتركيا تضعان الملفات الاقتصادية والسياسية المشتركة في مقدمة أولوياتهما، مبيناً أن المناقشات مع فيدان تناولت إعادة تفعيل الاتفاقيات الاقتصادية والتجارية، إلى جانب الخطوات التي اتخذها المصرفان المركزيان في البلدين، والتي تؤسس لمرحلة جديدة من التعاون.


ولفت إلى أن المناقشات تناولت تسريع تفعيل لجنة البحار الأربعة، فالتاريخ والجغرافيا يحتّمان أن تكون سورية العقدة الأقصر والأكثر جدوى في خرائط التجارة العالمية.


وأشار الشيباني إلى أن دمشق وأنقرة تدركان أن الاستقرار والنجاح المستمر في مكافحة الإرهاب هما حجر الأساس للشراكة، وهو ما يتجسد في قرار سورية بسط سلطة الدولة على جميع أراضيها، وإنهاء أي وجود للسلاح خارج الإطار القانوني.


وأوضح الشيباني أن سورية الموحدة والخالية من الإرهاب والمليشيات تشكل ضمانة لحماية الحدود المشتركة، مبيناً أن المنطقة تتجه بوضوح لإرساء قاعدة وحيدة للاستقرار، قوامها إنهاء أي تشكيلات مسلحة خارج الإطار الشرعي.


وأضاف: «اتفقنا على دعم المساعي والخطوات التي يقودها الأشقاء في العراق ولبنان لتعزيز استقرار المنطقة»، داعياً دول المنطقة إلى تعزيز التنسيق الأمني وضبط الحدود.


وأفاد الشيباني أن سورية تعاني من تهديد لحدودها من قبل مليشيات مسلحة تحمل السلاح خارج إطار الدولة، وتعمل لمواجهة هذه التهديدات بكل حزم بما يحفظ أمنها ويضمن سلامة شعبها، معرباً عن إدانة سورية للاعتداءات الإسرائيلية المتكررة على أراضيها، وأكد في الوقت نفسه مواصلة الجهود الدبلوماسية لوقفها.


وأعرب الشيباني عن إدانة سورية الثابت لأي اعتداء يطال دول الخليج العربي الشقيقة، مشدداً على أن استقرارها ركن أساسي لا يتجزأ من منظومة الأمن الإقليمي.


من جانبه، قال وزير الخارجية التركي إن بلاده حريصة على دعم سورية والتعاون معها في مختلف المجالات، خصوصاً الاقتصادية ومكافحة الإرهاب، بما يضمن أمنها واستقرارها واستقرار المنطقة، موضحاً أن تركيا تعمل على تطوير العلاقات مع سورية، ورفع حجم التبادل التجاري بين البلدين، وزيادة عدد المعابر، ودعم البنية التحتية للمصارف وقطاع المواصلات، إلى جانب الإسهام في مشاريع إعادة الإعمار.


وأشار فيدان إلى العمل مع السعودية والأردن وسورية على تطوير شبكات المواصلات وطرق الربط بين الدول الأربع، مشدداً على ضرورة وقف الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية على سورية، واحترام وحدة الأراضي السورية وسيادتها.