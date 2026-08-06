The Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, confirmed today (Thursday) that work is underway to complete the railway connection project between Syria, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, emphasizing the necessity of stopping Israeli assaults on his country and respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Al-Shaibani stated during a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara that Syria and Turkey prioritize their shared economic and political files, indicating that discussions with Fidan addressed the reactivation of economic and trade agreements, along with the steps taken by the central banks of both countries, which lay the foundation for a new phase of cooperation.



He pointed out that the discussions included accelerating the activation of the Four Seas Committee, as history and geography dictate that Syria should be the shortest and most effective link in global trade maps.



Al-Shaibani noted that Damascus and Ankara recognize that stability and ongoing success in combating terrorism are the cornerstones of their partnership, which is reflected in Syria's decision to assert state authority over all its territories and to end any presence of weapons outside the legal framework.



He explained that a unified Syria free from terrorism and militias guarantees the protection of the shared borders, indicating that the region is clearly moving towards establishing a single basis for stability, which is to end any armed formations outside the legal framework.



He added, "We agreed to support the efforts and steps led by our brothers in Iraq and Lebanon to enhance regional stability," calling on the countries in the region to strengthen security coordination and control their borders.



Al-Shaibani reported that Syria is facing threats to its borders from armed militias carrying weapons outside the state's framework, and it is working resolutely to confront these threats to preserve its security and ensure the safety of its people, expressing Syria's condemnation of the repeated Israeli assaults on its territory, while also affirming the continuation of diplomatic efforts to stop them.



He expressed Syria's firm condemnation of any aggression against the brotherly Gulf Arab states, stressing that their stability is an essential and indivisible part of the regional security system.



For his part, the Turkish Foreign Minister stated that his country is keen to support Syria and cooperate with it in various fields, especially in economic matters and combating terrorism, to ensure its security and stability as well as that of the region. He clarified that Turkey is working to develop relations with Syria, increase the volume of trade between the two countries, raise the number of crossings, support the infrastructure of banks and the transportation sector, in addition to contributing to reconstruction projects.



Fidan pointed out the collaboration with Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Syria to develop transportation networks and connection routes between the four countries, emphasizing the need to stop Israeli assaults on Syria and to respect the unity of Syrian territory and its sovereignty.