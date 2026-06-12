Mysterious explosions shook southern Iran last night, just hours after the announcement of nearing an agreement between the United States and Iran, amidst a state of ambiguity regarding their causes and source.

Iranian media reported hearing the sound of two explosions in the city of Bandar Abbas, while the Fars news agency mentioned three explosions that occurred off the coast of Sirik, a city in Hormozgan province overlooking the Gulf of Oman.

The Iranian television confirmed hearing the sound of an explosion in the maritime area of Sirik, about two kilometers from the coast, noting that the causes of the explosions remain unknown so far.

Denial of projectile falls

In the first official comment, the Tasnim news agency quoted a Hormozgan official confirming that no projectiles had fallen and no clashes had occurred in the Sirik area, explaining that the relevant authorities are continuing investigations to determine the source of the explosions and their circumstances.

The Iranian television also denied the accuracy of reports linking the incident to the management or closure of the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that the circulating information in this regard is inaccurate.

Agreement in the background

The explosions occurred at a notable timing, as they were preceded by hours of American and Iranian statements discussing the nearing completion of a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, while U.S. President Donald Trump had previously announced reaching an agreement with Iran to be signed in Europe within days, confirming that the understanding includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz to international navigation.

Despite the calming atmosphere surrounding the negotiations, the sudden explosions in Bandar Abbas and Sirik raised questions about the nature of the developments on the ground in the region, awaiting the results of the Iranian investigations regarding the incident and its true causes.