هزّت انفجارات غامضة مناطق جنوب إيران، مساء أمس، بعد ساعات من إعلان اقتراب التوصل إلى اتفاق بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وسط حالة من الغموض بشأن أسبابها ومصدرها.

وأفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية بسماع دوي انفجارين في مدينة بندر عباس، فيما تحدثت وكالة «فارس» عن ثلاثة انفجارات وقعت قبالة مدينة سيريك التابعة لمحافظة هرمزغان والمطلة على خليج عُمان.

وأكد التلفزيون الإيراني سماع دوي انفجار في النطاق البحري لمدينة سيريك جنوب البلاد، على بعد نحو كيلومترين من الساحل، مشيراً إلى أن أسباب الانفجارات لا تزال مجهولة حتى الآن.

نفي سقوط مقذوفات

وفي أول تعليق رسمي، نقلت وكالة «تسنيم» عن مسؤول بمحافظة هرمزغان تأكيده عدم تسجيل أي سقوط لمقذوفات أو وقوع اشتباكات في منطقة سيريك، موضحاً أن الجهات المختصة تواصل التحقيقات لتحديد مصدر الانفجارات وملابساتها.

كما نفى التلفزيون الإيراني صحة ما تردد عن ارتباط الحادثة بإدارة مضيق هرمز أو بإغلاقه، مؤكداً أن المعلومات المتداولة بهذا الشأن غير دقيقة.

الاتفاق في الخلفية

وجاءت الانفجارات في توقيت لافت، إذ سبقتها بساعات تصريحات أمريكية وإيرانية تحدثت عن اقتراب إنجاز مذكرة تفاهم بين واشنطن وطهران، فيما كان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد أعلن في وقت سابق التوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران والتوقيع عليه خلال أيام في أوروبا، مؤكداً أن التفاهم يتضمن إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز أمام الملاحة الدولية.

ورغم أجواء التهدئة التي أحاطت بالمفاوضات، فإن الانفجارات المفاجئة في بندر عباس وسيريك أعادت التساؤلات حول طبيعة التطورات الميدانية في المنطقة، بانتظار ما ستسفر عنه التحقيقات الإيرانية بشأن الحادثة وأسبابها الحقيقية.