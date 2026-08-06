فيما أيد الحرب ثلث المشاركين، توقعت الغالبية الأمريكية في استطلاع رأي جديد أن تؤدي الحرب التي تقودها أمريكا وإسرائيل ضد إيران إلى مزيد من الاضطرابات في الشرق الأوسط.
وكشف استطلاع جديد أجرته «رويترز/إبسوس»، والذي شمل 4505 بالغين أمريكيين، أن 50% من المشاركين يعتقدون أن العمل العسكري الأمريكي ضد إيران سيؤدي إلى زعزعة استقرار الشرق الأوسط خلال العام القادم، بينما يرى 17% فقط أنه سيحقق مزيداً من الاستقرار، وتوقع 16% بقاء الأوضاع دون تغيير، وقال 17% إنهم غير متأكدين.
وبحسب الاستطلاع، فإن استمرار الحرب مع إيران لا يثير القلق بشأن الاستقرار الإقليمي فحسب، بل ينعكس أيضًا على نظرة الأمريكيين للأوضاع الاقتصادية والسياسية، مع تزايد المخاوف من اتساع نطاق الصراعات العالمية. وكشف الاستطلاع تصاعد المخاوف الاقتصادية، حيث توقع 58% من الأمريكيين ارتفاع أسعار البنزين في ظل تداعيات إغلاق إيران لمضيق هرمز، في حين رأى 15% فقط أن الأسعار قد تتحسن.
وتطرق الاستطلاع إلى الحرب الروسية - الأوكرانية والوضع في عدد من الدول الغربية والصين، حيث أعرب 58% من المشاركين عن قلقهم من تصاعد الحرب بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، وأبدى 55% مخاوفهم من اندلاع صراع بين الصين وتايوان، بينما أعرب 48% عن خشيتهم من اندلاع حرب بين روسيا ودولة أوروبية أخرى غير أوكرانيا.
وقال 37% إنهم يخشون احتمال دخول الولايات المتحدة في حرب بسبب غرينلاند. وأبدى المشاركون تشاؤماً مماثلاً بشأن الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية، مع مخاوف من اتساع رقعة الصراعات الدولية خلال السنوات القادمة. وتسلط نتائج الاستطلاع الضوء على التحديات السياسية التي يواجهها الرئيس الأمريكي، دونالد ترمب، والحزب الجمهوري قبل انتخابات التجديد النصفي للكونغرس المقررة في نوفمبر القادم، رغم أن 80% من الجمهوريين يوافقون على أداء ترمب بشكل عام، و66% يؤيدون تعامله مع إيران، فيما يعتقد 41% فقط منهم أن الشرق الأوسط سيصبح أكثر استقراراً خلال العام القادم.
وأظهر الاستطلاع أن 35% فقط من الأمريكيين يدعمون استمرار الحرب، مشيراً إلى تغير في المزاج السياسي، حيث تقدم الديمقراطيون لأول مرة منذ ديسمبر 2024 على الجمهوريين في ثقة الناخبين بإدارة ملفات الحرب والإرهاب، بنسبة 37% مقابل 36%.
While one-third of participants supported the war, the majority of Americans in a new poll predicted that the war led by the U.S. and Israel against Iran would lead to further unrest in the Middle East.
A new poll conducted by "Reuters/Ipsos," which included 4,505 American adults, revealed that 50% of participants believe that U.S. military action against Iran will destabilize the Middle East over the next year, while only 17% think it will bring more stability, 16% expect the situation to remain unchanged, and 17% said they are unsure.
According to the poll, the ongoing war with Iran not only raises concerns about regional stability but also reflects on Americans' views of economic and political conditions, with increasing fears of the escalation of global conflicts. The poll revealed rising economic concerns, as 58% of Americans expect gas prices to rise due to the repercussions of Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, while only 15% believe prices might improve.
The poll also addressed the Russia-Ukraine war and the situation in several Western countries and China, where 58% of participants expressed concern about the escalation of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and 55% voiced fears of a conflict between China and Taiwan, while 48% expressed worry about the outbreak of a war between Russia and another European country besides Ukraine.
Thirty-seven percent said they fear the possibility of the U.S. entering a war over Greenland. Participants expressed similar pessimism regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, with concerns about the widening of international conflicts in the coming years. The results of the poll highlight the political challenges faced by U.S. President Donald Trump and the Republican Party ahead of the upcoming midterm congressional elections scheduled for November, even though 80% of Republicans generally approve of Trump's performance, and 66% support his handling of Iran, while only 41% believe that the Middle East will become more stable over the next year.
The poll showed that only 35% of Americans support the continuation of the war, indicating a shift in political mood, as Democrats have for the first time since December 2024 surpassed Republicans in voter confidence regarding handling issues of war and terrorism, with 37% to 36%.