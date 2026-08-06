While one-third of participants supported the war, the majority of Americans in a new poll predicted that the war led by the U.S. and Israel against Iran would lead to further unrest in the Middle East.



A new poll conducted by "Reuters/Ipsos," which included 4,505 American adults, revealed that 50% of participants believe that U.S. military action against Iran will destabilize the Middle East over the next year, while only 17% think it will bring more stability, 16% expect the situation to remain unchanged, and 17% said they are unsure.



According to the poll, the ongoing war with Iran not only raises concerns about regional stability but also reflects on Americans' views of economic and political conditions, with increasing fears of the escalation of global conflicts. The poll revealed rising economic concerns, as 58% of Americans expect gas prices to rise due to the repercussions of Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, while only 15% believe prices might improve.



The poll also addressed the Russia-Ukraine war and the situation in several Western countries and China, where 58% of participants expressed concern about the escalation of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and 55% voiced fears of a conflict between China and Taiwan, while 48% expressed worry about the outbreak of a war between Russia and another European country besides Ukraine.



Thirty-seven percent said they fear the possibility of the U.S. entering a war over Greenland. Participants expressed similar pessimism regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, with concerns about the widening of international conflicts in the coming years. The results of the poll highlight the political challenges faced by U.S. President Donald Trump and the Republican Party ahead of the upcoming midterm congressional elections scheduled for November, even though 80% of Republicans generally approve of Trump's performance, and 66% support his handling of Iran, while only 41% believe that the Middle East will become more stable over the next year.



The poll showed that only 35% of Americans support the continuation of the war, indicating a shift in political mood, as Democrats have for the first time since December 2024 surpassed Republicans in voter confidence regarding handling issues of war and terrorism, with 37% to 36%.