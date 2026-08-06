فيما أيد الحرب ثلث المشاركين، توقعت الغالبية الأمريكية في استطلاع رأي جديد أن تؤدي الحرب التي تقودها أمريكا وإسرائيل ضد إيران إلى مزيد من الاضطرابات في الشرق الأوسط.


وكشف استطلاع جديد أجرته «رويترز/إبسوس»، والذي شمل 4505 بالغين أمريكيين، أن 50% من المشاركين يعتقدون أن العمل العسكري الأمريكي ضد إيران سيؤدي إلى زعزعة استقرار الشرق الأوسط خلال العام القادم، بينما يرى 17% فقط أنه سيحقق مزيداً من الاستقرار، وتوقع 16% بقاء الأوضاع دون تغيير، وقال 17% إنهم غير متأكدين.


وبحسب الاستطلاع، فإن استمرار الحرب مع إيران لا يثير القلق بشأن الاستقرار الإقليمي فحسب، بل ينعكس أيضًا على نظرة الأمريكيين للأوضاع الاقتصادية والسياسية، مع تزايد المخاوف من اتساع نطاق الصراعات العالمية. وكشف الاستطلاع تصاعد المخاوف الاقتصادية، حيث توقع 58% من الأمريكيين ارتفاع أسعار البنزين في ظل تداعيات إغلاق إيران لمضيق هرمز، في حين رأى 15% فقط أن الأسعار قد تتحسن.


وتطرق الاستطلاع إلى الحرب الروسية - الأوكرانية والوضع في عدد من الدول الغربية والصين، حيث أعرب 58% من المشاركين عن قلقهم من تصاعد الحرب بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، وأبدى 55% مخاوفهم من اندلاع صراع بين الصين وتايوان، بينما أعرب 48% عن خشيتهم من اندلاع حرب بين روسيا ودولة أوروبية أخرى غير أوكرانيا.


وقال 37% إنهم يخشون احتمال دخول الولايات المتحدة في حرب بسبب غرينلاند. وأبدى المشاركون تشاؤماً مماثلاً بشأن الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية، مع مخاوف من اتساع رقعة الصراعات الدولية خلال السنوات القادمة. وتسلط نتائج الاستطلاع الضوء على التحديات السياسية التي يواجهها الرئيس الأمريكي، دونالد ترمب، والحزب الجمهوري قبل انتخابات التجديد النصفي للكونغرس المقررة في نوفمبر القادم، رغم أن 80% من الجمهوريين يوافقون على أداء ترمب بشكل عام، و66% يؤيدون تعامله مع إيران، فيما يعتقد 41% فقط منهم أن الشرق الأوسط سيصبح أكثر استقراراً خلال العام القادم.


وأظهر الاستطلاع أن 35% فقط من الأمريكيين يدعمون استمرار الحرب، مشيراً إلى تغير في المزاج السياسي، حيث تقدم الديمقراطيون لأول مرة منذ ديسمبر 2024 على الجمهوريين في ثقة الناخبين بإدارة ملفات الحرب والإرهاب، بنسبة 37% مقابل 36%.