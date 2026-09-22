صرّح الناطق باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية، العقيد الركن ماجد عبدالله النزيلي، بأن ما نشرته مليشيا الحوثي بشأن استشهاد عدد من أسرى القوات المسلحة داخل أحد مواقع الاحتجاز التابعة لها في مديرية الحزم بمحافظة الجوف، وما رافقه من اتهامات للقوات المسلحة بالتسبب في وفاتهم، عارٍ من الصحة ومضلل للرأي العام.

وأكد العقيد النزيلي أن القوات المسلحة اليمنية لم تنفذ أي عملية استهداف داخل مدينة الحزم، مشيراً إلى أن المواقع العسكرية في المدينة تخضع لسيطرة مليشيا الحوثي، التي تتحمل، وفقاً للقانون الدولي الإنساني، مسؤولية حماية الأسرى والمحتجزين لديها وضمان سلامتهم.

وأوضح أن على الجهة الحاجزة إبلاغ اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر بمواقع احتجاز الأسرى، واتخاذ التدابير اللازمة لضمان حمايتهم، بما في ذلك إبعاد أماكن احتجازهم عن مناطق العمليات والقتال، وعدم تعريض حياتهم للخطر أو استخدامهم دروعاً بشرية.

وشدّد الناطق على أن القوات المسلحة اليمنية لا تستهدف الأعيان المدنية أو المواقع المشمولة بالحماية القانونية، وأن عملياتها العسكرية تُنفذ وفق قواعد القانون الدولي الإنساني والقانون المنظم للنزاعات المسلحة.

وأضاف أن محاولة مليشيا الحوثي تحميل القوات المسلحة مسؤولية مقتل الأسرى تأتي، بحسب وصفه، في سياق التنصل من مسؤوليتها عن المحتجزين لديها وتزييف ملابسات ما جرى، فضلاً عن صرف الأنظار عن واقعة استهداف أحد الأسواق في محافظة لحج، الذي يُعد من الأعيان المدنية المشمولة بالحماية بموجب القانون الدولي الإنساني، بما في ذلك أحكام المادتين (51) و(52) من البروتوكول الإضافي الأول.

واختتم العقيد النزيلي تصريحه بالتأكيد على مواصلة القوات المسلحة اليمنية أداء مهامها في مختلف الميادين والجبهات، مشيداً بتضحيات منتسبيها، ومؤكداً أن محاولات تزييف الحقائق والتنصل من المسؤولية لن تحول دون كشف ملابسات ما جرى وتحديد المسؤوليات عنه.