The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Colonel Majid Abdullah Al-Nazili, stated that the claims made by the Houthi militia regarding the martyrdom of several prisoners of the armed forces inside one of their detention sites in the Al-Hazm district of Al-Jawf governorate, along with accusations against the armed forces for causing their deaths, are unfounded and misleading to public opinion.

Colonel Al-Nazili confirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces did not carry out any targeting operations within the city of Al-Hazm, pointing out that the military sites in the city are under the control of the Houthi militia, which bears, according to international humanitarian law, the responsibility for protecting the prisoners and detainees in its custody and ensuring their safety.

He explained that the detaining party must inform the International Committee of the Red Cross of the locations of the prisoners' detention and take the necessary measures to ensure their protection, including keeping their detention places away from areas of operations and combat, and not exposing their lives to danger or using them as human shields.

The spokesperson emphasized that the Yemeni Armed Forces do not target civilian objects or sites protected by legal provisions, and that their military operations are carried out in accordance with the rules of international humanitarian law and the laws governing armed conflicts.

He added that the Houthi militia's attempt to place the responsibility for the deaths of the prisoners on the armed forces comes, as he described it, in the context of evading responsibility for the detainees in their custody and distorting the circumstances of what happened, in addition to diverting attention from the incident of targeting a market in Lahij governorate, which is considered a civilian object protected under international humanitarian law, including the provisions of Articles (51) and (52) of the Additional Protocol I.

Colonel Al-Nazili concluded his statement by affirming the continued performance of the Yemeni Armed Forces in various fields and fronts, praising the sacrifices of its members, and confirming that attempts to distort the facts and evade responsibility will not prevent the clarification of the circumstances of what happened and the determination of responsibilities for it.