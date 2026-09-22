أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب (الثلاثاء)، أن الولايات المتحدة عادت، وأنها أقوى اليوم من أي وقت مضى، مشيراً إلى أن اقتصادها يحظى بإعجاب العالم، وأن جيشها هو الأقوى على وجه الأرض.


قال ترمب في كلمته أمام الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، إن إيران هي الراعي الأول للإرهاب، متهماً إياها بـ«نشر الموت والفوضى» في الشرق الأوسط وخارجه، مضيفاً: عقب تولي المنصب العام الماضي فتحت مفاوضات مع إيران، وعرضت عليها تعاوناً اقتصادياً كاملاً مقابل إنهاء برنامجها النووي ودعمها للإرهاب، لكنها رفضت العرض.


وأشار إلى أنه دعا إيران إلى إبرام صفقة لكن قادتها مستمرون في الرفض، موضحاً أنه سينهي حرب إيران بطريقة أو بأخرى.


وشدد بالقول: بعد أن منحنا إيران كل الفرص قررت التدخل لأضمن أننا لن نواجه كابوساً بعد اليوم، مضيفاً: أعتقد أننا سنتوصل إلى صفقة مع إيران مباشرة بعد الانتخابات النصفية.


ولفت إلى أن بلاده لديها مخزون من الذخيرة أكثر مما نحتاج، مبيناً أن 18 مصنعاً ضخماً للذخيرة ستفتتح قريباً جداً على يد كبريات شركات الدفاع في العالم وأن هذه المصانع ستمكن الولايات المتحدة من تزويد حلفائها بحاجاتهم من الذخيرة بمعدل أسرع بكثير.


وجدد ترمب قوله: أمامي قرار كبير بشأن إيران فهل نبرم اتفاقاً معها يتيح لها التحول لدولة أعظم بكثير أم أقضي تماماً عليها، داعياً جميع الدول للانضمام في إنفاذ الحصار الاقتصادي على إيران.


وفيما يتعلق بحرب روسيا وأوكرانيا، قال ترمب إننا نسعى لإنهاء حرب روسيا وأوكرانيا.


وحول حرب إسرائيل في غزة، قال ترمب: قبل عام لم يكن هناك أفق لحل أزمة غزة لكننا تمكنا من إنهاء الحرب وإنقاذ آلاف الأرواح، موضحاً أنه منذ توليه منصبه أشرف على إنهاء ثماني حروب دام بعضها لعقود.


ولفت إلى أن أمريكا ستبني قاعدتين عسكريتين في غرينلاند.


ودعا الرئيس الأمريكي، كل الدول التي انضمت إلى المحكمة الجنائية الدولية إلى الانسحاب منها فوراً.