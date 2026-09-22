U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that the United States has returned and is stronger today than ever before, noting that its economy is admired around the world and that its military is the strongest on the planet.



Trump said in his speech before the United Nations General Assembly that Iran is the primary sponsor of terrorism, accusing it of "spreading death and chaos" in the Middle East and beyond. He added that after taking office last year, he opened negotiations with Iran and offered it full economic cooperation in exchange for ending its nuclear program and its support for terrorism, but it rejected the offer.



He pointed out that he called on Iran to make a deal, but its leaders continue to refuse, explaining that he will end the Iran war one way or another.



He emphasized by saying: After we gave Iran every opportunity, I decided to intervene to ensure that we will not face a nightmare any longer, adding: I believe we will reach a deal with Iran right after the midterm elections.



He noted that his country has a stockpile of ammunition more than it needs, indicating that 18 large ammunition factories will soon be opened by major defense companies in the world, and that these factories will enable the United States to supply its allies with their ammunition needs at a much faster rate.



Trump reiterated his statement: I have a big decision regarding Iran, whether we make a deal with it that allows it to become a much greater nation or completely eliminate it, calling on all countries to join in enforcing the economic blockade on Iran.



Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump said we are seeking to end the Russia-Ukraine war.



On the Israel-Gaza war, Trump stated: A year ago, there was no prospect for solving the Gaza crisis, but we managed to end the war and save thousands of lives, explaining that since taking office, he has overseen the end of eight wars, some of which lasted for decades.



He pointed out that America will build two military bases in Greenland.



The U.S. president called on all countries that joined the International Criminal Court to withdraw from it immediately.