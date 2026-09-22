أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب (الثلاثاء)، أن الولايات المتحدة عادت، وأنها أقوى اليوم من أي وقت مضى، مشيراً إلى أن اقتصادها يحظى بإعجاب العالم، وأن جيشها هو الأقوى على وجه الأرض.
قال ترمب في كلمته أمام الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، إن إيران هي الراعي الأول للإرهاب، متهماً إياها بـ«نشر الموت والفوضى» في الشرق الأوسط وخارجه، مضيفاً: عقب تولي المنصب العام الماضي فتحت مفاوضات مع إيران، وعرضت عليها تعاوناً اقتصادياً كاملاً مقابل إنهاء برنامجها النووي ودعمها للإرهاب، لكنها رفضت العرض.
وأشار إلى أنه دعا إيران إلى إبرام صفقة لكن قادتها مستمرون في الرفض، موضحاً أنه سينهي حرب إيران بطريقة أو بأخرى.
وشدد بالقول: بعد أن منحنا إيران كل الفرص قررت التدخل لأضمن أننا لن نواجه كابوساً بعد اليوم، مضيفاً: أعتقد أننا سنتوصل إلى صفقة مع إيران مباشرة بعد الانتخابات النصفية.
ولفت إلى أن بلاده لديها مخزون من الذخيرة أكثر مما نحتاج، مبيناً أن 18 مصنعاً ضخماً للذخيرة ستفتتح قريباً جداً على يد كبريات شركات الدفاع في العالم وأن هذه المصانع ستمكن الولايات المتحدة من تزويد حلفائها بحاجاتهم من الذخيرة بمعدل أسرع بكثير.
وجدد ترمب قوله: أمامي قرار كبير بشأن إيران فهل نبرم اتفاقاً معها يتيح لها التحول لدولة أعظم بكثير أم أقضي تماماً عليها، داعياً جميع الدول للانضمام في إنفاذ الحصار الاقتصادي على إيران.
وفيما يتعلق بحرب روسيا وأوكرانيا، قال ترمب إننا نسعى لإنهاء حرب روسيا وأوكرانيا.
وحول حرب إسرائيل في غزة، قال ترمب: قبل عام لم يكن هناك أفق لحل أزمة غزة لكننا تمكنا من إنهاء الحرب وإنقاذ آلاف الأرواح، موضحاً أنه منذ توليه منصبه أشرف على إنهاء ثماني حروب دام بعضها لعقود.
ولفت إلى أن أمريكا ستبني قاعدتين عسكريتين في غرينلاند.
ودعا الرئيس الأمريكي، كل الدول التي انضمت إلى المحكمة الجنائية الدولية إلى الانسحاب منها فوراً.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that the United States has returned and is stronger today than ever before, noting that its economy is admired around the world and that its military is the strongest on the planet.
Trump said in his speech before the United Nations General Assembly that Iran is the primary sponsor of terrorism, accusing it of "spreading death and chaos" in the Middle East and beyond. He added that after taking office last year, he opened negotiations with Iran and offered it full economic cooperation in exchange for ending its nuclear program and its support for terrorism, but it rejected the offer.
He pointed out that he called on Iran to make a deal, but its leaders continue to refuse, explaining that he will end the Iran war one way or another.
He emphasized by saying: After we gave Iran every opportunity, I decided to intervene to ensure that we will not face a nightmare any longer, adding: I believe we will reach a deal with Iran right after the midterm elections.
He noted that his country has a stockpile of ammunition more than it needs, indicating that 18 large ammunition factories will soon be opened by major defense companies in the world, and that these factories will enable the United States to supply its allies with their ammunition needs at a much faster rate.
Trump reiterated his statement: I have a big decision regarding Iran, whether we make a deal with it that allows it to become a much greater nation or completely eliminate it, calling on all countries to join in enforcing the economic blockade on Iran.
Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump said we are seeking to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
On the Israel-Gaza war, Trump stated: A year ago, there was no prospect for solving the Gaza crisis, but we managed to end the war and save thousands of lives, explaining that since taking office, he has overseen the end of eight wars, some of which lasted for decades.
He pointed out that America will build two military bases in Greenland.
The U.S. president called on all countries that joined the International Criminal Court to withdraw from it immediately.