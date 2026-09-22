تفقّد وكيل أول محافظة تعز، الدكتور عبدالقوي المخلافي اليوم، أبطال القوات المرابطة في جبهة الكدحة، واطّلع على أوضاعهم ومستوى الجاهزية والمهام الميدانية التي يضطلعون بها في هذه الجبهة.

وكيل أول محافظة تعز يتفقد أبطال جبهة الكدحة ويؤكد استمرار إسناد المرابطين

ورافق وكيل أول المحافظة خلال الزيارة العميد الركن عبدة البحيري، رئيس شعبة الاستخبارات، والقاضي غمدان الرباصي، رئيس المحكمة العسكرية، والمهندس علي الأجعر، مدير عام شركة النفط، والمستشار سند راوح.

وخلال الزيارة، التقى وكيل أول المحافظة بعدد من القادة والضباط والأفراد المرابطين، ونقل إليهم تحيات قيادة السلطة المحلية، مشيدًا بثباتهم وتضحياتهم وصمودهم في مواقع الشرف والواجب، ومؤكدًا أن ما يبذلونه من جهود يمثل امتدادًا للمسؤولية الوطنية في حماية تعز وترسيخ حضور الدولة ومؤسساتها.

وأكد أن السلطة المحلية ستواصل متابعة أوضاع المرابطين والوقوف إلى جانبهم، مشددًا على أهمية التكامل بين مختلف الأجهزة والمؤسسات الرسمية، بما يعزز صمود الجبهات ويرفع مستوى الجاهزية ويخدم متطلبات المرحلة.

من جانبهم، عبّر المرابطون عن تقديرهم لهذه الزيارة، مؤكدين استمرارهم في أداء واجبهم الوطني والقيام بمهامهم بكل ثبات ومسؤولية.