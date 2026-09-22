وكيل أول محافظة تعز يتفقد أبطال جبهة الكدحة ويؤكد استمرار إسناد المرابطين

The First Deputy Governor of Taiz, Dr. Abdulqawi Al-Makhlafi, today inspected the brave forces stationed at the Al-Kadah front, and he was briefed on their conditions, level of readiness, and the field tasks they are undertaking at this front.

Accompanying the First Deputy Governor during the visit were Brigadier General Abda Al-Bahiri, Head of the Intelligence Division, Judge Ghamdan Al-Rabasi, Head of the Military Court, Engineer Ali Al-Aj'ar, General Manager of the Oil Company, and Advisor Sand Rawah.

During the visit, the First Deputy Governor met with several leaders, officers, and personnel stationed there, conveying to them the greetings of the local authority leadership, praising their steadfastness, sacrifices, and resilience in positions of honor and duty, and emphasizing that their efforts represent an extension of the national responsibility to protect Taiz and reinforce the presence of the state and its institutions.

He confirmed that the local authority will continue to monitor the conditions of the stationed forces and stand by them, stressing the importance of integration among various official agencies and institutions, which enhances the resilience of the fronts, raises the level of readiness, and serves the requirements of the phase.

For their part, the stationed forces expressed their appreciation for this visit, affirming their commitment to fulfilling their national duty and performing their tasks with steadfastness and responsibility.