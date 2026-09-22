Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call today from the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.



Enhancing Bilateral Relations



During the call, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the region and the efforts being made to achieve security and stability.



The call also addressed the negative repercussions of the escalation on maritime navigation security and the global economy.



Both sides exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues and topics of mutual interest.