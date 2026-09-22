تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من رئيس روسيا الاتحادية الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين.


تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية


وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الصديقين وسبل تعزيزها وتطويرها في مختلف المجالات، إضافة إلى بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، والجهود المبذولة لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار.


كما جرى خلال الاتصال استعراض التداعيات السلبية للتصعيد على أمن الملاحة البحرية والاقتصاد العالمي.


وقد تبادل الجانبان وجهات النظر حيال عدد من القضايا الإقليمية والدولية والموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.