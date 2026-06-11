أعلنت القيادة العامة للقوات المسلحة الأردنية، اليوم (الخميس)، اعتراض وإسقاط 20 صاروخاً أُطلقت من إيران.
وقال مصدر عسكري مسؤول في القيادة العامة للقوات المسلحة الأردنية إن أنظمة الدفاع الجوي الأردنية وطائرات سلاح الجو الملكي اعترضت وأسقطت فجر اليوم 20 صاروخاً أُطلقت من إيران باتجاه منطقة الأزرق بمحافظة الزرقاء، موضحاً أن عملية الاعتراض نتج عنها سقوط عدد من الشظايا، دون وقوع أي إصابات بشرية أو أضرار مادية.
وأشار المصدر إلى أن الفرق الهندسية تعاملت مع مخلفات تلك الصواريخ لضمان عدم وجود مواد متفجرة داخلها، مبيناً أن القوات المسلحة الأردنية تتابع التطورات والمستجدات الإقليمية الراهنة، وتعمل ضمن أعلى درجات الجاهزية لحماية أجواء المملكة والدفاع عن سيادتها وسلامة أراضيها، ولن تسمح بأي انتهاك للمجال الجوي الأردني من أي طرف كان.
من جهة أخرى، أعلنت وزارة الداخلية البحرينية، اليوم، إصابة طفلة إصابةً بسيطة جراء العدوان الإيراني الآثم على البحرين، مؤكدة احتراق مركبات وتضرر منازل في المنامة ومدينة حمد جراء سقوط شظايا مسيّرات.
وقالت الوزارة: «جراء العدوان الإيراني الآثم الذي تتعرض له مملكة البحرين، تعرضت طفلة تبلغ من العمر 11 عاماً لإصابات بسيطة، وجرى علاجها في الموقع»، مضيفة: «كما احترقت مركبات وتضررت منازل في مدينة حمد والعاصمة المنامة إثر سقوط شظايا ناتجة عن اعتراض وتدمير مسيّرات إيرانية، فيما اتخذ الدفاع المدني والإسعاف الوطني الإجراءات اللازمة».
وتبادلت الولايات المتحدة وإيران الهجمات الجوية، اليوم (الخميس)، لليوم الثاني على التوالي، فيما توعد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشن المزيد من الضربات إذا لم توافق طهران فوراً على اتفاق سلام.
The General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces announced today (Thursday) the interception and destruction of 20 missiles launched from Iran.
A military source responsible at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces stated that the Jordanian air defense systems and the Royal Jordanian Air Force intercepted and destroyed 20 missiles launched from Iran towards the Azraq area in Zarqa Governorate early this morning, explaining that the interception resulted in the fall of several fragments, without any human injuries or material damage.
The source indicated that engineering teams dealt with the remnants of those missiles to ensure that there were no explosive materials inside them, noting that the Jordanian Armed Forces are monitoring the current regional developments and are operating at the highest levels of readiness to protect the kingdom's airspace and defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will not allow any violation of Jordanian airspace by any party.
On another note, the Bahraini Ministry of Interior announced today that a child sustained minor injuries due to the malicious Iranian aggression against Bahrain, confirming that vehicles were burned and homes were damaged in Manama and Hamad City as a result of falling debris from drones.
The ministry stated: "As a result of the malicious Iranian aggression that the Kingdom of Bahrain is facing, an 11-year-old girl sustained minor injuries and was treated on site," adding: "Additionally, vehicles were burned and homes were damaged in Hamad City and the capital Manama due to falling debris resulting from the interception and destruction of Iranian drones, while civil defense and national ambulance took the necessary measures."
The United States and Iran exchanged airstrikes today (Thursday) for the second consecutive day, while U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to launch more strikes if Tehran does not immediately agree to a peace deal.