أعلنت القيادة العامة للقوات المسلحة الأردنية، اليوم (الخميس)، اعتراض وإسقاط 20 صاروخاً أُطلقت من إيران.

وقال مصدر عسكري مسؤول في القيادة العامة للقوات المسلحة الأردنية إن أنظمة الدفاع الجوي الأردنية وطائرات سلاح الجو الملكي اعترضت وأسقطت فجر اليوم 20 صاروخاً أُطلقت من إيران باتجاه منطقة الأزرق بمحافظة الزرقاء، موضحاً أن عملية الاعتراض نتج عنها سقوط عدد من الشظايا، دون وقوع أي إصابات بشرية أو أضرار مادية.

وأشار المصدر إلى أن الفرق الهندسية تعاملت مع مخلفات تلك الصواريخ لضمان عدم وجود مواد متفجرة داخلها، مبيناً أن القوات المسلحة الأردنية تتابع التطورات والمستجدات الإقليمية الراهنة، وتعمل ضمن أعلى درجات الجاهزية لحماية أجواء المملكة والدفاع عن سيادتها وسلامة أراضيها، ولن تسمح بأي انتهاك للمجال الجوي الأردني من أي طرف كان.

من جهة أخرى، أعلنت وزارة الداخلية البحرينية، اليوم، إصابة طفلة إصابةً بسيطة جراء العدوان الإيراني الآثم على البحرين، مؤكدة احتراق مركبات وتضرر منازل في المنامة ومدينة حمد جراء سقوط شظايا مسيّرات.

وقالت الوزارة: «جراء العدوان الإيراني الآثم الذي تتعرض له مملكة البحرين، تعرضت طفلة تبلغ من العمر 11 عاماً لإصابات بسيطة، وجرى علاجها في الموقع»، مضيفة: «كما احترقت مركبات وتضررت منازل في مدينة حمد والعاصمة المنامة إثر سقوط شظايا ناتجة عن اعتراض وتدمير مسيّرات إيرانية، فيما اتخذ الدفاع المدني والإسعاف الوطني الإجراءات اللازمة».

وتبادلت الولايات المتحدة وإيران الهجمات الجوية، اليوم (الخميس)، لليوم الثاني على التوالي، فيما توعد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشن المزيد من الضربات إذا لم توافق طهران فوراً على اتفاق سلام.