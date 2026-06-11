The General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces announced today (Thursday) the interception and destruction of 20 missiles launched from Iran.

A military source responsible at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces stated that the Jordanian air defense systems and the Royal Jordanian Air Force intercepted and destroyed 20 missiles launched from Iran towards the Azraq area in Zarqa Governorate early this morning, explaining that the interception resulted in the fall of several fragments, without any human injuries or material damage.

The source indicated that engineering teams dealt with the remnants of those missiles to ensure that there were no explosive materials inside them, noting that the Jordanian Armed Forces are monitoring the current regional developments and are operating at the highest levels of readiness to protect the kingdom's airspace and defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will not allow any violation of Jordanian airspace by any party.

On another note, the Bahraini Ministry of Interior announced today that a child sustained minor injuries due to the malicious Iranian aggression against Bahrain, confirming that vehicles were burned and homes were damaged in Manama and Hamad City as a result of falling debris from drones.

The ministry stated: "As a result of the malicious Iranian aggression that the Kingdom of Bahrain is facing, an 11-year-old girl sustained minor injuries and was treated on site," adding: "Additionally, vehicles were burned and homes were damaged in Hamad City and the capital Manama due to falling debris resulting from the interception and destruction of Iranian drones, while civil defense and national ambulance took the necessary measures."

The United States and Iran exchanged airstrikes today (Thursday) for the second consecutive day, while U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to launch more strikes if Tehran does not immediately agree to a peace deal.