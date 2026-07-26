فتحت الأكاديمية السعودية اللوجستية تسجيل الدفعة 16 لبرنامج الدبلوم التدريبي المبتدئ بالتوظيف في القطاع اللوجستي للكوادر السعودية من الجنسين، في 9 تخصصات: إدارة سلاسل الإمداد واللوجستيات، وتشغيل الموانئ، وإدارة المستودعات، والذكاء الاصطناعي والأتمتة في سلاسل التوريد، والتجارة الإلكترونية وتشغيل الميل الأخير، وإدارة المشتريات، ووسيط الشحن والتخليص الجمركي، ومبيعات الخدمات اللوجستية والتميز في خدمة العملاء، والصحة والسلامة المهنية.
وتهدف التخصصات إلى تطوير الكفاءات الوطنية وبناء القدرات المهنية المتخصصة في سبعة قطاعات مستهدفة، هي الخدمات اللوجستية وسلاسل الإمداد، والخدمات البريدية اللوجستية، والنقل البري، والنقل الجوي، والنقل البحري والموانئ، والتجارة الدولية والشحن والتصدير، والتجارة الإلكترونية، وإدارة المخازن.
ويأتي التنوع في البرامج التدريبية تلبيةً لحاجات سوق العمل، لا سيما في التخصصات النوعية بالقطاع اللوجستي، من خلال توفير برامج تأهيلية تمتد إلى 12 شهراً، يتخللها تدريب على رأس العمل لكل متدرب، حيث يتلقى المتدربون في الدفعة السادسة عشرة لهذا المسار مجموعةً من المهارات والمعارف المتخصصة.
ودعت الأكاديمية الراغبين في الالتحاق إلى التسجيل من خلال موقعها الإلكتروني ويستمر التسجيل حتى 21 صفر 1448 هـ الموافق 04 أغسطس 2026، فيما تبدأ الدراسة لهذه الدفعة (الأحد) 23 ربيع الآخر 1448 هـ الموافق 4 أكتوبر 2026، حضورياً في مقر الأكاديمية بالرياض، أو فرع جدة، أو فرع المنطقة الشرقية، حسب الشواغر المتاحة.
The Saudi Logistics Academy has opened registration for the 16th batch of the training diploma program that includes employment in the logistics sector for Saudi nationals of both genders, in 9 specializations: Supply Chain Management and Logistics, Port Operations, Warehouse Management, Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Supply Chains, E-commerce and Last Mile Operations, Procurement Management, Freight Forwarding and Customs Clearance, Logistics Services Sales and Customer Service Excellence, and Occupational Health and Safety.
The specializations aim to develop national competencies and build specialized professional capacities in seven targeted sectors, which are logistics and supply chains, logistical postal services, land transport, air transport, maritime transport and ports, international trade and shipping and export, e-commerce, and warehouse management.
The diversity in training programs meets the needs of the labor market, especially in specialized fields within the logistics sector, by providing qualification programs that extend up to 12 months, which include on-the-job training for each trainee. Trainees in the sixteenth batch of this track will receive a set of specialized skills and knowledge.
The academy has invited those interested in joining to register through its website, and registration will continue until 21 Safar 1448 AH, corresponding to August 4, 2026. Classes for this batch will begin on (Sunday) 23 Rabi' al-Thani 1448 AH, corresponding to October 4, 2026, in-person at the academy's headquarters in Riyadh, or at the Jeddah branch, or the Eastern Province branch, depending on available vacancies.