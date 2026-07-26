فتحت الأكاديمية السعودية اللوجستية تسجيل الدفعة 16 لبرنامج الدبلوم التدريبي المبتدئ بالتوظيف في القطاع اللوجستي للكوادر السعودية من الجنسين، في 9 تخصصات: إدارة سلاسل الإمداد واللوجستيات، وتشغيل الموانئ، وإدارة المستودعات، والذكاء الاصطناعي والأتمتة في سلاسل التوريد، والتجارة الإلكترونية وتشغيل الميل الأخير، وإدارة المشتريات، ووسيط الشحن والتخليص الجمركي، ومبيعات الخدمات اللوجستية والتميز في خدمة العملاء، والصحة والسلامة المهنية.


وتهدف التخصصات إلى تطوير الكفاءات الوطنية وبناء القدرات المهنية المتخصصة في سبعة قطاعات مستهدفة، هي الخدمات اللوجستية وسلاسل الإمداد، والخدمات البريدية اللوجستية، والنقل البري، والنقل الجوي، والنقل البحري والموانئ، والتجارة الدولية والشحن والتصدير، والتجارة الإلكترونية، وإدارة المخازن.


ويأتي التنوع في البرامج التدريبية تلبيةً لحاجات سوق العمل، لا سيما في التخصصات النوعية بالقطاع اللوجستي، من خلال توفير برامج تأهيلية تمتد إلى 12 شهراً، يتخللها تدريب على رأس العمل لكل متدرب، حيث يتلقى المتدربون في الدفعة السادسة عشرة لهذا المسار مجموعةً من المهارات والمعارف المتخصصة.


ودعت الأكاديمية الراغبين في الالتحاق إلى التسجيل من خلال موقعها الإلكتروني ويستمر التسجيل حتى 21 صفر 1448 هـ الموافق 04 أغسطس 2026، فيما تبدأ الدراسة لهذه الدفعة (الأحد) 23 ربيع الآخر 1448 هـ الموافق 4 أكتوبر 2026، حضورياً في مقر الأكاديمية بالرياض، أو فرع جدة، أو فرع المنطقة الشرقية، حسب الشواغر المتاحة.