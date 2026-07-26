The Saudi Logistics Academy has opened registration for the 16th batch of the training diploma program that includes employment in the logistics sector for Saudi nationals of both genders, in 9 specializations: Supply Chain Management and Logistics, Port Operations, Warehouse Management, Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Supply Chains, E-commerce and Last Mile Operations, Procurement Management, Freight Forwarding and Customs Clearance, Logistics Services Sales and Customer Service Excellence, and Occupational Health and Safety.



The specializations aim to develop national competencies and build specialized professional capacities in seven targeted sectors, which are logistics and supply chains, logistical postal services, land transport, air transport, maritime transport and ports, international trade and shipping and export, e-commerce, and warehouse management.



The diversity in training programs meets the needs of the labor market, especially in specialized fields within the logistics sector, by providing qualification programs that extend up to 12 months, which include on-the-job training for each trainee. Trainees in the sixteenth batch of this track will receive a set of specialized skills and knowledge.



The academy has invited those interested in joining to register through its website, and registration will continue until 21 Safar 1448 AH, corresponding to August 4, 2026. Classes for this batch will begin on (Sunday) 23 Rabi' al-Thani 1448 AH, corresponding to October 4, 2026, in-person at the academy's headquarters in Riyadh, or at the Jeddah branch, or the Eastern Province branch, depending on available vacancies.