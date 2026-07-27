من المتوقع أن يصل رئيس الوزراء العراقي علي الزيدي، الخميس القادم، إلى المملكة العربية السعودية في زيارة رسمية، تتضمن إجراء مباحثات ثنائية وتوقيع مذكرات تفاهم في عدد من القطاعات المختلفة، إلى جانب بحث التنسيق الأمني بين البلدين وتطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية.
وقال مصدر حكومي إن زيارة الزيدي هذا الأسبوع ستشهد توقيع مذكرات تفاهم تشمل عددا من المجالات. وأضاف أن المباحثات ستتضمن أيضاً تعزيز الجهود الأمنية بين السعودية والعراق، إلى جانب مناقشة تنسيق المواقف بشأن الأوضاع في المنطقة، وبحث تأثير الحرب على الاستقرار الأمني والاقتصادي.
وتأتي الزيارة بعد أيام من زيارة رسمية من المقرر أن يجريها رئيس الوزراء العراقي إلى العاصمة التركية أنقرة، غدا (الثلاثاء) والتي ستتضمن، وفق مصدر حكومي، مباحثات واتفاقيات تعاون في المجالات الأمنية والاقتصادية والاستثمارية، فضلاً عن ملفات النفط والطاقة وزيادة التبادل التجاري، إلى جانب مناقشة عدد من القضايا الإقليمية والدولية.
وكان الزيدي زار الولايات المتحدة في 14 يوليو الجاري وعقد مباحثات ثنائية مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قبل أن يجري زيارة رسمية إلى إيران في 24 من الشهر نفسه، في إطار تحركات دبلوماسية إقليمية ودولية يشهدها العراق خلال الفترة الأخيرة.
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaydi is expected to arrive in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia next Thursday for an official visit, which will include conducting bilateral talks and signing memorandums of understanding in several different sectors, in addition to discussing security coordination between the two countries and developments in the regional situation.
A government source stated that Al-Zaydi's visit this week will witness the signing of memorandums of understanding covering several areas. He added that the discussions will also include enhancing security efforts between Saudi Arabia and Iraq, as well as discussing the coordination of positions regarding the situation in the region and examining the impact of the war on security and economic stability.
The visit comes just days after an official visit that the Iraqi Prime Minister is scheduled to make to the Turkish capital, Ankara, tomorrow (Tuesday), which will include, according to a government source, discussions and cooperation agreements in the fields of security, economy, and investment, in addition to issues related to oil and energy and increasing trade exchange, along with discussing several regional and international issues.
Al-Zaydi visited the United States on July 14 and held bilateral talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, before making an official visit to Iran on the 24th of the same month, as part of the regional and international diplomatic movements that Iraq has been witnessing recently.