Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaydi is expected to arrive in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia next Thursday for an official visit, which will include conducting bilateral talks and signing memorandums of understanding in several different sectors, in addition to discussing security coordination between the two countries and developments in the regional situation.



A government source stated that Al-Zaydi's visit this week will witness the signing of memorandums of understanding covering several areas. He added that the discussions will also include enhancing security efforts between Saudi Arabia and Iraq, as well as discussing the coordination of positions regarding the situation in the region and examining the impact of the war on security and economic stability.



The visit comes just days after an official visit that the Iraqi Prime Minister is scheduled to make to the Turkish capital, Ankara, tomorrow (Tuesday), which will include, according to a government source, discussions and cooperation agreements in the fields of security, economy, and investment, in addition to issues related to oil and energy and increasing trade exchange, along with discussing several regional and international issues.



Al-Zaydi visited the United States on July 14 and held bilateral talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, before making an official visit to Iran on the 24th of the same month, as part of the regional and international diplomatic movements that Iraq has been witnessing recently.