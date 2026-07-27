من المتوقع أن يصل رئيس الوزراء العراقي علي الزيدي، الخميس القادم، إلى المملكة العربية السعودية في زيارة رسمية، تتضمن إجراء مباحثات ثنائية وتوقيع مذكرات تفاهم في عدد من القطاعات المختلفة، إلى جانب بحث التنسيق الأمني بين البلدين وتطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية.


وقال مصدر حكومي إن زيارة الزيدي هذا الأسبوع ستشهد توقيع مذكرات تفاهم تشمل عددا من المجالات. وأضاف أن المباحثات ستتضمن أيضاً تعزيز الجهود الأمنية بين السعودية والعراق، إلى جانب مناقشة تنسيق المواقف بشأن الأوضاع في المنطقة، وبحث تأثير الحرب على الاستقرار الأمني والاقتصادي.


وتأتي الزيارة بعد أيام من زيارة رسمية من المقرر أن يجريها رئيس الوزراء العراقي إلى العاصمة التركية أنقرة، غدا (الثلاثاء) والتي ستتضمن، وفق مصدر حكومي، مباحثات واتفاقيات تعاون في المجالات الأمنية والاقتصادية والاستثمارية، فضلاً عن ملفات النفط والطاقة وزيادة التبادل التجاري، إلى جانب مناقشة عدد من القضايا الإقليمية والدولية.


وكان الزيدي زار الولايات المتحدة في 14 يوليو الجاري وعقد مباحثات ثنائية مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قبل أن يجري زيارة رسمية إلى إيران في 24 من الشهر نفسه، في إطار تحركات دبلوماسية إقليمية ودولية يشهدها العراق خلال الفترة الأخيرة.