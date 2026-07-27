The Swiss diplomat Sabrina Dallafior officially assumed her duties today as the new Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), beginning a four-year term in a move that marks a significant event in the organization's history since its establishment in 1997.

Dallafior represents the first woman to hold this position, as well as the first Swiss individual to lead the international organization responsible for implementing and monitoring compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Dallafior was elected unanimously in November 2025 by the member states, based on the recommendation of the Executive Council, after competing against ten other candidates. She succeeds Spanish diplomat Fernando Arias, who led the organization since 2017, during which his term saw an expansion of investigation mechanisms and enhancement of the organization's technical capabilities.

مبنى المنظمة.

Extensive Diplomatic Experience



Dallafior has over 25 years of experience in the Swiss diplomatic service, during which she held prominent positions, including Ambassador of Switzerland to Finland, President of the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, in addition to chairing international bodies concerned with arms reduction and enhancing collective security. She is regarded as a figure who combines technical expertise in international security issues with the ability to manage sensitive multilateral files.

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Priorities for the New Phase



In her official statement issued by the OPCW, Dallafior affirmed her commitment to maintaining the strength and credibility of the Chemical Weapons Convention and enhancing the organization's ability to investigate credible allegations regarding the use of these weapons, amidst ongoing security challenges in various regions around the world.

She also emphasized the need to develop the organization's tools to keep pace with emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, which is increasingly playing a role in security and defense areas, asserting that the organization will work to update monitoring and verification mechanisms to ensure they align with technological developments without compromising international standards.

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Escalating International Challenges



Dallafior takes the helm of the organization during a phase characterized by political and security complexities, with ongoing mutual accusations among several countries regarding the use of banned chemical substances, and an increasing need to enhance transparency and international cooperation. The organization also faces demands to expand its technical capabilities and develop its laboratories, in addition to strengthening assistance programs for developing countries in the field of chemical security.