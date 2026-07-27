تسلّمت الدبلوماسية السويسرية سابرينا دالافيور (اليوم) مهامها رسمياً كمديرة عامة جديدة لمنظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية (OPCW)، لتبدأ ولاية تمتد لأربع سنوات، في خطوة تُعدّ حدثاً بارزاً في تاريخ المنظمة منذ تأسيسها عام 1997.

وتمثِّل دالافيور أول امرأة تتولى هذا المنصب، كما أنها أول شخصية سويسرية تقود المنظمة الدولية المعنية بتنفيذ اتفاقية حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية ومراقبة الالتزام بها.

وجاء انتخاب دالافيور بالإجماع في نوفمبر 2025 من قبل الدول الأطراف، بناءً على توصية المجلس التنفيذي، بعد منافسة مع عشرة مرشحين آخرين. وتخلَّف الدبلوماسي الإسباني فرناندو أرياس الذي قاد المنظمة منذ عام 2017، وشهدت ولايته توسعاً في آليات التحقيق وتعزيز قدرات المنظمة التقنية.

مبنى المنظمة.

مبنى المنظمة.

خبرة دبلوماسية واسعة


تمتلك دالافيور خبرة تمتد لأكثر من 25 عاماً في السلك الدبلوماسي السويسري، شغلت خلالها مناصب بارزة؛ بينها سفيرة سويسرا لدى فنلندا، ورئيسة مؤتمر نزع السلاح في جنيف، إضافة إلى رئاستها هيئات دولية معنية بالحدِّ من التسلح وتعزيز الأمن الجماعي. ويُنظر إليها باعتبارها شخصية تجمع بين الخبرة التقنية في قضايا الأمن الدولي والقدرة على إدارة الملفات الحساسة متعددة الأطراف.

شعار المنظمة.

شعار المنظمة.

أولويات المرحلة الجديدة


وفي بيانها الرسمي الصادر عن منظمة OPCW، أكدت دالافيور التزامها بالحفاظ على قوة ومصداقية اتفاقية حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية، وتعزيز قدرة المنظمة على التحقيق في الادعاءات الموثوقة بشأن استخدام هذه الأسلحة، في ظل استمرار التحديات الأمنية في مناطق عدة حول العالم.

كما شددت على ضرورة تطوير أدوات المنظمة لمواكبة التقنيات الناشئة، بما في ذلك الذكاء الاصطناعي، الذي بات يلعب دوراً متزايداً في مجالات الأمن والدفاع، مؤكدة أن المنظمة ستعمل على تحديث آليات الرصد والتحقق بما يضمن مواكبة التطورات التقنية دون الإخلال بالمعايير الدولية.

منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية تريد التسلح بآلية جديدة.

منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية تريد التسلح بآلية جديدة.

تحديات دولية متصاعدة


تتولى دالافيور قيادة المنظمة في مرحلة تتسم بتعقيدات سياسية وأمنية، مع استمرار الاتهامات المتبادلة بين دول عدة بشأن استخدام مواد كيميائية محظورة، وتزايد الحاجة إلى تعزيز الشفافية والتعاون الدولي. كما تواجه المنظمة مطالب بتوسيع قدراتها التقنية وتطوير مختبراتها، إضافة إلى تعزيز برامج المساعدة للدول النامية في مجال الأمن الكيميائي.