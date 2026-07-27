تسلّمت الدبلوماسية السويسرية سابرينا دالافيور (اليوم) مهامها رسمياً كمديرة عامة جديدة لمنظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية (OPCW)، لتبدأ ولاية تمتد لأربع سنوات، في خطوة تُعدّ حدثاً بارزاً في تاريخ المنظمة منذ تأسيسها عام 1997.
وتمثِّل دالافيور أول امرأة تتولى هذا المنصب، كما أنها أول شخصية سويسرية تقود المنظمة الدولية المعنية بتنفيذ اتفاقية حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية ومراقبة الالتزام بها.
وجاء انتخاب دالافيور بالإجماع في نوفمبر 2025 من قبل الدول الأطراف، بناءً على توصية المجلس التنفيذي، بعد منافسة مع عشرة مرشحين آخرين. وتخلَّف الدبلوماسي الإسباني فرناندو أرياس الذي قاد المنظمة منذ عام 2017، وشهدت ولايته توسعاً في آليات التحقيق وتعزيز قدرات المنظمة التقنية.
مبنى المنظمة.
خبرة دبلوماسية واسعة
تمتلك دالافيور خبرة تمتد لأكثر من 25 عاماً في السلك الدبلوماسي السويسري، شغلت خلالها مناصب بارزة؛ بينها سفيرة سويسرا لدى فنلندا، ورئيسة مؤتمر نزع السلاح في جنيف، إضافة إلى رئاستها هيئات دولية معنية بالحدِّ من التسلح وتعزيز الأمن الجماعي. ويُنظر إليها باعتبارها شخصية تجمع بين الخبرة التقنية في قضايا الأمن الدولي والقدرة على إدارة الملفات الحساسة متعددة الأطراف.
شعار المنظمة.
أولويات المرحلة الجديدة
وفي بيانها الرسمي الصادر عن منظمة OPCW، أكدت دالافيور التزامها بالحفاظ على قوة ومصداقية اتفاقية حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية، وتعزيز قدرة المنظمة على التحقيق في الادعاءات الموثوقة بشأن استخدام هذه الأسلحة، في ظل استمرار التحديات الأمنية في مناطق عدة حول العالم.
كما شددت على ضرورة تطوير أدوات المنظمة لمواكبة التقنيات الناشئة، بما في ذلك الذكاء الاصطناعي، الذي بات يلعب دوراً متزايداً في مجالات الأمن والدفاع، مؤكدة أن المنظمة ستعمل على تحديث آليات الرصد والتحقق بما يضمن مواكبة التطورات التقنية دون الإخلال بالمعايير الدولية.
منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية تريد التسلح بآلية جديدة.
تحديات دولية متصاعدة
تتولى دالافيور قيادة المنظمة في مرحلة تتسم بتعقيدات سياسية وأمنية، مع استمرار الاتهامات المتبادلة بين دول عدة بشأن استخدام مواد كيميائية محظورة، وتزايد الحاجة إلى تعزيز الشفافية والتعاون الدولي. كما تواجه المنظمة مطالب بتوسيع قدراتها التقنية وتطوير مختبراتها، إضافة إلى تعزيز برامج المساعدة للدول النامية في مجال الأمن الكيميائي.
The Swiss diplomat Sabrina Dallafior officially assumed her duties today as the new Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), beginning a four-year term in a move that marks a significant event in the organization's history since its establishment in 1997.
Dallafior represents the first woman to hold this position, as well as the first Swiss individual to lead the international organization responsible for implementing and monitoring compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention.
Dallafior was elected unanimously in November 2025 by the member states, based on the recommendation of the Executive Council, after competing against ten other candidates. She succeeds Spanish diplomat Fernando Arias, who led the organization since 2017, during which his term saw an expansion of investigation mechanisms and enhancement of the organization's technical capabilities.
مبنى المنظمة.
Extensive Diplomatic Experience
Dallafior has over 25 years of experience in the Swiss diplomatic service, during which she held prominent positions, including Ambassador of Switzerland to Finland, President of the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, in addition to chairing international bodies concerned with arms reduction and enhancing collective security. She is regarded as a figure who combines technical expertise in international security issues with the ability to manage sensitive multilateral files.
شعار المنظمة.
Priorities for the New Phase
In her official statement issued by the OPCW, Dallafior affirmed her commitment to maintaining the strength and credibility of the Chemical Weapons Convention and enhancing the organization's ability to investigate credible allegations regarding the use of these weapons, amidst ongoing security challenges in various regions around the world.
She also emphasized the need to develop the organization's tools to keep pace with emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, which is increasingly playing a role in security and defense areas, asserting that the organization will work to update monitoring and verification mechanisms to ensure they align with technological developments without compromising international standards.
منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية تريد التسلح بآلية جديدة.
Escalating International Challenges
Dallafior takes the helm of the organization during a phase characterized by political and security complexities, with ongoing mutual accusations among several countries regarding the use of banned chemical substances, and an increasing need to enhance transparency and international cooperation. The organization also faces demands to expand its technical capabilities and develop its laboratories, in addition to strengthening assistance programs for developing countries in the field of chemical security.