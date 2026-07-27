The Royal Commission for Riyadh City announced the completion of the preliminary master plan for the area located northeast of Riyadh, with a total area of approximately 456 square kilometers, and a location connected to King Khalid International Airport, Wadi Al-Sulay, and the Dammam and Janadriyah roads.

The plan provides a general vision for land uses in the area, based on several key principles; among the most prominent is building a long-term urban model that allows for phased expansion, designing integrated communities that combine housing and daily services, in addition to a balanced distribution between residential, economic, recreational, and natural areas.

The preparation of the plan comes as part of the long-term planning pathway for the expansion of Riyadh, which continues its urban, population, and economic growth as a capital experiencing rapid transformations.

The plan contributes to organizing one of the directions for the city's future growth, in line with its current and future needs, with a focus on enhancing the quality of life, increasing green spaces, and preserving natural valleys within a balanced and interconnected planning framework.

The CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Engineer Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al-Sultan, expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect them - for the generous support and care that Riyadh receives.

He clarified that the preliminary master plan for the area located northeast of Riyadh represents an important planning step within the development pathway of the capital, reflecting the Commission's work in anticipating the city's needs, organizing its expansion, and preparing long-term plans that keep pace with the growth of Riyadh.

The Commission confirmed that the master plan for northeastern Riyadh represents an initial planning phase, and is not an announcement of a new executive project, as it will be followed by subsequent planning phases and the preparation of detailed plans for the various areas by the relevant authorities. Any subsequent updates will be announced through the official channels of the Commission and the concerned authorities.