أعلنت وزارة الصحة عن إتاحة المرونة للجهات التابعة لها في تحديد وقت بدء الدوام الرسمي ليوم الثلاثاء القادم، 16 يونيو 2026م، وذلك بالتزامن مع مشاركة المنتخب السعودي الأول لكرة القدم في بطولة كأس العالم 2026 ومواجهته المرتقبة ضد منتخب الأوروغواي.

و قالت الوزارة إن هذه المبادرة تأتي انطلاقاً من حرص وزارة الصحة على دعم بيئة العمل وتعزيز راحة الموظفين، وتجسيداً لروح المبادرات الوطنية الهادفة إلى تعزيز الانتماء الوطني ومساندة ممثلي الوطن في المحافل الدولية. ويهدف هذا القرار إلى إتاحة الفرصة كاملة لمنسوبي الوزارة من الزملاء والزميلات لمتابعة المباراة ومؤازرة «الأخضر»، وبما يعكس روح المشاركة الوطنية والفخر بالمنجزات الرياضية للمملكة.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن الصلاحية مُنحت للجهات في ديوان الوزارة وفروعها والمكاتب التابعة لها لتحديد موعد بدء الدوام الرسمي ليوم الثلاثاء، وفقاً لما تراه كل جهة وبما لا يؤثر على سير العمل واستمرارية الخدمات المقدمة، على ألا يتجاوز وقت بدء الدوام الساعة 12:00 ظهراً.

وشددت الوزارة في بيانها على أن هذا التنظيم المرن لا يشمل الموظفين المرتبطين بتقديم الخدمات والأعمال التشغيلية التي تتبع نظام المناوبات، أو المهمات التي تتطلب استمرارية التغطية التشغيلية على مدار الساعة، وذلك لضمان تقديم الرعاية الصحية دون أي انقطاع.

كما دعت الوزارة الموظفين المشمولين بالتنظيم إلى التنسيق المباشر والمسبق مع رؤسائهم المباشرين، بما يحقق متطلبات العمل ويضمن استمرارية تقديم الخدمات وعدم تأثرها، معربةً عن أمنياتها بالتوفيق والسداد للمنتخب الوطني في مشواره العالمي.