The Ministry of Health announced the flexibility for its affiliated entities to determine the start time of the official working hours for next Tuesday, June 16, 2026, coinciding with the participation of the Saudi national football team in the 2026 World Cup and its anticipated match against the Uruguay national team.

The ministry stated that this initiative comes from its commitment to support the work environment and enhance employee comfort, embodying the spirit of national initiatives aimed at promoting national belonging and supporting the representatives of the nation in international forums. This decision aims to provide full opportunity for the ministry's staff to follow the match and support the "Green," reflecting the spirit of national participation and pride in the Kingdom's sports achievements.

The ministry clarified that the authority has been granted to the entities in the ministry's headquarters, its branches, and its affiliated offices to determine the start time of the official working hours for Tuesday, according to what each entity sees fit, without affecting the workflow and continuity of the services provided, provided that the start time does not exceed 12:00 PM.

The ministry emphasized in its statement that this flexible arrangement does not include employees involved in providing services and operational tasks that follow a shift system, or tasks that require continuous operational coverage around the clock, in order to ensure uninterrupted healthcare delivery.

The ministry also called on the employees covered by this arrangement to coordinate directly and in advance with their direct supervisors, in a way that meets work requirements and ensures the continuity of service delivery without disruption, expressing its wishes for success and achievement for the national team in its global journey.