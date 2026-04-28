The Administrative Judiciary Council held its fifth session chaired by the President of the Board of Grievances, Dr. Ali bin Ahmed Al-Ahaidib, at the Board of Grievances headquarters in the capital, Riyadh, today, with the presence of council members.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Ajlan, the esteemed Secretary-General of the Administrative Judiciary Council, explained that the council approved the promotion of 28 judges across various judicial ranks in the Board of Grievances, and the restructuring of several judicial circuits in the Administrative Court in Jeddah and the Administrative Court in Mecca, in addition to discussing several topics listed on the session's agenda and taking the necessary actions regarding them.