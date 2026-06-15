انتقلت إلى رحمة الله تعالى، الأكاديمية والناقدة الدكتورة عائشة يحيى الحكمي، أستاذة الأدب والنقد بجامعة تبوك، بعد مسيرة حافلة بالعطاء العلمي والثقافي.


وعُرفت الفقيدة بإسهاماتها في مجالات النقد الأدبي وكتابة القصة، ومشاركاتها في العديد من الفعاليات الثقافية داخل المملكة وخارجها، كما أسهمت في تنفيذ عدد من المبادرات والمشاريع الثقافية والتنموية التي تركت أثراً بارزاً في الساحة الثقافية.


وأثار نبأ وفاة الدكتورة عائشة مشاعر الحزن بين زملائها وتلامذتها والمثقفين والأكاديميين الذين أشادوا بما عُرفت به من علم وخلق وعطاء.


«عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ، تتقدم بخالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي الفقيدة، سائلة الله أن يتغمدها بواسع رحمته ويسكنها فسيح جناته، ويلهم أهلها الصبر والسلوان. (إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون).