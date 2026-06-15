انتقلت إلى رحمة الله تعالى، الأكاديمية والناقدة الدكتورة عائشة يحيى الحكمي، أستاذة الأدب والنقد بجامعة تبوك، بعد مسيرة حافلة بالعطاء العلمي والثقافي.
وعُرفت الفقيدة بإسهاماتها في مجالات النقد الأدبي وكتابة القصة، ومشاركاتها في العديد من الفعاليات الثقافية داخل المملكة وخارجها، كما أسهمت في تنفيذ عدد من المبادرات والمشاريع الثقافية والتنموية التي تركت أثراً بارزاً في الساحة الثقافية.
وأثار نبأ وفاة الدكتورة عائشة مشاعر الحزن بين زملائها وتلامذتها والمثقفين والأكاديميين الذين أشادوا بما عُرفت به من علم وخلق وعطاء.
«عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ، تتقدم بخالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي الفقيدة، سائلة الله أن يتغمدها بواسع رحمته ويسكنها فسيح جناته، ويلهم أهلها الصبر والسلوان. (إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون).
Dr. Aisha Yahya Al-Hakami, the academic and critic, passed away to the mercy of Allah, a professor of literature and criticism at Tabuk University, after a rich career filled with scientific and cultural contributions.
The deceased was known for her contributions in the fields of literary criticism and storytelling, as well as her participation in numerous cultural events both inside and outside the Kingdom. She also contributed to the implementation of several cultural and developmental initiatives and projects that left a significant impact on the cultural scene.
The news of Dr. Aisha's passing stirred feelings of sadness among her colleagues, students, and the intellectual and academic community, who praised her for her knowledge, character, and generosity.
"Okaz," which was saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking Allah to envelop her in His vast mercy and grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family with patience and solace. (Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return).