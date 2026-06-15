Dr. Aisha Yahya Al-Hakami, the academic and critic, passed away to the mercy of Allah, a professor of literature and criticism at Tabuk University, after a rich career filled with scientific and cultural contributions.



The deceased was known for her contributions in the fields of literary criticism and storytelling, as well as her participation in numerous cultural events both inside and outside the Kingdom. She also contributed to the implementation of several cultural and developmental initiatives and projects that left a significant impact on the cultural scene.



The news of Dr. Aisha's passing stirred feelings of sadness among her colleagues, students, and the intellectual and academic community, who praised her for her knowledge, character, and generosity.



"Okaz," which was saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking Allah to envelop her in His vast mercy and grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family with patience and solace. (Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return).