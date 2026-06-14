لفتت Amal Clooney الأنظار هذا الأسبوع بعد ظهورها بقصة شعر جديدة أطلق عليها خبراء التجميل اسم «القصة الجرسية»؛ وهي تسريحة مستوحاة من سبعينيات القرن الماضي تعتمد على شعر انسيابي مستقيم مع امتلاء واضح عند الأطراف. وسرعان ما تحولت الإطلالة إلى حديث منصات الموضة والجمال، خصوصًا مع عودة الاهتمام بالقصات التي تمنح الشعر كثافة وحركة طبيعية.

ويشير خبراء الشعر إلى أن هذه القصة تناسب بشكل خاص الوجوه ذات الملامح الحادة أو شكل الوجه القريب من (حرف V)؛ إذ تساعد على خلق توازن بصري من خلال إضافة حجم عند أسفل الشعر بدل التركيز على أعلى الرأس.

وتأتي هذه الإطلالة ضمن موجة أوسع تشهدها 2026، حيث تتجه الصيحات نحو الشعر اللامع والقصات المنظمة بدلاً من التموجات العشوائية التي سيطرت خلال السنوات الماضية.