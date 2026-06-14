Amal Clooney caught attention this week after debuting a new haircut that beauty experts have dubbed the "bell cut"; it is a hairstyle inspired by the 1970s that features sleek, straight hair with noticeable fullness at the ends. The look quickly became the talk of fashion and beauty platforms, especially with the renewed interest in cuts that provide hair with density and natural movement.

Hair experts indicate that this cut is particularly suitable for faces with sharp features or a face shape resembling a (V) shape; it helps create a visual balance by adding volume at the bottom of the hair instead of focusing on the top of the head.

This look comes as part of a broader trend expected in 2026, where styles are shifting towards shiny hair and structured cuts instead of the random waves that have dominated in recent years.