In a scene that embodies the crimes hidden behind the closed doors of homes, security forces in Kuwait apprehended a Kuwaiti citizen who turned his private residence into a "secret factory and farm" for producing toxins, in a high-profile security operation that shook the Kuwaiti street.

Neighbors could not imagine that the house located in the Doha area of Kuwait concealed a dangerous criminal activity behind its walls. Thorough investigations led by the International Narcotics Control Department of the General Directorate for Drug Control revealed the suspect's involvement in transforming his home into an environment specially equipped for the cultivation and production of prohibited marijuana plants, in addition to managing a large-scale distribution network.

After obtaining the necessary legal permits and completing surveillance of the suspect's movements, a specialized security force raided the mentioned location to apprehend the suspect in the act. A thorough search of the home farm resulted in a shocking haul of confiscated items that confirm the suspect's professionalism in his illegal trade, which included:

6 kilograms of ready-to-distribute marijuana.

Quarter kilogram of hashish.

Equipment and technical tools specifically used for growing and caring for marijuana indoors.

A sum of 17,820 Kuwaiti Dinars, believed to be the profits from the sale and distribution of these toxins.

All confiscated items were secured, and the suspect was taken under tight security to the relevant authorities, in preparation for the necessary legal actions against him and his referral to the judiciary to receive his just punishment.

This decisive operation reaffirms the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior's relentless war against drug traffickers and dealers, cutting off the roots of anyone who attempts to tamper with the security of society and the safety of its youth, regardless of the innovative methods they resort to.