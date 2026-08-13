في مشهد يجسد الجرائم المستترة خلف أبواب المنازل المغلقة، أسقطت الأجهزة الأمنية في الكويت مواطناً كويتياً حوّل مسكنه الخاص إلى «مصنع ومزرعة سرية» لإنتاج السموم، في عملية أمنية نوعية هزت الشارع الكويتي.

لم يتخيل الجيران أن المنزل الواقع في منطقة الدوحة بالكويت يخفي خلف جدرانه نشاطاً إجرامياً خطيراً، فقد كشفت التحريات الدقيقة التي قادتها إدارة المكافحة الدولية التابعة للإدارة العامة لمكافحة المخدرات، عن تورط المتهم في تحويل بيته إلى بيئة مجهزة خصيصاً لزراعة وإنتاج نباتات الماريغوانا المحظورة، إلى جانب إدارة شبكة ترويج واسعة النطاق.

وعقب استصدار الإذونات القانونية اللازمة واستكمال رصد تحركات المشتبه به، داهمت قوة أمنية مختصة الموقع المذكور لتلقي القبض على المتهم متلبساً بجرمه. وقد أسفر التفتيش الدقيق للمزرعة المنزلية عن حصيلة صادمة من المضبوطات التي تؤكد احترافية المتهم في تجارته غير المشروعة، وشملت:

  • 6 كيلوغرامات كاملة من الماريغوانا الجاهزة للترويج.
  • ربع كيلوغرام من مادة الحشيش المخدر.
  • تجهيزاتها ومعداتها التقنية المستخدمة خصيصاً في زراعة ورعاية الماريغوانا داخل الأماكن المغلقة.
  • مبلغا ماليا بلغ 17,820 ديناراً كويتياً، يُعتقد أنها الأرباح الناتجة عن بيع وتوزيع هذه السموم.

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وجرى التحفظ على كافة المضبوطات واقتياد المتهم وسط حراسة أمنية مشددة إلى جهة الاختصاص، تمهيداً لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحقه وإحالته إلى القضاء لينال جزاءه العادل.

وتؤكد هذه العملية الحازمة استمرار وزارة الداخلية الكويتية في حربها الضروس بلا هوادة ضد تجار ومروجي المخدرات، وقطع دابر كل من يحاول العبث بأمن المجتمع وسلامة شبابه، مهما كانت الأساليب المبتكرة التي يلجؤون إليها.