في مشهد يجسد الجرائم المستترة خلف أبواب المنازل المغلقة، أسقطت الأجهزة الأمنية في الكويت مواطناً كويتياً حوّل مسكنه الخاص إلى «مصنع ومزرعة سرية» لإنتاج السموم، في عملية أمنية نوعية هزت الشارع الكويتي.
لم يتخيل الجيران أن المنزل الواقع في منطقة الدوحة بالكويت يخفي خلف جدرانه نشاطاً إجرامياً خطيراً، فقد كشفت التحريات الدقيقة التي قادتها إدارة المكافحة الدولية التابعة للإدارة العامة لمكافحة المخدرات، عن تورط المتهم في تحويل بيته إلى بيئة مجهزة خصيصاً لزراعة وإنتاج نباتات الماريغوانا المحظورة، إلى جانب إدارة شبكة ترويج واسعة النطاق.
وعقب استصدار الإذونات القانونية اللازمة واستكمال رصد تحركات المشتبه به، داهمت قوة أمنية مختصة الموقع المذكور لتلقي القبض على المتهم متلبساً بجرمه. وقد أسفر التفتيش الدقيق للمزرعة المنزلية عن حصيلة صادمة من المضبوطات التي تؤكد احترافية المتهم في تجارته غير المشروعة، وشملت:
6 كيلوغرامات كاملة من الماريغوانا الجاهزة للترويج.
ربع كيلوغرام من مادة الحشيش المخدر.
تجهيزاتها ومعداتها التقنية المستخدمة خصيصاً في زراعة ورعاية الماريغوانا داخل الأماكن المغلقة.
مبلغا ماليا بلغ 17,820 ديناراً كويتياً، يُعتقد أنها الأرباح الناتجة عن بيع وتوزيع هذه السموم.
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وجرى التحفظ على كافة المضبوطات واقتياد المتهم وسط حراسة أمنية مشددة إلى جهة الاختصاص، تمهيداً لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحقه وإحالته إلى القضاء لينال جزاءه العادل.
وتؤكد هذه العملية الحازمة استمرار وزارة الداخلية الكويتية في حربها الضروس بلا هوادة ضد تجار ومروجي المخدرات، وقطع دابر كل من يحاول العبث بأمن المجتمع وسلامة شبابه، مهما كانت الأساليب المبتكرة التي يلجؤون إليها.
In a scene that embodies the crimes hidden behind the closed doors of homes, security forces in Kuwait apprehended a Kuwaiti citizen who turned his private residence into a "secret factory and farm" for producing toxins, in a high-profile security operation that shook the Kuwaiti street.
Neighbors could not imagine that the house located in the Doha area of Kuwait concealed a dangerous criminal activity behind its walls. Thorough investigations led by the International Narcotics Control Department of the General Directorate for Drug Control revealed the suspect's involvement in transforming his home into an environment specially equipped for the cultivation and production of prohibited marijuana plants, in addition to managing a large-scale distribution network.
After obtaining the necessary legal permits and completing surveillance of the suspect's movements, a specialized security force raided the mentioned location to apprehend the suspect in the act. A thorough search of the home farm resulted in a shocking haul of confiscated items that confirm the suspect's professionalism in his illegal trade, which included:
6 kilograms of ready-to-distribute marijuana.
Quarter kilogram of hashish.
Equipment and technical tools specifically used for growing and caring for marijuana indoors.
A sum of 17,820 Kuwaiti Dinars, believed to be the profits from the sale and distribution of these toxins.
All confiscated items were secured, and the suspect was taken under tight security to the relevant authorities, in preparation for the necessary legal actions against him and his referral to the judiciary to receive his just punishment.
This decisive operation reaffirms the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior's relentless war against drug traffickers and dealers, cutting off the roots of anyone who attempts to tamper with the security of society and the safety of its youth, regardless of the innovative methods they resort to.