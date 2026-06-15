استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة اليوم الإثنين، نائب وزير التعليم للتعليم العام الدكتور سعد بن عواض الحربي، بحضور مدير عام التعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية الدكتورة منيرة بنت بدر المهاشير.
وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن القيادة الرشيدة تولي قطاع التعليم اهتماماً كبيراً لما يمثّله من ركيزة أساسية في بناء الإنسان، مشيراً إلى أن الاستثمار في التعليم هو الأساس في إعداد كوادر وطنية قادرة على الإسهام بفاعلية في مسيرة الوطن، من خلال توفير بيئات تعليمية محفّزة والارتقاء بجودة المخرجات التعليمية.
وقدّم الدكتور الحربي عرضاً لأمير المنطقة الشرقية عن جهود الوزارة ومبادراتها في المنطقة الشرقية، وما تشهده المنظومة التعليمية من برامج تطويرية ومشروعات تستهدف الارتقاء بالبيئة التعليمية، ورفع كفاءة المرافق والخدمات التعليمية، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات الوزارة الرامية إلى الارتقاء بجودة التعليم وتحسين مخرجاته في مختلف المراحل.
وأعرب الدكتور الحربي عن شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على ما يحظى به قطاع التعليم في المنطقة من دعم واهتمام، مؤكداً أن هذا الدعم يسهم في تعزيز مسيرة التطوير والارتقاء بالمنظومة التعليمية، بما ينعكس إيجاباً على جودة المخرجات التعليمية.
The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, received the Deputy Minister of Education for General Education, Dr. Saad bin Awad Al-Harbi, in his office at the Emirate's Diwan today, Monday, in the presence of the Director General of Education in the Eastern Province, Dr. Munira bint Badr Al-Muhashir.
The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized that the wise leadership places great importance on the education sector as it represents a fundamental pillar in human development, pointing out that investing in education is essential for preparing national cadres capable of effectively contributing to the nation's journey by providing stimulating educational environments and enhancing the quality of educational outcomes.
Dr. Al-Harbi presented a briefing to the Prince of the Eastern Province about the ministry's efforts and initiatives in the Eastern Province, as well as the developmental programs and projects within the educational system aimed at improving the educational environment and raising the efficiency of educational facilities and services, which contributes to achieving the ministry's objectives aimed at enhancing the quality of education and improving its outcomes at various stages.
Dr. Al-Harbi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the Eastern Province for the support and attention the education sector in the region receives, affirming that this support contributes to enhancing the development process and elevating the educational system, which positively reflects on the quality of educational outcomes.