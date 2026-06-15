The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, received the Deputy Minister of Education for General Education, Dr. Saad bin Awad Al-Harbi, in his office at the Emirate's Diwan today, Monday, in the presence of the Director General of Education in the Eastern Province, Dr. Munira bint Badr Al-Muhashir.

The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized that the wise leadership places great importance on the education sector as it represents a fundamental pillar in human development, pointing out that investing in education is essential for preparing national cadres capable of effectively contributing to the nation's journey by providing stimulating educational environments and enhancing the quality of educational outcomes.

Dr. Al-Harbi presented a briefing to the Prince of the Eastern Province about the ministry's efforts and initiatives in the Eastern Province, as well as the developmental programs and projects within the educational system aimed at improving the educational environment and raising the efficiency of educational facilities and services, which contributes to achieving the ministry's objectives aimed at enhancing the quality of education and improving its outcomes at various stages.

Dr. Al-Harbi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the Eastern Province for the support and attention the education sector in the region receives, affirming that this support contributes to enhancing the development process and elevating the educational system, which positively reflects on the quality of educational outcomes.