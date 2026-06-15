استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة اليوم الإثنين، نائب وزير التعليم للتعليم العام الدكتور سعد بن عواض الحربي، بحضور مدير عام التعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية الدكتورة منيرة بنت بدر المهاشير.

وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن القيادة الرشيدة تولي قطاع التعليم اهتماماً كبيراً لما يمثّله من ركيزة أساسية في بناء الإنسان، مشيراً إلى أن الاستثمار في التعليم هو الأساس في إعداد كوادر وطنية قادرة على الإسهام بفاعلية في مسيرة الوطن، من خلال توفير بيئات تعليمية محفّزة والارتقاء بجودة المخرجات التعليمية.

وقدّم الدكتور الحربي عرضاً لأمير المنطقة الشرقية عن جهود الوزارة ومبادراتها في المنطقة الشرقية، وما تشهده المنظومة التعليمية من برامج تطويرية ومشروعات تستهدف الارتقاء بالبيئة التعليمية، ورفع كفاءة المرافق والخدمات التعليمية، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات الوزارة الرامية إلى الارتقاء بجودة التعليم وتحسين مخرجاته في مختلف المراحل.

وأعرب الدكتور الحربي عن شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على ما يحظى به قطاع التعليم في المنطقة من دعم واهتمام، مؤكداً أن هذا الدعم يسهم في تعزيز مسيرة التطوير والارتقاء بالمنظومة التعليمية، بما ينعكس إيجاباً على جودة المخرجات التعليمية.