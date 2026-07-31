In implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Fijian conjoined twins "Jisibel and Desisia" arrived today at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, accompanied by their family, coming from the Republic of Fiji. The twins were transferred to King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital of the Ministry of National Guard to study their condition and consider the possibility of performing separation surgery.

The General Supervisor of the King Salman Relief and Humanitarian Aid Center and Head of the Medical and Surgical Team of the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabiah, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership for this noble humanitarian initiative that embodies the authentic approach of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in extending a helping hand to all those in need and alleviating human suffering wherever it may be, without discrimination based on gender, color, or race, and is a living translation of the Kingdom's message, which is centered on humanity and aims for life.

He affirmed that the medical excellence achieved by the Kingdom in the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program and its establishment of global leadership in dealing with the most delicate and complex cases is the result of a profound humanitarian vision and sincere will that has made this program a hope born from the womb of suffering, and a dawn that shines in the eyes of families who have long aspired to a tomorrow that brings their beloved children together in a dignified life. He pointed out that the successive successes achieved by the Saudi medical team affiliated with the program—thanks to God first and then to its advanced expertise and high competencies—have solidified the Kingdom's presence as a leading global center in this precise medical field.

The family of the Fijian conjoined twins expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, both government and people, for the warm welcome and generous hospitality they received, and for the swift response that surrounded their daughters with care and attention.