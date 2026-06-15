The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health announced the implementation of the decision to prohibit work under direct sunlight in all private sector establishments, starting today (Monday) June 15, 2026, until Tuesday, September 15, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

The Ministry of Human Resources indicated that the implementation of the decision comes as part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of workers and to reduce health and occupational risks resulting from direct exposure to sunlight during periods of high temperatures, contributing to providing a safe and healthy work environment that complies with occupational safety and health requirements and the relevant approved standards.

The ministry urged employers to organize working hours in accordance with what is stipulated in the decision and to implement the necessary preventive measures at work sites, including providing drinking water, suitable rest areas, shaded areas, personal protective equipment, and raising workers' awareness of the risks of heat stress and ways to prevent it. Additionally, it emphasized the importance of monitoring the physical condition of workers during periods of high temperatures, highlighting the crucial role of safety and occupational health officials and specialists within establishments in ensuring compliance with the decision, verifying the readiness of work sites, raising awareness among workers, and applying approved work site inspection models and preventive measures before commencing fieldwork.