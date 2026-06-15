أعلنت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية والمجلس الوطني للسلامة والصحة المهنية، بدء تطبيق قرار حظر العمل تحت أشعة الشمس على جميع منشآت القطاع الخاص، وذلك اعتبارًا من اليوم (الإثنين) 15 يونيو 2026 وحتى يوم الثلاثاء 15 سبتمبر 2026، من الساعة 12:00 ظهرًا حتى 3:00 مساءً.

وأشارت الموارد البشرية إلى أن تطبيق القرار يأتي في إطار جهود الوزارة المستمرة لحماية صحة وسلامة العاملين، والحدّ من المخاطر الصحية والمهنية الناتجة عن التعرض المباشر لأشعة الشمس خلال فترات ارتفاع درجات الحرارة، بما يسهم في توفير بيئة عمل آمنة وصحية تتوافق مع متطلبات السلامة والصحة المهنية والمعايير المعتمدة ذات العلاقة.

ودعت الوزارة أصحاب العمل إلى ضرورة تنظيم ساعات العمل بما يتوافق مع ما نص عليه القرار، وتطبيق الإجراءات الوقائية اللازمة في مواقع العمل، بما يشمل توفير مياه الشرب، وأماكن الراحة المناسبة، ومناطق الظل، ومعدات الوقاية الشخصية، وتوعية العاملين بمخاطر الإجهاد الحراري وطرق الوقاية منه، إضافة إلى متابعة الحالة الجسدية للعاملين أثناء فترات ارتفاع درجات الحرارة، مشددة على أهمية دور مسؤولي ومختصي السلامة والصحة المهنية داخل المنشآت في متابعة الالتزام بالقرار، والتأكد من جاهزية مواقع العمل، ورفع مستوى الوعي لدى العاملين، وتطبيق نماذج فحص مواقع العمل والإجراءات الوقائية المعتمدة قبل الشروع في الأعمال الميدانية.