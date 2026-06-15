أعلنت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية والمجلس الوطني للسلامة والصحة المهنية، بدء تطبيق قرار حظر العمل تحت أشعة الشمس على جميع منشآت القطاع الخاص، وذلك اعتبارًا من اليوم (الإثنين) 15 يونيو 2026 وحتى يوم الثلاثاء 15 سبتمبر 2026، من الساعة 12:00 ظهرًا حتى 3:00 مساءً.
وأشارت الموارد البشرية إلى أن تطبيق القرار يأتي في إطار جهود الوزارة المستمرة لحماية صحة وسلامة العاملين، والحدّ من المخاطر الصحية والمهنية الناتجة عن التعرض المباشر لأشعة الشمس خلال فترات ارتفاع درجات الحرارة، بما يسهم في توفير بيئة عمل آمنة وصحية تتوافق مع متطلبات السلامة والصحة المهنية والمعايير المعتمدة ذات العلاقة.
ودعت الوزارة أصحاب العمل إلى ضرورة تنظيم ساعات العمل بما يتوافق مع ما نص عليه القرار، وتطبيق الإجراءات الوقائية اللازمة في مواقع العمل، بما يشمل توفير مياه الشرب، وأماكن الراحة المناسبة، ومناطق الظل، ومعدات الوقاية الشخصية، وتوعية العاملين بمخاطر الإجهاد الحراري وطرق الوقاية منه، إضافة إلى متابعة الحالة الجسدية للعاملين أثناء فترات ارتفاع درجات الحرارة، مشددة على أهمية دور مسؤولي ومختصي السلامة والصحة المهنية داخل المنشآت في متابعة الالتزام بالقرار، والتأكد من جاهزية مواقع العمل، ورفع مستوى الوعي لدى العاملين، وتطبيق نماذج فحص مواقع العمل والإجراءات الوقائية المعتمدة قبل الشروع في الأعمال الميدانية.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health announced the implementation of the decision to prohibit work under direct sunlight in all private sector establishments, starting today (Monday) June 15, 2026, until Tuesday, September 15, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM.
The Ministry of Human Resources indicated that the implementation of the decision comes as part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of workers and to reduce health and occupational risks resulting from direct exposure to sunlight during periods of high temperatures, contributing to providing a safe and healthy work environment that complies with occupational safety and health requirements and the relevant approved standards.
The ministry urged employers to organize working hours in accordance with what is stipulated in the decision and to implement the necessary preventive measures at work sites, including providing drinking water, suitable rest areas, shaded areas, personal protective equipment, and raising workers' awareness of the risks of heat stress and ways to prevent it. Additionally, it emphasized the importance of monitoring the physical condition of workers during periods of high temperatures, highlighting the crucial role of safety and occupational health officials and specialists within establishments in ensuring compliance with the decision, verifying the readiness of work sites, raising awareness among workers, and applying approved work site inspection models and preventive measures before commencing fieldwork.