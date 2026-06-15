The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, inaugurated the fourth meeting of the ASEAN Scholars Council in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, with the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dr. Dato' Sri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the Grand Mufti of Malaysia, Sheikh Ahmad Fawaz bin Ali Fadhil, and the Malaysian Minister of Religious Affairs, Senator Dr. Dato' Zulkifli Hasan, from the host side.

The meeting included rich participation from the general muftis of ASEAN countries and their senior scholars.

As part of the council's achievements this year, the Arabic Language Project was launched to preserve it in the "ASEAN" region, along with honoring the second batch of elite memorizers in the region, whose certifications were validated through the noble prophetic chain via the global technological recitation platform of the Muslim World League.