دشّن الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى في العاصمة الماليزية كوالالمبور الملتقى الرابع لمجلس علماء آسيان، بحضور نائب رئيس وزراء ماليزيا الدكتور داتو سري أحمد زاهد حميدي، وسماحة مفتي ماليزيا الشيخ أحمد فواز بن علي فاضل، ووزير الشؤون الدينية الماليزي السيناتور الدكتور داتو ذو الكفل حسن من الجانب المستضيف.
واشتمل اللقاء على مشاركة ثرية من عموم مفتي دول آسيان وكبار علمائها.
وفي سياق منجزات المجلس لهذا العام، أطلق مشروع اللغة العربية للحفاظ في منطقة «آسيان»، مع تكريم الدفعة الثانية من نخبة الحفّاظ في المنطقة، الذين صدَّق على إجازاتهم بالسند النبوي الشريف عبر المقرأة التقنية العالمية برابطة العالم الإسلامي.
The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, inaugurated the fourth meeting of the ASEAN Scholars Council in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, with the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dr. Dato' Sri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the Grand Mufti of Malaysia, Sheikh Ahmad Fawaz bin Ali Fadhil, and the Malaysian Minister of Religious Affairs, Senator Dr. Dato' Zulkifli Hasan, from the host side.
The meeting included rich participation from the general muftis of ASEAN countries and their senior scholars.
As part of the council's achievements this year, the Arabic Language Project was launched to preserve it in the "ASEAN" region, along with honoring the second batch of elite memorizers in the region, whose certifications were validated through the noble prophetic chain via the global technological recitation platform of the Muslim World League.