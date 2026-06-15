The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, received today (Monday) in his office at the Emirate's Diwan the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs branch in the Eastern Province, Khalid Al-Zahrani.

Al-Zahrani presented to the Prince an overview of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' efforts to enhance services and develop institutional performance in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, highlighting several contributions of the branch and its role in supporting consular work and providing services to beneficiaries, including citizens, residents, and visitors. Additionally, he discussed the services provided to foreign and international missions accredited in the region, which contribute to facilitating services and enhancing the efficiency of government sectors in the area.

Al-Zahrani expressed his gratitude to the Prince of the Eastern Province for his continuous support and guidance in developing procedures, improving the beneficiaries' experience, and facilitating their services.