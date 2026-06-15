استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة اليوم (الإثنين) مدير عام فرع وزارة الخارجية بالمنطقة الشرقية خالد الزهراني.

وقدم الزهراني لأمير المنطقة الشرقية عرضاً عن جهود وزارة الخارجية في تعزيز الخدمات وتطوير الأداء المؤسسي بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، مستعرضاً عدداً من إسهامات الفرع ودوره في دعم الأعمال القنصلية وتقديم الخدمات للمستفيدين من مواطنين ومقيمين وزوار، إضافةً إلى الخدمات المقدمة للبعثات الأجنبية والدولية المعتمدة في المنطقة، ما يسهم في تسهيل الخدمات ويعزز كفاءة العمل للقطاعات الحكومية بالمنطقة.

ورفع الزهراني الشكر لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على دعمه وتوجيهاته المستمرة لتطوير الإجراءات وتحسين تجربة المستفيدين وتسهيل خدماتهم.