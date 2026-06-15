U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the signing of the anticipated peace agreement between Washington and Tehran next Friday will ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to international maritime navigation, noting that this strategic step will allow the resumption of oil flow to global markets as soon as the mine-clearing operations are completed.

Trump described this development as historic, stating that the agreement will bring peace and security to the entire region, showcasing what he considered a success for his administration in what previous U.S. presidents had failed to achieve, and emphasizing that the new path will restore oil flows from both sides to the region and the world as a whole.

In this context, the first official announcement of the success of these negotiations came through an international mediator, as Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif revealed the achievement of a peace agreement between the two parties following intensive rounds of talks led by his country.

For its part, the Wall Street Journal reported from informed sources that the key terms of the agreement are based on a strict Iranian commitment not to possess nuclear weapons, coinciding with the reopening of the vital strait, in exchange for the possibility of Washington easing the economic sanctions imposed on Tehran, provided that there is full compliance with the terms, while the situation still awaits an official and final confirmation from the Iranian side.