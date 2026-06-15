أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن توقيع اتفاق السلام المرتقب بين واشنطن وطهران يوم الجمعة القادم سيضمن إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز أمام الملاحة البحرية الدولية، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الخطوة الإستراتيجية ستسمح باستئناف تدفق النفط إلى الأسواق العالمية فور الانتهاء من عمليات إزالة الألغام.

ووصف ترمب هذا التطور بالتاريخي، قائلاً إن الاتفاقية ستجلب السلام والأمن للمنطقة بأسرها، مستعرضاً ما اعتبره نجاحاً لإدارته في ما فشل فيه رؤساء أمريكيون سابقون، ومؤكداً أن المسار الجديد سيعيد التدفقات النفطية من كلا الجانبين إلى المنطقة والعالم بأسره.

وفي هذا السياق، جاء الإعلان الرسمي الأول عن نجاح هذه المفاوضات عبر وسيط دولي، إذ كشف رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف عن التوصل إلى اتفاق السلام بين الطرفين عقب جولات مكثفة من المحادثات التي قادتها بلاده.

من جهتها، نقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن مصادر مطلعة أن البنود الأساسية للاتفاق ترتكز على التزام إيراني صارم بعدم امتلاك أسلحة نووية، تزامناً مع إعادة فتح المضيق الحيوي، مقابل احتمال تخفيف واشنطن العقوبات الاقتصادية المفروضة على طهران شريطة الالتزام الكامل بالبنود، في وقت لا يزال الموقف بانتظار صدور تأكيد رسمي ونهائي من الجانب الإيراني.