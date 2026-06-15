أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن توقيع اتفاق السلام المرتقب بين واشنطن وطهران يوم الجمعة القادم سيضمن إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز أمام الملاحة البحرية الدولية، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الخطوة الإستراتيجية ستسمح باستئناف تدفق النفط إلى الأسواق العالمية فور الانتهاء من عمليات إزالة الألغام.
ووصف ترمب هذا التطور بالتاريخي، قائلاً إن الاتفاقية ستجلب السلام والأمن للمنطقة بأسرها، مستعرضاً ما اعتبره نجاحاً لإدارته في ما فشل فيه رؤساء أمريكيون سابقون، ومؤكداً أن المسار الجديد سيعيد التدفقات النفطية من كلا الجانبين إلى المنطقة والعالم بأسره.
وفي هذا السياق، جاء الإعلان الرسمي الأول عن نجاح هذه المفاوضات عبر وسيط دولي، إذ كشف رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف عن التوصل إلى اتفاق السلام بين الطرفين عقب جولات مكثفة من المحادثات التي قادتها بلاده.
من جهتها، نقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن مصادر مطلعة أن البنود الأساسية للاتفاق ترتكز على التزام إيراني صارم بعدم امتلاك أسلحة نووية، تزامناً مع إعادة فتح المضيق الحيوي، مقابل احتمال تخفيف واشنطن العقوبات الاقتصادية المفروضة على طهران شريطة الالتزام الكامل بالبنود، في وقت لا يزال الموقف بانتظار صدور تأكيد رسمي ونهائي من الجانب الإيراني.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the signing of the anticipated peace agreement between Washington and Tehran next Friday will ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to international maritime navigation, noting that this strategic step will allow the resumption of oil flow to global markets as soon as the mine-clearing operations are completed.
Trump described this development as historic, stating that the agreement will bring peace and security to the entire region, showcasing what he considered a success for his administration in what previous U.S. presidents had failed to achieve, and emphasizing that the new path will restore oil flows from both sides to the region and the world as a whole.
In this context, the first official announcement of the success of these negotiations came through an international mediator, as Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif revealed the achievement of a peace agreement between the two parties following intensive rounds of talks led by his country.
For its part, the Wall Street Journal reported from informed sources that the key terms of the agreement are based on a strict Iranian commitment not to possess nuclear weapons, coinciding with the reopening of the vital strait, in exchange for the possibility of Washington easing the economic sanctions imposed on Tehran, provided that there is full compliance with the terms, while the situation still awaits an official and final confirmation from the Iranian side.