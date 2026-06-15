صدر عن المحكمة العليا اليوم البيان التالي:
"بيان من المحكمة العليا..
الحمد لله وحده، والصلاة والسلام على نبينا محمد وعلى آله وصحبه أجمعين، وبعد: فقد اطلعت دائرة الأهلة في المحكمة العليا على ما وردها من المحاكم عن ترائي هلال شهر محرم لعام 1448هـ مساء يوم الاثنين التاسع والعشرين من شهر ذي الحجة لعام 1447هـ -حسب تقويم أم القرى-الموافق 15 / 6 / 2026م، وبعد اطلاع الدائرة على ما ورد إليها بهذا الخصوص أصدرت القرار رقم (208 / هـ) وتاريخ 29 / 12 / 1447هـ المتضمن: ثبوت رؤية هلال شهر محرم لعام 1448هـ مساء اليوم المذكور؛ وعليه فقد قررت دائرة الأهلة في المحكمة العليا: أن يوم الثلاثاء 1 / 1 / 1448هـ -حسب تقويم أم القرى- الموافق 16 / 6 / 2026م، هو غرة شهر محرم لعام 1448هـ.
والمحكمة العليا إذ تعلن ذلك لتسأل المولى عز وجل أن يوفق خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وسمو ولي عهده الأمين -حفظهما الله- وأن يجزيهما خير الجزاء، وأن يوفق المسلمين للعمل بما يرضيه، وأن يجمع شملهم، ويوحد كلمتهم، وصلى الله وسلم على نبينا محمد، وعلى آله وصحبه أجمعين".
The following statement was issued by the Supreme Court today:
"Statement from the Supreme Court..
All praise is due to Allah alone, and peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad and his family and companions. To proceed: The Crescent Observation Department in the Supreme Court has reviewed what was reported to it by the courts regarding the sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Muharram in the year 1448 AH on the evening of Monday, the twenty-ninth of the month of Dhul-Hijjah in the year 1447 AH - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - corresponding to 15 / 6 / 2026 CE. After the department's review of the reports received in this regard, it issued decision number (208 / H) dated 29 / 12 / 1447 AH, confirming the sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Muharram in the year 1448 AH on the mentioned evening; accordingly, the Crescent Observation Department in the Supreme Court has decided that Tuesday, 1 / 1 / 1448 AH - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - corresponding to 16 / 6 / 2026 CE, is the first day of the month of Muharram in the year 1448 AH.
The Supreme Court announces this and asks Allah, the Exalted, to grant success to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and to His Royal Highness the Crown Prince - may Allah protect them - and to reward them with the best reward, and to guide the Muslims to act in a manner that pleases Him, and to unite their ranks and words. Peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad, and upon his family and companions."