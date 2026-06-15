The following statement was issued by the Supreme Court today:

"Statement from the Supreme Court..

All praise is due to Allah alone, and peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad and his family and companions. To proceed: The Crescent Observation Department in the Supreme Court has reviewed what was reported to it by the courts regarding the sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Muharram in the year 1448 AH on the evening of Monday, the twenty-ninth of the month of Dhul-Hijjah in the year 1447 AH - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - corresponding to 15 / 6 / 2026 CE. After the department's review of the reports received in this regard, it issued decision number (208 / H) dated 29 / 12 / 1447 AH, confirming the sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Muharram in the year 1448 AH on the mentioned evening; accordingly, the Crescent Observation Department in the Supreme Court has decided that Tuesday, 1 / 1 / 1448 AH - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - corresponding to 16 / 6 / 2026 CE, is the first day of the month of Muharram in the year 1448 AH.

The Supreme Court announces this and asks Allah, the Exalted, to grant success to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and to His Royal Highness the Crown Prince - may Allah protect them - and to reward them with the best reward, and to guide the Muslims to act in a manner that pleases Him, and to unite their ranks and words. Peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad, and upon his family and companions."