أسهمت 4 عمليات زراعة أعضاء في إنقاذ حياة 4 مرضى من بينهم طفلان مع أمراض الفشل العضوي، إذ نجح فريق من المركز السعودي لزراعة الأعضاء في استئصال الأعضاء من طفل سعودي متوفى دماغيًا يبلغ من العمر 6 سنوات بعد موافقة ذويه على التبرع بأعضائه بالتعاون مع مستشفى الولادة والأطفال ببريدة.


وأجريت عملية زراعة قلب أنهت معاناة طفلة رضيعة تبلغ من العمر عشرة أشهر، وعملية زراعة كبد لطفلة أخرى تبلغ من العمر ثمان سنوات عانت من الفشل الكبدي، إضافة إلى إجراء عمليتي زراعة كلى لمريضتين إحداهما تبلغ من العمر 37 عامًا، والأخرى 21 عامًا أنهت معاناتهما مع أمراض الفشل الكلوي وجلسات الغسل الدموي.


وأوضح مدير المركز السعودي لزراعة الأعضاء الدكتور طلال القوفي أن توزيع الأعضاء تم وفق السياسات المعتمدة بما يضمن عدالة التوزيع حسب الأولويات الطبية للمرضى، وعبر عن امتنانه لعائلة الطفل المتوفى.