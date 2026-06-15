Four organ transplant operations contributed to saving the lives of four patients, including two children with organ failure diseases. A team from the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation successfully removed organs from a 6-year-old Saudi child who was brain dead after obtaining consent from his family to donate his organs in collaboration with the Maternity and Children's Hospital in Buraidah.



A heart transplant was performed to end the suffering of a ten-month-old baby girl, and a liver transplant was conducted for another eight-year-old girl who suffered from liver failure, in addition to two kidney transplants for two female patients, one aged 37 and the other 21, which ended their suffering from kidney failure and dialysis sessions.



The Director of the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation, Dr. Talal Al-Qufi, explained that the distribution of organs was carried out according to the approved policies to ensure fair distribution based on the medical priorities of the patients, and he expressed his gratitude to the family of the deceased child.