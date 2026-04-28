توفيت، أمس، الفنانة التشكيلية السعودية منى القصبي، بعد مسيرة فنية امتدت لعقود، شكّلت خلالها حضورًا لافتًا في المشهد التشكيلي السعودي، وأسهمت في ترسيخ تجربة بصرية ذات طابع تأثيري عميق.
وُلدت منى القصبي في مدينة جدة 1959، ودرست اللغة الإنجليزية، قبل أن تتجه إلى الفن التشكيلي، حيث وجدت فيه مساحتها الأوسع للتعبير، مقدّمة أعمالًا تناولت الطبيعة والمرأة برؤية إنسانية ووجدانية واضحة. وشاركت خلال مسيرتها في أكثر من 100 معرض فني، ما بين معارض محلية ودولية، مؤكدة حضورها كأحد الأسماء المؤثرة في الحركة التشكيلية.
وبرزت منى القصبي بأعمال حملت طابعًا بصريًا خاصًا، من أبرزها لوحة «باب الكعبة» 1987، التي مثّلت علامة فارقة في تجربتها الفنية، وعكست قدرتها على توظيف الرمزية الروحية ضمن معالجة تشكيلية حديثة. كما تولّت إدارة المركز السعودي للفنون التشكيلية، وأسهمت من خلاله في دعم الحركة الفنية، واحتضان المواهب، وتعزيز الحضور الثقافي للفن.
تنتمي منى القصبي إلى أسرة معروفة، فهي ابنة رجل الأعمال والإعلامي الراحل عبدالله بن عثمان القصبي، وشقيقة وزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد القصبي، غير أن حضورها الفني جاء مستقلاً، مؤسسًا على تجربة شخصية متراكمة، كرّستها عبر سنوات من العمل والإنتاج.
برحيلها، يفقد المشهد التشكيلي اسمًا ترك بصمته بهدوء، وراكم تجربة لا تُقاس بعدد المعارض فحسب، بل بقدرتها على البقاء في الذاكرة البصرية.
Yesterday, the Saudi visual artist Mona Al-Qasabi passed away after an artistic career that spanned decades, during which she made a remarkable presence in the Saudi visual scene and contributed to establishing a visual experience with a deep emotional impact.
Mona Al-Qasabi was born in Jeddah in 1959 and studied English before turning to visual arts, where she found her broader space for expression, presenting works that addressed nature and women with a clear human and emotional perspective. Throughout her career, she participated in more than 100 art exhibitions, both local and international, affirming her presence as one of the influential names in the visual arts movement.
Mona Al-Qasabi stood out with works that carried a unique visual character, most notably the painting "The Door of the Kaaba" from 1987, which represented a turning point in her artistic experience and reflected her ability to employ spiritual symbolism within a modern artistic treatment. She also managed the Saudi Center for Visual Arts, through which she contributed to supporting the artistic movement, nurturing talents, and enhancing the cultural presence of art.
Mona Al-Qasabi belonged to a well-known family; she was the daughter of the late businessman and media figure Abdullah bin Othman Al-Qasabi and the sister of Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi. However, her artistic presence came independently, founded on a personal and accumulated experience that she dedicated through years of work and production.
With her passing, the visual scene loses a name that quietly left its mark and accumulated an experience that cannot be measured solely by the number of exhibitions but by its ability to remain in visual memory.