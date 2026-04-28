Yesterday, the Saudi visual artist Mona Al-Qasabi passed away after an artistic career that spanned decades, during which she made a remarkable presence in the Saudi visual scene and contributed to establishing a visual experience with a deep emotional impact.

Mona Al-Qasabi was born in Jeddah in 1959 and studied English before turning to visual arts, where she found her broader space for expression, presenting works that addressed nature and women with a clear human and emotional perspective. Throughout her career, she participated in more than 100 art exhibitions, both local and international, affirming her presence as one of the influential names in the visual arts movement.

Mona Al-Qasabi stood out with works that carried a unique visual character, most notably the painting "The Door of the Kaaba" from 1987, which represented a turning point in her artistic experience and reflected her ability to employ spiritual symbolism within a modern artistic treatment. She also managed the Saudi Center for Visual Arts, through which she contributed to supporting the artistic movement, nurturing talents, and enhancing the cultural presence of art.

Mona Al-Qasabi belonged to a well-known family; she was the daughter of the late businessman and media figure Abdullah bin Othman Al-Qasabi and the sister of Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi. However, her artistic presence came independently, founded on a personal and accumulated experience that she dedicated through years of work and production.

With her passing, the visual scene loses a name that quietly left its mark and accumulated an experience that cannot be measured solely by the number of exhibitions but by its ability to remain in visual memory.