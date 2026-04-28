The Gulf Consultative Summit that concluded in Jeddah reflects a deep awareness among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries of the sensitivity of the current phase, its dangers, and the complex and significant challenges it poses, which require high-level coordination and unification of Gulf visions and positions.



The consultative summit was not merely a protocol meeting, but a strategic station in a pivotal phase to enhance joint Gulf action in light of a changing regional and international environment.



This summit highlights the Gulf countries' commitment to establishing a continuous consultation approach as an effective tool for formulating balanced positions that support peaceful solutions and promote diplomatic avenues over the ongoing escalation in the region. The summit also reflects a clear commitment to preserving the region's security and stability, based on a firm conviction that the security of the Gulf states is interconnected and indivisible.



In a broader context, the summit confirms that the GCC countries seek to play an active and influential role in their surroundings, not only through crisis management but also by contributing to building a more stable regional environment that allows their peoples to achieve their aspirations for development and prosperity, and enhances the region's status as a reliable partner on the international stage.



Thus, the Gulf Consultative Summit represents a model of collective action based on wisdom and responsibility, and a clear message that the Gulf states are steadily moving towards enhancing their unity and integration in the face of challenges and creating opportunities.



It is important to view the consultative summit not only as traditional Gulf coordination but as part of a strategic repositioning of the GCC countries at a moment of extreme regional complexity and interconnection.



The summit emphasizes that unity of position is no longer just a demand but has become a security necessity. The current challenges, from regional tensions to supply chain disruptions to maritime threats, compel the Gulf states to transition from coordination to something akin to "preventive integration," where crises are anticipated rather than merely reacted to. The summit here establishes a mechanism for more flexible collective thinking and faster decision-making.



The summit reflects a transformation in the tools of Gulf influence. Previously, Gulf weight was primarily measured by energy and economy; today, we are witnessing an expansion of this role to include political mediation, balance-making, supporting pathways, and a soft power tool used to de-escalate tensions and open channels between conflicting parties, which grants the Gulf states the position of an "accepted mediator" internationally.



There is an important dimension related to managing relationships with major powers, as the summit comes in the context of a world moving towards multipolarity, which requires the Gulf states to adopt a policy of "smart balance." The intensified consultations among Gulf leaders aim to unify their approach to dealing with these powers, preserving strategic interests without getting dragged into conflicting axes.



There is no doubt that the economic dimension is not separate from the security one in the summit's pathways, as they are interconnected within the Gulf system. The discussion of stability is no longer just a political goal but a fundamental condition for the continuation of major economic transformation projects in the region.



Any security disturbance directly impacts investment, supply chains, and market confidence. Therefore, the summit can be read as part of "protecting development gains," not just crisis management.



The summit carries a dual message: internal and external. Internally, it reassures the peoples of the Gulf states that there is a unified leadership managing challenges with awareness and foresight. Externally, it sends a clear signal that the Gulf states are not a battleground for rivalries but a regional actor with a vision, position, and ability to influence.



As a result, the summit represents a transition from a phase of "political solidarity" to a phase of "deep strategic partnership," where coordination becomes a tool for shaping influence, not just for maintaining stability. This transformation—if sustained—could redefine the Gulf's role from an important regional player to a main balancing hub in the global system.