تعكس القمة الخليجية التشاورية التي اختتمت في جدة إدراكًا عميقًا من دول مجلس التعاون لحساسية المرحلة الراهنة، وخطورتها، وما تفرضه من تحديات متشابكة وجسيمةً تتطلب تنسيقًا عالي المستوى وتوحيدًا للرؤى والمواقف الخليجية.


فالقمة التشاورية لم تكن مجرد لقاء بروتوكولي، بل محطة إستراتيجية في مرحلة مفصليةً لتعزيز العمل الخليجي المشترك في ظل بيئة إقليمية ودولية متغيرة.


ويبرز من خلال هذه القمة حرص دول الخليج على ترسيخ نهج التشاور المستمر، بوصفه أداة فعالة لصياغة مواقف متزنة تدعم الحلول السلمية وتدفع باتجاه تغليب المسارات الدبلوماسية على منطق التصعيد الجاري في المنطقة. كما تعكس القمة التزامًا واضحًا بصون أمن المنطقة واستقرارها، انطلاقًا من قناعة راسخة بأن أمن دول الخليج مترابط ولا يتجزأ.


وفي سياق أوسع، تؤكد القمة أن دول مجلس التعاون تسعى إلى لعب دور فاعل ومؤثر في محيطها، ليس فقط من خلال إدارة الأزمات، بل أيضًا عبر الإسهام في بناء بيئة إقليمية أكثر استقرارًا، تتيح لشعوبها تحقيق تطلعاتها في التنمية والازدهار، وتعزز من مكانة المنطقة كشريك موثوق على الساحة الدولية.


وبذلك، تمثل القمة الخليجية التشاورية نموذجًا للعمل الجماعي القائم على الحكمة والمسؤولية، ورسالة واضحة بأن دول الخليج ماضية بثبات نحو تعزيز وحدتها وتكاملها في مواجهة التحديات وصناعة الفرص.


ومن الأهمية بمكان النظر للقمة التشاورية ليس فقط كتنسيق خليجي تقليدي، بل كجزء من إعادة تموضع إستراتيجي لدول مجلس التعاون في لحظة إقليمية شديدة التعقيد والتشابك.


وما تؤكده القمة أن وحدة الموقف لم تعد مجرد مطلب، بل تحول إلى ضرورة أمنية، فالتحديات الحالية من التوترات الإقليمية، إلى اضطرابات سلاسل الإمداد، إلى تهديدات الملاحة تفرض على دول الخليج الانتقال من التنسيق إلى ما يشبه «التكامل الوقائي»، حيث يتم استباق الأزمات بدل الاكتفاء بردّ الفعل عليها. القمة هنا تؤسس لآلية تفكير جماعي أكثر مرونة وسرعة في اتخاذ القرار.


وتعكس القمة تحوّلًا في أدوات التأثير الخليجي. في السابق، كان الثقل الخليجي يُقاس أساسًا بالطاقة والاقتصاد، أما اليوم فنحن أمام توسيع لهذا الدور ليشمل الوساطة السياسية وصناعة التوازنات، ودعم المسارات، وأداة نفوذ ناعمة تُستخدم لخفض التصعيد وفتح قنوات بين أطراف متنازعة، وهو ما يمنح دول الخليج موقع «الوسيط المقبول» دوليًا.


وهناك بُعد مهم يتعلق بإدارة العلاقة مع القوى الكبرى كون القمة تأتي في سياق عالم يتجه نحو تعددية قطبية، ما يفرض على دول الخليج انتهاج سياسة «توازن ذكي»، والتكثيف التشاوري بين القادة الخليجيين يهدف إلى توحيد مقاربة التعامل مع هذه القوى، بما يحفظ المصالح الإستراتيجية دون الانجرار إلى محاور متصارعة.


وليس هناك رأيان، في أن البعد الاقتصادي ليس منفصلًا عن الأمني في مسارات القمة كونهما مرتبطان في المنظومة الخليجية. والحديث عن الاستقرار لم يعد مجرد غاية سياسية، بل شرط أساسي لاستمرار مشاريع التحول الاقتصادي الكبرى في المنطقة.


فأي اضطراب أمني ينعكس مباشرة على الاستثمار، وسلاسل الإمداد، وثقة الأسواق. لذلك، القمة يمكن قراءتها كجزء من «حماية مكتسبات التنمية»، وليس فقط إدارة للأزمات.


وتحمل القمة رسالة مزدوجة: داخلية وخارجية. فداخليًا، تؤكد لشعوب دول الخليج أن هناك قيادة موحدة تدير التحديات بوعي واستباق. وخارجيًا، تبعث بإشارة واضحة أن دول الخليج ليست ساحة للتجاذبات، بل فاعل إقليمي يمتلك رؤية وموقفًا وقدرة على التأثير.


وكمحصلة.. تمثل القمة انتقالًا من مرحلة «التضامن السياسي» إلى مرحلة «الشراكة الإستراتيجية العميقة»، حيث يصبح التنسيق أداة لصناعة النفوذ، وليس فقط للحفاظ على الاستقرار. وهذا التحول—إن استمر—قد يعيد تعريف دور الخليج من لاعب إقليمي مهم إلى محور توازن رئيسي في النظام العالمي.