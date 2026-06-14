The Financial and Money Laundering Prosecution in Egypt has referred the TikToker and blogger Yasmin Alwan, known as Big Yasmin, to the Economic Court to begin her criminal trial on June 23 of this month, on charges related to assaulting the principles and family values of Egyptian society, impersonating men, and publishing content that violates public morals through social media platforms.

Strange Behaviors

The security agencies of the Ministry of Interior were able to determine the location of the TikToker and arrested her, following the monitoring of video clips she broadcast through her personal accounts, which were considered a blatant violation of societal values and incitement to behaviors that are strange to the traditions of society.

Public Bullying

The TikToker's videos garnered millions of views due to her constant appearance in a purely masculine manner, starting from her hairstyle and the way she speaks in a rough tone, to wearing loose men's clothing and using colloquial terms inspired by the culture of "futuna" and public "bullying," in addition to showcasing her muscles forcefully.

The TikToker's content faced sharp criticism and legal complaints accusing her of deliberately distorting the image of Egyptian women and promoting values that contradict the nature of society, which ultimately led to her being behind bars and facing severe penalties before the Economic Court.

Big Yasmin is considered one of the most controversial figures on social media platforms, specifically TikTok, as she became known as the first female bodybuilding coach for both women and men in fitness centers in popular areas of Egypt.