أحالت نيابة الشؤون المالية وغسل الأموال في مصر التيك توكر والبلوغر ياسمين علوان، الشهيرة باسم بيج ياسمين، إلى المحكمة الاقتصادية، لبدء محاكمتها جنائياً في 23 يونيو الجاري، بتهم تتعلق بالاعتداء على المبادئ والقيم الأسرية للمجتمع المصري، والتشبه بالرجال، ونشر محتوى يخالف الآداب العامة عبر منصات التواصل.
سلوكيات غريبة
وتمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية بوزارة الداخلية من تحديد مكان تواجد التيك توكر، وألقت القبض عليها، وذلك على خلفية رصد مقاطع فيديو تبثها عبر حساباتها الشخصية، واعتبُرت خروجاً صارخاً عن القيم المجتمعية وتحريضاً على سلوكيات غريبة عن تقاليد المجتمع.
بلطجة شعبية
وحققت فيديوهات التيك توكر الشهيرة ملايين المشاهدات نظراً لظهورها الدائم بمظهر ذكوري خالص بدءاً من قصة شعرها وطريقة حديثها بنبرة صوت خشنة، وصولاً إلى ارتدائها ملابس رجالية واسعة واستخدامها مصطلحات دارجة مستوحاة من ثقافة «الفتونة» و«البلطجة» الشعبية، فضلاً عن استعراض عضلاتها بقوة.
وقوبل محتوى التيك توكر بانتقادات حادة وبلاغات قانونية اتهمتها بتعمد تشويه صورة المرأة المصرية ونشر قيم تتنافى مع طبيعة المجتمع، وهو ما انتهى بها خلف القضبان وفي مواجهة عقوبات مغلظة أمام القضاء الاقتصادي.
وتعد «بيج ياسمين» واحدة من أكثر الشخصيات إثارة للجدل على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وتحديداً «تيك توك»، إذ اشتهرت كأول مدربة كمال أجسام للسيدات والرجال داخل صالات اللياقة البدنية بالمناطق الشعبية في مصر.
The Financial and Money Laundering Prosecution in Egypt has referred the TikToker and blogger Yasmin Alwan, known as Big Yasmin, to the Economic Court to begin her criminal trial on June 23 of this month, on charges related to assaulting the principles and family values of Egyptian society, impersonating men, and publishing content that violates public morals through social media platforms.
Strange Behaviors
The security agencies of the Ministry of Interior were able to determine the location of the TikToker and arrested her, following the monitoring of video clips she broadcast through her personal accounts, which were considered a blatant violation of societal values and incitement to behaviors that are strange to the traditions of society.
Public Bullying
The TikToker's videos garnered millions of views due to her constant appearance in a purely masculine manner, starting from her hairstyle and the way she speaks in a rough tone, to wearing loose men's clothing and using colloquial terms inspired by the culture of "futuna" and public "bullying," in addition to showcasing her muscles forcefully.
The TikToker's content faced sharp criticism and legal complaints accusing her of deliberately distorting the image of Egyptian women and promoting values that contradict the nature of society, which ultimately led to her being behind bars and facing severe penalties before the Economic Court.
Big Yasmin is considered one of the most controversial figures on social media platforms, specifically TikTok, as she became known as the first female bodybuilding coach for both women and men in fitness centers in popular areas of Egypt.