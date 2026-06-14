شهد حفل جوائز توني 2026، الذي أقيم في نيويورك في مسرح راديو سيتي، واحدة من أقوى ليالي الموضة لهذا العام، إذ تحوّلت السجادة الحمراء إلى عرض أزياء متكامل يجمع بين الطابع المسرحي الخاص بالبروادواي وبين فخامة هوليوود الحديثة. الفكرة العامة لليلة كانت «الجرأة المتوازنة»؛ إطلالات بدراما واضحة لكن دون مبالغة خارجة عن الذوق.

من أبرز الاتجاهات التي ظهرت بشكل قوي كانت الفساتين ذات التفاصيل المسرحية مثل الريش، الكاب الطويل، والتطريزات الضخمة، وهذا كان واضحاً في إطلالة مثل كوين لطيفة التي اختارت فستاناً أسود مع كاب من الريش اللامع أعطى حضوراً ملكياً درامياً بنفس الوقت. وكان هناك استخدام واسع للألوان القوية مثل الأحمر والوردي الفاقع، مثل إطلالة كول إسكولا باللون الوردي الصارخ التي عكست جرأة شبابية واضحة.

في المقابل، كان هناك خط آخر يميل للبساطة الفاخرة (Minimal Luxe)، مثل روز بيرن ومايا رودولف اللتين اختارتا فستانين نظيفي التصميم بألوان هادئة وتفاصيل دقيقة جداً، وهذا الاتجاه يعطي إحساس «أناقة بدون ضجة».

أما أكثر ما لفت الانتباه إعلامياً، فكانت الإطلالات التي تحمل «رسائل موضة» أو قصصاً خلفها، مثل إطلالة أوبري بلازا الحامل بفستان من شانيل، التي جمعت بين الأنوثة والرمزية بطريقة ناعمة، وإطلالة سارة بولسون التي مزجت الألوان والزهور بشكل فني أقرب للوحات أكثر من كونه فستاناً تقليدياً.