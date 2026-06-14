شهد حفل جوائز توني 2026، الذي أقيم في نيويورك في مسرح راديو سيتي، واحدة من أقوى ليالي الموضة لهذا العام، إذ تحوّلت السجادة الحمراء إلى عرض أزياء متكامل يجمع بين الطابع المسرحي الخاص بالبروادواي وبين فخامة هوليوود الحديثة. الفكرة العامة لليلة كانت «الجرأة المتوازنة»؛ إطلالات بدراما واضحة لكن دون مبالغة خارجة عن الذوق.
من أبرز الاتجاهات التي ظهرت بشكل قوي كانت الفساتين ذات التفاصيل المسرحية مثل الريش، الكاب الطويل، والتطريزات الضخمة، وهذا كان واضحاً في إطلالة مثل كوين لطيفة التي اختارت فستاناً أسود مع كاب من الريش اللامع أعطى حضوراً ملكياً درامياً بنفس الوقت. وكان هناك استخدام واسع للألوان القوية مثل الأحمر والوردي الفاقع، مثل إطلالة كول إسكولا باللون الوردي الصارخ التي عكست جرأة شبابية واضحة.
في المقابل، كان هناك خط آخر يميل للبساطة الفاخرة (Minimal Luxe)، مثل روز بيرن ومايا رودولف اللتين اختارتا فستانين نظيفي التصميم بألوان هادئة وتفاصيل دقيقة جداً، وهذا الاتجاه يعطي إحساس «أناقة بدون ضجة».
أما أكثر ما لفت الانتباه إعلامياً، فكانت الإطلالات التي تحمل «رسائل موضة» أو قصصاً خلفها، مثل إطلالة أوبري بلازا الحامل بفستان من شانيل، التي جمعت بين الأنوثة والرمزية بطريقة ناعمة، وإطلالة سارة بولسون التي مزجت الألوان والزهور بشكل فني أقرب للوحات أكثر من كونه فستاناً تقليدياً.
The 2026 Tony Awards ceremony, held in New York at Radio City Music Hall, witnessed one of the strongest fashion nights of the year, as the red carpet transformed into a complete fashion show that combined the theatrical essence of Broadway with the opulence of modern Hollywood. The overall theme of the night was "Balanced Boldness"; looks featured clear drama but without excessive tastelessness.
Among the most prominent trends that emerged strongly were dresses with theatrical details such as feathers, long capes, and massive embroidery, which was evident in the look of Queen Latifah, who chose a black dress with a shimmering feather cape that gave a dramatic royal presence at the same time. There was also a wide use of bold colors like red and bright pink, as seen in Cole Escola's striking pink look that reflected clear youthful boldness.
On the other hand, there was another line leaning towards luxurious simplicity (Minimal Luxe), like Rose Byrne and Maya Rudolph, who opted for cleanly designed dresses in calm colors with very delicate details, a trend that conveys a sense of "elegance without fuss."
What attracted the most media attention were the looks that carried "fashion messages" or stories behind them, such as Aubrey Plaza's pregnant look in a Chanel dress, which combined femininity and symbolism in a soft manner, and Sarah Paulson's look that artistically blended colors and flowers, resembling a painting more than a traditional dress.