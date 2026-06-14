The eyelid surgery, or eyelid lift, is one of the most common cosmetic procedures, aimed at removing excess skin and accumulated fat around the eyes to give the area a more youthful and refreshed appearance. It may also be performed for functional reasons when sagging of the upper eyelid affects the field of vision.

Doctors emphasize that one of the main advantages of the procedure is its ability to give the eyes a more open appearance and reduce the look of fatigue that sagging eyelids can cause. It also helps some individuals regain the space of the movable eyelid, making it easier to apply makeup and giving the eyes a clearer look.

On the other hand, the procedure is not without some negatives and potential risks. Like any surgical procedure, it may be accompanied by swelling and bruising during the recovery period, in addition to the possibility of minor scarring or slight asymmetry between the eyes. Some patients may also experience dry eyes or a feeling of tightness in the first weeks after the surgery.

Beauty experts believe that the biggest challenge lies not in performing the surgery itself, but in maintaining the natural appearance of the eyes. Excessive removal of skin or fat can lead to a noticeable change in the eye's features or give it an overly tight appearance, which is why many surgeons are currently adopting more conservative techniques to preserve the original facial expressions.