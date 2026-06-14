تُعد عملية قص الجفون، أو شد الجفون، من أكثر الإجراءات التجميلية شيوعاً، إذ تهدف إلى إزالة الجلد الزائد والدهون المتراكمة حول العينين لمنح المنطقة مظهراً أكثر شباباً وانتعاشاً. كما قد تُجرى لأسباب وظيفية عندما يتسبب ترهل الجفن العلوي في التأثير على مجال الرؤية.

ويؤكد الأطباء أن من أبرز مزايا العملية قدرتها على منح العين مظهراً أكثر اتساعاً، والتقليل من مظهر الإرهاق الذي قد تسببه الجفون المترهلة. كما تساعد بعض الأشخاص على استعادة مساحة الجفن المتحرك، ما يسهل تطبيق المكياج ويمنح العين مظهراً أكثر وضوحاً.

في المقابل، لا تخلو العملية من بعض السلبيات والمخاطر المحتملة. فمثل أي إجراء جراحي، قد يصاحبها تورم وكدمات خلال فترة التعافي، إضافة إلى احتمال ظهور ندبات بسيطة أو تفاوت طفيف بين العينين. كما قد يعاني بعض المرضى من جفاف العين أو الشعور بالشد في الأسابيع الأولى بعد العملية.

ويرى خبراء التجميل أن التحدي الأكبر لا يكمن في إجراء العملية نفسها، بل في الحفاظ على الشكل الطبيعي للعين. فالإفراط في إزالة الجلد أو الدهون قد يؤدي إلى تغيير ملامح العين بشكل واضح أو منحها مظهراً مشدوداً بصورة مبالغ فيها، وهو ما يدفع العديد من الجراحين حالياً إلى تبني أساليب أكثر تحفظاً للحفاظ على تعابير الوجه الأصلية.