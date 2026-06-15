ضبطت شرطة منطقة الرياض بالتنسيق مع الإدارة العامة للأمن المجتمعي ومكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص وافدين لممارستهما أفعالاً تنافي الآداب العامة في أحد مراكز الاسترخاء والعناية بالجسم (المساج)، وجرى إيقافهما واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهما، وإحالتهما إلى النيابة العامة، واستكمال تطبيق مخالفة لائحة الجزاءات البلدية على المركز من أمانة المنطقة.
ضبط وافدين لمخالفتهما الآداب العامة في مركز مساج بالرياض
15 يونيو 2026 - 15:02 | آخر تحديث 15 يونيو 2026 - 15:02
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تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
«عكاظ» (الرياض)
The Riyadh region police, in coordination with the General Administration for Community Security and the fight against human trafficking, apprehended expatriates for engaging in acts that violate public morals at one of the relaxation and body care centers (massage). They were stopped, and legal procedures were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution, while the application of the municipal penalties regulation against the center was completed by the region's municipality.