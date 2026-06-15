ضبطت شرطة منطقة الرياض بالتنسيق مع الإدارة العامة للأمن المجتمعي ومكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص وافدين لممارستهما أفعالاً تنافي الآداب العامة في أحد مراكز الاسترخاء والعناية بالجسم (المساج)، وجرى إيقافهما واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهما، وإحالتهما إلى النيابة العامة، واستكمال تطبيق مخالفة لائحة الجزاءات البلدية على المركز من أمانة المنطقة.