فيما رفعت إسرائيل حالة التأهب إلى أقصى درجاتها تخوفاً من هجوم إيراني رداً على قصف الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت، توقّع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأحد)، التوقيع على الاتفاق مع إيران خلال ساعتين أو ثلاث.


ونقلت شبكة «فوكس نيوز» عن ترمب قوله: «أعتقد أن الاتفاق مع إيران سيُوقّع خلال ساعتين أو ثلاث»، موضحاً أنه في حال توقيع الاتفاق الليلة فسيصدر الأمر فوراً برفع الحصار البحري عن إيران.


ولفت ترمب إلى أن توقيع الاتفاق مع إيران سيكون عن بُعد، على أن يعقبه توقيع حضوري قد يتم في أوروبا بعد أسبوع.


وأشار إلى أنه أصدر تحذيراً لرئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو بعدم شن مزيد من الضربات، قائلاً: «سألت نتنياهو: ما هذا الشيء اللعين الذي تفعله في لبنان؟»، مضيفاً أنه طلب منه وقف أي ضربات إضافية في لبنان.


كما أشار إلى أنه سيطلب من إيران عدم الرد على الضربات الإسرائيلية على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت.


وفي تصريح لموقع «أكسيوس»، قال ترمب: «توقيع الاتفاق مع إيران يسير وفق الخطة لهذا اليوم رغم القصف الإسرائيلي لبيروت وتهديد طهران بالرد».


وأضاف: «لا أدري لماذا قام نتنياهو بالهجوم على بيروت، لقد أغضبني ذلك وقلت له إنه يفتقر إلى الحكمة»، مشيراً إلى أنه أخبره بغضبه من الهجوم وأنه يفتقر إلى حسن التقدير.


وأوضح أن الهجوم الإسرائيلي على بيروت أدى إلى تأخير التوقيع لساعات، غير أن موعد التوقيع تم تحديده لاحقاً بعد بضع ساعات، معتبراً أن الاتفاق سيكون لصالح إسرائيل لأنه سيمنع إيران من امتلاك سلاح نووي ويلزمها بالتخلص من المواد النووية.


من جهة أخرى، نقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن مسؤول مطلع على المحادثات بين واشنطن وطهران قوله إن «الوسطاء متفائلون إزاء قرب الانتهاء من الاتفاق الأمريكي الإيراني».


في غضون ذلك، أعلن المفوض العام للشرطة الإسرائيلية رفع مستوى التأهب في أنحاء إسرائيل، فيما فعّل الجيش الإسرائيلي صفارات الإنذار في مناطق عدة شمالي البلاد.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية أن جلسة المجلس الوزاري المصغر ستعقد اليوم في ملجأ محصّن خشية إطلاق صواريخ من إيران.


في المقابل، قال رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف إن الضربة الإسرائيلية على الضاحية الجنوبية تهدد بشكل مباشر استمرار المسار الدبلوماسي مع واشنطن، مضيفاً أن الغارة تمت بضوء أخضر أمريكي، وتبرهن على عدم إرادة الولايات المتحدة أو قدرتها على الوفاء بتعهداتها السابقة بتحييد الضاحية.