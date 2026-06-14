As Israel raised its state of alert to the highest levels out of fear of an Iranian attack in response to the bombing of the southern suburbs of Beirut, U.S. President Donald Trump predicted today (Sunday) that the agreement with Iran would be signed within two or three hours.



Fox News reported Trump as saying, "I believe the agreement with Iran will be signed within two or three hours," explaining that if the agreement is signed tonight, the order to lift the naval blockade on Iran will be issued immediately.



Trump noted that the signing of the agreement with Iran would be done remotely, followed by an in-person signing that may take place in Europe after a week.



He indicated that he had issued a warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to carry out any further strikes, saying, "I asked Netanyahu: What the hell are you doing in Lebanon?" adding that he had asked him to stop any additional strikes in Lebanon.



He also mentioned that he would ask Iran not to respond to the Israeli strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut.



In a statement to Axios, Trump said, "The signing of the agreement with Iran is proceeding according to plan for today despite the Israeli bombing of Beirut and Tehran's threat to respond."



He added, "I don't know why Netanyahu attacked Beirut; it angered me, and I told him he lacks wisdom," pointing out that he expressed his anger over the attack and that it showed a lack of good judgment.



He clarified that the Israeli attack on Beirut delayed the signing for hours, but the signing date was later set after a few hours, considering that the agreement would be in Israel's favor as it would prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and require it to dispose of nuclear materials.



On another note, Reuters reported a source familiar with the talks between Washington and Tehran saying that "the mediators are optimistic about the imminent completion of the U.S.-Iran agreement."



Meanwhile, the Israeli police commissioner announced the raising of the alert level across Israel, while the Israeli army activated sirens in several areas in the north of the country.



Israeli media reported that the cabinet meeting would be held today in a fortified shelter out of fear of missile launches from Iran.



In contrast, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stated that the Israeli strike on the southern suburbs directly threatens the continuation of the diplomatic path with Washington, adding that the raid was carried out with a U.S. green light, demonstrating the United States' unwillingness or inability to fulfill its previous commitments to neutralize the suburbs.