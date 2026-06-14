فيما رفعت إسرائيل حالة التأهب إلى أقصى درجاتها تخوفاً من هجوم إيراني رداً على قصف الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت، توقّع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأحد)، التوقيع على الاتفاق مع إيران خلال ساعتين أو ثلاث.
ونقلت شبكة «فوكس نيوز» عن ترمب قوله: «أعتقد أن الاتفاق مع إيران سيُوقّع خلال ساعتين أو ثلاث»، موضحاً أنه في حال توقيع الاتفاق الليلة فسيصدر الأمر فوراً برفع الحصار البحري عن إيران.
ولفت ترمب إلى أن توقيع الاتفاق مع إيران سيكون عن بُعد، على أن يعقبه توقيع حضوري قد يتم في أوروبا بعد أسبوع.
وأشار إلى أنه أصدر تحذيراً لرئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو بعدم شن مزيد من الضربات، قائلاً: «سألت نتنياهو: ما هذا الشيء اللعين الذي تفعله في لبنان؟»، مضيفاً أنه طلب منه وقف أي ضربات إضافية في لبنان.
كما أشار إلى أنه سيطلب من إيران عدم الرد على الضربات الإسرائيلية على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت.
وفي تصريح لموقع «أكسيوس»، قال ترمب: «توقيع الاتفاق مع إيران يسير وفق الخطة لهذا اليوم رغم القصف الإسرائيلي لبيروت وتهديد طهران بالرد».
وأضاف: «لا أدري لماذا قام نتنياهو بالهجوم على بيروت، لقد أغضبني ذلك وقلت له إنه يفتقر إلى الحكمة»، مشيراً إلى أنه أخبره بغضبه من الهجوم وأنه يفتقر إلى حسن التقدير.
وأوضح أن الهجوم الإسرائيلي على بيروت أدى إلى تأخير التوقيع لساعات، غير أن موعد التوقيع تم تحديده لاحقاً بعد بضع ساعات، معتبراً أن الاتفاق سيكون لصالح إسرائيل لأنه سيمنع إيران من امتلاك سلاح نووي ويلزمها بالتخلص من المواد النووية.
من جهة أخرى، نقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن مسؤول مطلع على المحادثات بين واشنطن وطهران قوله إن «الوسطاء متفائلون إزاء قرب الانتهاء من الاتفاق الأمريكي الإيراني».
في غضون ذلك، أعلن المفوض العام للشرطة الإسرائيلية رفع مستوى التأهب في أنحاء إسرائيل، فيما فعّل الجيش الإسرائيلي صفارات الإنذار في مناطق عدة شمالي البلاد.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية أن جلسة المجلس الوزاري المصغر ستعقد اليوم في ملجأ محصّن خشية إطلاق صواريخ من إيران.
في المقابل، قال رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف إن الضربة الإسرائيلية على الضاحية الجنوبية تهدد بشكل مباشر استمرار المسار الدبلوماسي مع واشنطن، مضيفاً أن الغارة تمت بضوء أخضر أمريكي، وتبرهن على عدم إرادة الولايات المتحدة أو قدرتها على الوفاء بتعهداتها السابقة بتحييد الضاحية.
As Israel raised its state of alert to the highest levels out of fear of an Iranian attack in response to the bombing of the southern suburbs of Beirut, U.S. President Donald Trump predicted today (Sunday) that the agreement with Iran would be signed within two or three hours.
Fox News reported Trump as saying, "I believe the agreement with Iran will be signed within two or three hours," explaining that if the agreement is signed tonight, the order to lift the naval blockade on Iran will be issued immediately.
Trump noted that the signing of the agreement with Iran would be done remotely, followed by an in-person signing that may take place in Europe after a week.
He indicated that he had issued a warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to carry out any further strikes, saying, "I asked Netanyahu: What the hell are you doing in Lebanon?" adding that he had asked him to stop any additional strikes in Lebanon.
He also mentioned that he would ask Iran not to respond to the Israeli strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut.
In a statement to Axios, Trump said, "The signing of the agreement with Iran is proceeding according to plan for today despite the Israeli bombing of Beirut and Tehran's threat to respond."
He added, "I don't know why Netanyahu attacked Beirut; it angered me, and I told him he lacks wisdom," pointing out that he expressed his anger over the attack and that it showed a lack of good judgment.
He clarified that the Israeli attack on Beirut delayed the signing for hours, but the signing date was later set after a few hours, considering that the agreement would be in Israel's favor as it would prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and require it to dispose of nuclear materials.
On another note, Reuters reported a source familiar with the talks between Washington and Tehran saying that "the mediators are optimistic about the imminent completion of the U.S.-Iran agreement."
Meanwhile, the Israeli police commissioner announced the raising of the alert level across Israel, while the Israeli army activated sirens in several areas in the north of the country.
Israeli media reported that the cabinet meeting would be held today in a fortified shelter out of fear of missile launches from Iran.
In contrast, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stated that the Israeli strike on the southern suburbs directly threatens the continuation of the diplomatic path with Washington, adding that the raid was carried out with a U.S. green light, demonstrating the United States' unwillingness or inability to fulfill its previous commitments to neutralize the suburbs.