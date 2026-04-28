يعقد مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، قمة استثنائية في جدة، لبحث تطورات الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة، وما تحمله من تداعيات أمنية واقتصادية على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي، في ظل تصاعد التوترات واشتداد المخاطر المرتبطة بأمن الطاقة والملاحة البحرية.

ملف التصعيد وأمن المنطقة

يناقش قادة دول المجلس سبل خفض التصعيد وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار، إلى جانب مواجهة الاعتداءات الإيرانية ووكلائها، واستهداف المنشآت الحيوية والبنى التحتية، في إطار تحرك خليجي موحد لحماية المصالح الاستراتيجية وضمان استقرار المنطقة.

هرمز.. شريان التجارة تحت المجهر

وتتصدر تداعيات إغلاق مضيق هرمز جدول أعمال القمة، بوصفه أحد أهم الممرات الحيوية لنقل الطاقة والتجارة العالمية، حيث يبحث القادة تأثيرات ذلك على حركة الملاحة البحرية والأسواق الدولية، والخيارات المتاحة لضمان انسيابية الإمدادات وتقليل المخاطر الاقتصادية.

وساطة إسلام آباد على الطاولة

كما تتناول القمة الجهود الدبلوماسية الجارية، وفي مقدمتها الوساطة الباكستانية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، في محاولة لاحتواء الأزمة وفتح مسارات تفاوضية تسهم في تهدئة الأوضاع وتفادي مزيد من التصعيد.

موقف خليجي موحد

وتؤكد القمة على أهمية توحيد الموقف الخليجي في مواجهة التحديات، وتعزيز التنسيق المشترك بين دول المجلس، بما يرسخ الأمن الجماعي ويحمي المكتسبات الاقتصادية.

مشاركة كويتية رفيعة

من جهتها، أفادت وكالة الأنباء الكويتية «كونا» بمغادرة ولي العهد الشيخ صباح خالد الحمد الصباح والوفد الرسمي المرافق إلى المملكة، لترؤس وفد الكويت في القمة التشاورية الاستثنائية، في خطوة تعكس حرص الكويت على دعم وحدة الصف الخليجي وتعزيز التعاون لمواجهة التحديات المشتركة.