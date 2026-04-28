The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is holding an extraordinary summit today (Tuesday) in Jeddah to discuss the current developments in the region and their security and economic implications at both the regional and international levels, amid rising tensions and increasing risks related to energy security and maritime navigation.

The Escalation File and Regional Security

The leaders of the member states will discuss ways to de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability, in addition to addressing Iranian aggressions and their proxies, as well as targeting vital facilities and infrastructure, within the framework of a unified Gulf action to protect strategic interests and ensure regional stability.

Hormuz.. The Trade Lifeline Under Scrutiny

The implications of closing the Strait of Hormuz are at the top of the summit's agenda, as it is one of the most vital corridors for energy transport and global trade. The leaders will examine the effects of this on maritime navigation and international markets, as well as the available options to ensure the smooth flow of supplies and reduce economic risks.

Islamabad's Mediation on the Table

The summit will also address ongoing diplomatic efforts, particularly the Pakistani mediation between the United States and Iran, in an attempt to contain the crisis and open negotiation pathways that contribute to calming the situation and avoiding further escalation.

A Unified Gulf Stance

The summit emphasizes the importance of unifying the Gulf stance in the face of challenges and enhancing joint coordination among the member states, which reinforces collective security and protects economic gains.

High-Level Kuwaiti Participation

For its part, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported that Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the accompanying official delegation have departed for the Kingdom to head Kuwait's delegation at the extraordinary consultative summit, reflecting Kuwait's commitment to supporting Gulf unity and enhancing cooperation to face common challenges.