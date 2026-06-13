The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia participated in the Oslo Forum 2026, held under the auspices of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where the Kingdom was represented by the Minister Plenipotentiary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Manal bint Hassan Radwan, through her participation in the main session titled "Mediation in a Turbulent Middle East," alongside Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, China's Special Envoy to the Middle East, Chai Jun, and the spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Advisor to the Prime Minister, Dr. Majid Al-Ansari.

During her intervention, Dr. Manal Radwan reviewed the historical role of the Kingdom in mediation efforts and sustainable peacebuilding, and its ongoing support for pivotal issues in the region, emphasizing that the Saudi approach to peacebuilding is based on respecting rights, preserving human dignity, and achieving security for all without exception.

She stressed that the attempts at dominance witnessed in the region over the decades have proven to be ineffective, and their humanitarian, political, and economic costs on the peoples of the region have been, and continue to be, exorbitant.

She clarified that achieving lasting stability cannot be based on the logic of dominance or imposing facts on the ground, but rather relies on a system of collective security based on partnership and cooperation, respecting the sovereignty of states and their national institutions, limiting the use of force within the framework of the state, and addressing the roles played by armed groups outside their legitimate institutions, in addition to ending occupation in all its forms.

She affirmed that the success of any genuine path towards peace begins with the realization of an independent Palestinian state and empowering the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights, considering this a necessary entry point to create a more stable, open, and integrated regional environment. In this context, she referred to the efforts led by the Kingdom through the Global Coalition to implement the two-state solution and the New York Declaration, as practical frameworks and comprehensive plans to advance the peace settlement process.

She also confirmed the Kingdom's support for efforts aimed at ending the war in Gaza and implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and the comprehensive peace plan with twenty points, stressing that security and stability cannot be achieved at the expense of sovereignty or the legitimate rights of peoples.

She pointed out that the Kingdom, which contributed to shaping the Gulf Cooperation Council's vision for regional security, believes in the importance of the role of international partners in supporting regional approaches led by the countries of the region themselves, based on inclusivity, cooperation, and respect for international law and the rules governing relations between states, away from exclusionary or polarizing policies.

She also expressed her appreciation for the role played by China, Oman, and Iraq in supporting the rapprochement with the Islamic Republic of Iran, considering these efforts an important pillar for enhancing regional security and stability, contributing to creating a more conducive environment for dialogue and de-escalation.

She noted that some regional powers have shown an increasing ability to adapt to cooperative regional security approaches and engage in dialogue and joint action frameworks, while Israel continues to adopt an approach based on managing security through military superiority and the use of force and imposing facts on the ground.

She added that the continuation of occupation and policies of annexation and settlement undermine the chances of building a sustainable regional security system and prevent the realization of genuine regional integration based on equality, respect for rights, sovereignty, and international law.

She concluded her remarks by emphasizing that the exorbitant humanitarian costs resulting from wars, occupation, and interventions in the internal affairs of states are no longer acceptable, whether in Gaza, Lebanon, or other countries in the region, and that the peoples of the region deserve a future based on peace, development, and cooperation rather than on sustained conflicts and cycles of recurring violence, and that the Kingdom will spare no effort in achieving sustainable security and peace within the framework of its strategic partnerships with brotherly and friendly countries and its pivotal position in the region and on the international stage.