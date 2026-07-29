وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أمس، 720 سلة غذائية على الأسر الأكثر احتياجاً في مديرية سيئون بوادي حضرموت في الجمهورية اليمنية، استفاد منها 5,040 فرداً، ضمن المرحلة الثانية من مشروع المساعدات الغذائية الطارئة في اليمن.
وتأتي هذه المساعدات في إطار الجهود الإنسانية والإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة العربية السعودية عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، دعماً للشعب اليمني الشقيق وتخفيفاً من معاناته.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 720 food baskets yesterday to the most needy families in the Sayun District of Wadi Hadramaut in the Republic of Yemen, benefiting 5,040 individuals, as part of the second phase of the emergency food aid project in Yemen.
This assistance comes as part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Relief Center, in support of the brotherly Yemeni people and to alleviate their suffering.