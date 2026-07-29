The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 720 food baskets yesterday to the most needy families in the Sayun District of Wadi Hadramaut in the Republic of Yemen, benefiting 5,040 individuals, as part of the second phase of the emergency food aid project in Yemen.



This assistance comes as part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Relief Center, in support of the brotherly Yemeni people and to alleviate their suffering.