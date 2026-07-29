وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أمس، 720 سلة غذائية على الأسر الأكثر احتياجاً في مديرية سيئون بوادي حضرموت في الجمهورية اليمنية، استفاد منها 5,040 فرداً، ضمن المرحلة الثانية من مشروع المساعدات الغذائية الطارئة في اليمن.


وتأتي هذه المساعدات في إطار الجهود الإنسانية والإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة العربية السعودية عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، دعماً للشعب اليمني الشقيق وتخفيفاً من معاناته.